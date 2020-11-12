 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Election fraud takes a tern in New Zealand. Well spotted Kiwis   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"a tern"

nice.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wouldn't be surprised if it turns out Keas were behind this.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope this doesn't fan(tail) the flames of misinformation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
unavailable for comment

Fark user imageView Full Size


(because spotted kiwis are nocturnal)
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wanted to vote for Jacinda Ardern as the NZ bird of the year but she wasn't on the list for some reason.

So I voted for the Rockhopper Penguin, the Fiordland Crested Penguin, the Great Spotted Kiwi, the Kererū and the Stitchbird. Isn't democracy grand?
 
gaspode
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People here take the bird vote a LOT more seriously than the boring human one.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1500 from one IP address? Sure they haven't detected a VPN router?
 
thisispete
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here are my votes this year. 
Fark user imageView Full Size


With the exception of the ruru, I've taken a passerine focus this year. We have some beautiful birds in this country.
 
