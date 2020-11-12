 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Ram tough   (wsbtv.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Surprisingly, it didn't take that much to get through that block wall with that truck," Smith said.

Not to me.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this is a dumb question, but do gun stores really not lock that shiat up at night? Seems like it would be pretty easy to build a rack that can secure the merchandise.
 
oneodd1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...loaded with bricks to make it heavier."  Looks like those bricks came from the freaking wall they rammed into.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dealers says they can't keep guns on the shelves

I'm surprised this guy had any handguns left to steal.

Most cabinets are dry, save for revolvers.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't even bring a sledge hammer to knock the panels out of the case? Check the hospitals for someone that came with a broken fist. Wondering who rented that truck too.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My very first green, all those years ago "Things to do with your Rolls Royce today: ram raid a liquor store"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Maybe this is a dumb question, but do gun stores really not lock that shiat up at night? Seems like it would be pretty easy to build a rack that can secure the merchandise.


Yeah -- I'm a little surprised at that too.  From the photo, that place is essentially an unattended armory.  If that's at all normal, I'm surprised this sort of thing doesn't happen more often (or maybe it does and we just don't see it since it's local/regional news).  Not worth it for your independent criminal, but seems like it would be for gangs or people who sell guns illegally to other criminals.  Maybe the penalty for getting caught is severe enough to make the risk/reward unappealing?  I'd think smash and grab criminals would rather not have the ATF on their trail.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Believable.  Someone ran a few box trucks into high end clothing stores here in th middle of the night 5 times in one night. Costing millions in damages.
 
tasteme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ram is a real breakrhrough vehical.
 
ongbok
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The Dog Ate My Homework: Maybe this is a dumb question, but do gun stores really not lock that shiat up at night? Seems like it would be pretty easy to build a rack that can secure the merchandise.

Yeah -- I'm a little surprised at that too.  From the photo, that place is essentially an unattended armory.  If that's at all normal, I'm surprised this sort of thing doesn't happen more often (or maybe it does and we just don't see it since it's local/regional news).  Not worth it for your independent criminal, but seems like it would be for gangs or people who sell guns illegally to other criminals.  Maybe the penalty for getting caught is severe enough to make the risk/reward unappealing?  I'd think smash and grab criminals would rather not have the ATF on their trail.


That would be expensive. Plus they have insurance to cover the damage and the guns.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Maybe this is a dumb question, but do gun stores really not lock that shiat up at night? Seems like it would be pretty easy to build a rack that can secure the merchandise.


Most shops don't have the kind of space to lock up hundreds of guns every night. Some will have steel security shutters over the long arms and the long arms are cable tied together. Most shops will have bars on the windows and ballards out front to prevent most vehicles from plowing through. But with enough planning a smash and grab is going to happen.

We had a local shop where they broke into the salon underneath it and cut a hole through the floor. Thieves are gonna thief.
 
