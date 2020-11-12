 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   All 962 residents of Montana have COVID   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
29
    More: News  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2020 at 11:03 PM



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ButImUsingMyLiver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
History repeats 102 years later. Not quite as bad as North & South DaCovid, but give us time
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The next 6 months are going to suck. It didn't have to be this way.

Thanks Trump.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soon it will be MT?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  I wish we had only had 962 residents here.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ButImUsingMyLiver: History repeats 102 years later. Not quite as bad as North & South DaCovid, but give us time


Which makes the ads I've seen from the South Dakota tourism board all the more tone deaf.

Who the hell goes to South Dakota on vacation in November?
 
phed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody call Sheriff Longmire,
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From: https://twitter.com/pgcornwell/​status/​1327043159302422528

You chance of encountering someone with COVID-19 at a gathering of 10 people, by location:
NYC: 8%
Seattle/King County: 11%
Los Angeles: 12%
Chicago/Cook County: 39%
Norton County,
KS: More than 99%

Stats taken from https://covid19risk.biosci.gatec​h.edu which has a map that shows you estimates per county.

Stay home, stay safe, and wear a mask.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: The next 6 months are going to suck. It didn't have to be this way.

Thanks Trump.


Thanks the joint chief too for nothing overthrowing the traitor.

And thanks the GOP in the senate too for not impeaching his ass just when the pandemic started.

And thanks Obama for nothing putting the whole Bush gang in prison back in 2009. we wouldnt have Trump right now.

And thanks Pelosi for refusing to impeach Bush back in 2004-2008.

The whole political class is guilty of this whole situation, theres just various degrees of culpability.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: IgG4: The next 6 months are going to suck. It didn't have to be this way.

Thanks Trump.

Thanks the joint chief too for nothing overthrowing the traitor.

And thanks the GOP in the senate too for not impeaching his ass just when the pandemic started.

And thanks Obama for nothing putting the whole Bush gang in prison back in 2009. we wouldnt have Trump right now.

And thanks Pelosi for refusing to impeach Bush back in 2004-2008.

The whole political class is guilty of this whole situation, theres just various degrees of culpability.


That's a lotta work. I'm going to stick with blaming Dotard, he deserves it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Utah reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day. At this rate, entire state will be infected by tomorrow

All 962 residents of Montana have COVID

Okay, subby.  We get that you don't know the population of anywhere.  You can stop spamming submissions.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

little big man: Pfft.  I wish we had only had 962 residents here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

little big man: Pfft.  I wish we had only had 962 residents here.


Same here.  It feels like I see 962 people daily at work, and more of them are coming through the drive thru saying they're covid positive.  THEN STAY HOME YOU STUPID fark.  Send a friend/relative to pick up your scripts.  If I get infected, so will some of my coworkers and customers, and soon covid will burn like wildfire through The Manor and dozens of grandparents will die.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kinda shameful in a state where social distancing is built in.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump likes to talk about the negative psychological impacts of people staying home to avoid catching COVID-19. Soon we will start hearing about long haulers who decide that they cannot go on and take matter into their own hands. Allow me to add my voice to the chorus of...

IgG4: It didn't have to be this way.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: little big man: Pfft.  I wish we had only had 962 residents here.

Same here.  It feels like I see 962 people daily at work, and more of them are coming through the drive thru saying they're covid positive.  THEN STAY HOME YOU STUPID fark.  Send a friend/relative to pick up your scripts.  If I get infected, so will some of my coworkers and customers, and soon covid will burn like wildfire through The Manor and dozens of grandparents will die.


Scripts can't be emailed in encrypted format with each person getting a different keyed version?  And you can't make them agree to a blood oath that if they are caught leaking a script, they agreed to chop their own hand off.  And don't tell them that each script is keyed to a particular person.  And if they refuse to cut off the hand, release the video of them agree to cut off their hand, of their own free will.  Then blacklist them.  Put them on the truth and reconciliation list for enabling trumpers to demand paper scripts.

Is paper that much more secure, especially in corona world?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So it looks like the death rate is 1.87%. That ain't Sars or Ebola rate, but it is significantly higher than the fku.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, the plan was "Herd Immunity" this is how you get there.
 
wantingout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like people are just making up numbers now and no one questions it. Where's the record? How many are actually sick?
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

little big man: Pfft.  I wish we had only had 962 residents here.


me too.  I'm one of the 962.  Population and Covid victim.  It's been fun
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Utah reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day. At this rate, entire state will be infected by tomorrow

All 962 residents of Montana have COVID

Okay, subby.  We get that you don't know the population of anywhere.  You can stop spamming submissions.


In 2020, Fark finally realized it needed a Sarcasm tag to point out obvious things to commenters.
 
tasteme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Kinda shameful in a state where social distancing is built in.


It's all the cougar hunting. 2020 gets lonely
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There go my vacation plans....
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is the dental floss ok?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's November 12th. The Impeached President they voted for said it would suddenly disappear after November 4th. Did COVID mot get the memo?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

little big man: Pfft.  I wish we had only had 962 residents here.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Little do people know, coronavirus is passed through cattle. it just takes a little longer to show up.
We have to kill all the cows.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thorpe: trappedspirit: Utah reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day. At this rate, entire state will be infected by tomorrow

All 962 residents of Montana have COVID

Okay, subby.  We get that you don't know the population of anywhere.  You can stop spamming submissions.

In 2020, Fark finally realized it needed a Sarcasm tag to point out obvious things to commenters.


Then ye shall wear it about your neck, proudly, like an albatross.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Who the hell goes to South Dakota on vacation in November?


Sentence is two words too long.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Trump likes to talk about the negative psychological impacts of people staying home to avoid catching COVID-19. Soon we will start hearing about long haulers who decide that they cannot go on and take matter into their own hands. Allow me to add my voice to the chorus of...

IgG4: It didn't have to be this way.


So the US could've stopped the virus at the border so how?
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Little do people know, coronavirus is passed through cattle. it just takes a little longer to show up.
We have to kill all the cows.


Ah, the fantasy of the idiots in this place never cease to amaze.
 
