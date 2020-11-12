 Skip to content
There once was a house in Nantucket
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay, I laughed entirely too hard at that headline.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headline of the year comes in late, but damn.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
House needed more than a bucket.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...
Where a fisherman shat in a bucket
He grunted and strained
And then did exclaim
No more Chipotle for me, fark it!
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas leak or meth lab? Anyone? Any guesses?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is why you leave the bathroom window open a little...
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I feel I need to break out a 30 yr old book of Limericks..I thought we were beyond that..  But I knew we weren't  Hopefully there are more entertaining now. .
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: House needed more than a bucket.


Situation was dire
When they saw so much fire
That they chose to give up and say "f*ck it."
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm familiar with that song.

/Intimately
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

8 inches: I'm familiar with that song.

/Intimately


Autosexual.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Gas leak or meth lab? Anyone? Any guesses?


Gas leak in the meth lab?
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
