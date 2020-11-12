 Skip to content
 
It was, sadly, not a tall tale
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
and after all, what is a tail, but a long booty?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
White house Xmas tree
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

IgG4: White house Xmas tree


Damn you.  I just came in to say, has anyone checked the White House?
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It sure why I thought of this first


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That was a very rare, very precious, talking tree. Great. Now it will dialogue.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why some land managers spray their pine trees with fox urine during late Autumn. It doesn't smell like much when the weather is cold, but when some dingus cuts one down and brings it indoors, the warms really brings out the vulpine aroma. Like a hundred diaper pails going off all at once.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Space bastards!
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
anyone want to buy a 24 foot Christmas tree ?

it is not 25 feet so it is not this one, totally unrelated.
 
