(NBC News)   Alton Brown apologizes for insensitive tweet about the Holocaust. To be fair, when the President locks children in cages and praises neo-Nazis as "very fine people", the comparison is....oh, he was tweeting about Biden   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As bad as the tweet was, you already have immigrants kept in cages, forced sterilizations, rounding people up in unmarked vans by snatch teams.
america is Literally just steps away from concentration camps.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Alton Brown has always been a super Georgia Southern Baptist Mega Church Christian.

So, This comes as no surprise to me. When people show you who they are...believe them.

He should probably do a youtube thingy for things to serve with Tiki Torches. and White Hoods.

Why did he delete the tweet?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


This is not just 'oh sorry, do over' this is pure dirt dumb doubling down racist nazi affirmation crap.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

optikeye: Alton Brown has always been a super Georgia Southern Baptist Mega Church Christian.

So, This comes as no surprise to me. When people show you who they are...believe them.


I follow Alton Brown. His tweets lately seemed to be directing ire against republicans, not democrats. I know he is (or at least was) quite religious, but I don't think he's the right-winger you think he is.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't understand the article, go figure.  Was he comparing what's happening now to the Holocaust?   Was he defending Trump?   ?????    He seems to have a history of getting in heated arguments on Twitter, but what's the context for this one?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here is a recent tweet:

I have voted Republican most of my life. I consider myself a conservative. I want to believe there are still "very fine" people on both sides of the aisle but...if  #GOP leaders don't get their collective noses out of that man's ass, we're gonna have words.
- Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 9, 2020
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait a bit....

AB will soon complain he's the victim because he a Hard Core MegaChurch Southern Baptist and can't have an opinion about trivializing the Holocaust .
WAHH WAAAH.

Nope...It's because you're a bigoted asshole.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Brown supports Biden, submitter.

Brown's open support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well as Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the two Democratic senate candidates in his home state of Georgia, demonstrate that the cooking personality's politics can't be easily distilled or defined.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
BTW, I think Brown is an ornery cuss and probably an asshole. But he's not easily pigeonholed politically.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Here is a recent tweet:

I have voted Republican most of my life. I consider myself a conservative. I want to believe there are still "very fine" people on both sides of the aisle but...if  #GOP leaders don't get their collective noses out of that man's ass, we're gonna have words.
- Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 9, 2020


OMG They should be even MORE evil.

I'll believe that tweet when he says he supports Biden and not some "Libertarian"
"well, the civil right amendment was wrong..."

Also. "I"ve voted Republican Most of My Life" ...that right there tells you he's has his nose up their butts for most of his life...and just wants "That Man" gone...because "That man" is actually telling everyone what the Republican Party stands for and has always stood for in AB's life time.  I mean AB knows press.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Brown supports Biden, submitter.

Brown's open support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well as Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the two Democratic senate candidates in his home state of Georgia, demonstrate that the cooking personality's politics can't be easily distilled or defined.


That's good to hear, because I was going to cut him off given what insanity I saw in his twitter feed during the actual election and then reading this article. It was already treading a fine line for me with him and this would have pushed me over. Still, he's very much on probation.

Yes, I have, am, and will continue to boycott any and all rapethuglicants. I want nothing of their filth if I can possibly avoid it.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eh, I'm not surprised.  He's more than a bit of an asshole in person.  I bought a copy of "Good Eats: The Early Years" for my daughter at a book signing.  He called her "a strange little thing" and when I mentioned that she's autistic, he called me "scary".  Compared notes with the group we were with and yeah, he was pretty snide with all of us.  What's the point to being an asshole to folks that had just shelled out $25 per to buy your book?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alton Brown is an asshole and he can go f*ck himself.  Antisemitic f*ck.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Auntie Cheesus: Eh, I'm not surprised.  He's more than a bit of an asshole in person.  I bought a copy of "Good Eats: The Early Years" for my daughter at a book signing.  He called her "a strange little thing" and when I mentioned that she's autistic, he called me "scary".  Compared notes with the group we were with and yeah, he was pretty snide with all of us.  What's the point to being an asshole to folks that had just shelled out $25 per to buy your book?


Because he can.  You just paid money and stood in line for his attention.  Look at his life - Ultra-Christian, Republican, TV personality... he's an authoritarian prick.  That's how this works, for him - he has power, and so he has the right to use it to remind others they are lesser.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Look at his life - Ultra-Christian, Republican, TV personality... he's an authoritarian prick.  That's how this works, for him - he has power, and so he has the right to use it to remind others they are lesser.


Mark it...He's gonna whine about "Cancel Culture" and Libs being mean to him.

Hey You want to see real Governmental "Cancel culture"
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Actually got on the White House Enemy List from Nixon...and Nixon 'trickled down' his order to remove them from TV.

I'll bet Alton will try to biatch about his loss being libs libs libs...when it's just people knowing who he is.
 
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus farking christ you have to be kidding me
Is your whole country just one giant echo chamber????
Someone points out that your country is literally a step away from nazi germany albeit poorly and all you can comment on is how he's religious or a republican or an asshole???
This has nothing to do with politics or religion
Your country is burning down around you and this is what you come up with
It is completely mind boggling
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Auntie Cheesus: Eh, I'm not surprised.  He's more than a bit of an asshole in person.  I bought a copy of "Good Eats: The Early Years" for my daughter at a book signing.  He called her "a strange little thing" and when I mentioned that she's autistic, he called me "scary".  Compared notes with the group we were with and yeah, he was pretty snide with all of us.  What's the point to being an asshole to folks that had just shelled out $25 per to buy your book?

Because he can.  You just paid money and stood in line for his attention.  Look at his life - Ultra-Christian, Republican, TV personality... he's an authoritarian prick.  That's how this works, for him - he has power, and so he has the right to use it to remind others they are lesser.


Yep, and coincidentally, that was the last time I spent a dime on anything with his branding on it.  Gordon Ramsey is gracious to his fans and his entire persona is built on being a prick.
 
clancifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought he was gay....
 
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Knee-jerk reactions to a reference to the Holocaust that, in context, referred to parallels of what the GOP is currently doing, is in NO WAY antisemitic nor a slight against the victims of the Holocaust.  This kind of crap just takes the focus off of actual antisemitism and weakens the groups that fight against the antisemites.  Alton Brown may have not chosen his words carefully enough, but the reaction here was way out of proportion and just really stupid (see reason above).
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JediQ: Knee-jerk reactions to a reference to the Holocaust that, in context, referred to parallels of what the GOP is currently doing, is in NO WAY antisemitic nor a slight against the victims of the Holocaust.  This kind of crap just takes the focus off of actual antisemitism and weakens the groups that fight against the antisemites.  Alton Brown may have not chosen his words carefully enough, but the reaction here was way out of proportion and just really stupid (see reason above).


So 'just put in the tip' is okay.
Alton did a "I'm sorry you where offended' and then doubled down about not having gold in his teeth to be harvested.
For people that had grandparents that ACTUALLY HAD NAZIS KILL THEM AND TAKE GOLD OUT OF THEIR TEETH.
That's not Snowflake crap, that's farken Asshole level 12 and should be called out.
 
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: JediQ: Knee-jerk reactions to a reference to the Holocaust that, in context, referred to parallels of what the GOP is currently doing, is in NO WAY antisemitic nor a slight against the victims of the Holocaust.  This kind of crap just takes the focus off of actual antisemitism and weakens the groups that fight against the antisemites.  Alton Brown may have not chosen his words carefully enough, but the reaction here was way out of proportion and just really stupid (see reason above).

So 'just put in the tip' is okay.
Alton did a "I'm sorry you where offended' and then doubled down about not having gold in his teeth to be harvested.
For people that had grandparents that ACTUALLY HAD NAZIS KILL THEM AND TAKE GOLD OUT OF THEIR TEETH.
That's not Snowflake crap, that's farken Asshole level 12 and should be called out.


Want to call something out???
Don't call out the person pointing out that it's happening
Maybe just maybe call out the people doing it
White supremacist groups are a step away from being supported by your government
Kkk militias waiting outside dc for Trump to give the word
Sorry you don't get to ignore it anymore
It's a real fact
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dave0821: Don't call out the person pointing out that it's happening


I think you might have attributed my post to the person saying It was "Okay and just a joke"
And give Alton a free pass.
Nope.
Your Racist Friend
Youtube JFGQdvYIJ0M
 
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: I don't understand the article, go figure.  Was he comparing what's happening now to the Holocaust?   Was he defending Trump?   ?????    He seems to have a history of getting in heated arguments on Twitter, but what's the context for this one?


He's definitely pointing out you're heading for another holocaust under trump
He's pointing out america is a step away from nazi germany
Poor choice of words on his part but he's not wrong
 
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: dave0821: Don't call out the person pointing out that it's happening

I think you might have attributed my post to the person saying It was "Okay and just a joke"
And give Alton a free pass.
Nope.
[YouTube video: Your Racist Friend]


So you don't see the holocaust you're heading towards?
Again poor choice of words but his message was spot on
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dave0821: optikeye: dave0821: Don't call out the person pointing out that it's happening

I think you might have attributed my post to the person saying It was "Okay and just a joke"
And give Alton a free pass.
Nope.
[YouTube video: Your Racist Friend]

So you don't see the holocaust you're heading towards?
Again poor choice of words but his message was spot on


BS the guy has been a hard core right winger for ages. He JUST decided to jump ship of the GOP trumptanic.
Good for him...but he's still a rat.
 
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: dave0821: optikeye: dave0821: Don't call out the person pointing out that it's happening

I think you might have attributed my post to the person saying It was "Okay and just a joke"
And give Alton a free pass.
Nope.
[YouTube video: Your Racist Friend]

So you don't see the holocaust you're heading towards?
Again poor choice of words but his message was spot on

BS the guy has been a hard core right winger for ages. He JUST decided to jump ship of the GOP trumptanic.
Good for him...but he's still a rat.


You're like the only county in the world that chains their political views to your identity
Who cares if he's a right winger
Who cares if he's a baptist
Who cares if he's an asshole when he signs books
Ignore all that and maybe listen to the message he's badly putting across
The rest of the world sees it why can't you?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, was he smoking some ribs with Zyklon-B? I don't recommend that. Hard to find.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

optikeye: Alton Brown has always been a super Georgia Southern Baptist Mega Church Christian.

So, This comes as no surprise to me. When people show you who they are...believe them.

He should probably do a youtube thingy for things to serve with Tiki Torches. and White Hoods.

Why did he delete the tweet?


$
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ban him from twitter.  And FB, and youtube.  Problem solved.  Also put him on the trumper list.  When the BidenHarris takes power, drag him in from of the truth and reconciliation committee.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After reading this thread, I'm confused.   Should I hate him or not?  Fark, you're supposed to be my moral compass, but I'm getting mixed messages.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, it goes so worse. He apparently happily dropped the N-Bomb publicly in 2011:

"But social media users also began to share reports and allegations from years past-most notably, a 2011 blog post written by a fan named David Rheinstrom who said he'd driven hundreds of miles to see Brown at a local library benefit in Iowa only to discover, as he put it, "Alton Brown is a jerk."

Rheinstrom wrote that as he held a book up for the audience, Brown said, "So, okay-this book's from the South, where I'm from, and it's got a few things in it that might be kind of foreign and exotic to you Iowans." Turning the page, Rheinstrom said, Brown told the audience, "Look! A real live Negro!" When the audience stood in awkward silence, he allegedly muttered, "Okay. Remind me not to make African-American jokes in Iowa."

Brown seemed to be trying to make fun of Iowa's homogeneous whiteness, Rheinstrom granted-but his alleged use of the word "Negro" remains questionable at best."

https://www.thedailybeast.com/foot-ne​t​work-host-alton-brown-comes-out-as-rep​ublican-makes-tasteless-holocaust-twee​ts
 
shinji3i
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban him from twitter.  And FB, and youtube.  Problem solved.  Also put him on the trumper list.  When the BidenHarris takes power, drag him in from of the truth and reconciliation committee.


He voted Biden-Harris.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I actually thought it was a kind of funny flippant thing to say. I mean, we have concentration camps already. That's the part that actually makes it less funny.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To be fair, he was drunk as shiat. Like, seriously, he needs help. But who among us Farkers can judge him?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cythraul: After reading this thread, I'm confused.   Should I hate him or not?  Fark, you're supposed to be my moral compass, but I'm getting mixed messages.


Joking about gold teeth pulled from nazi-executed Jews is not something one forgives. Prior pointing out a Black Man at your book signing by saying, "Look! A (Racist slur)" Is also not something one ignores. 

He's pulled a very good, very well hidden Scott Adams. 

He gets no money from me anymore.
 
realmolo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's a prick. And he can fark off and die.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

shinji3i: AmbassadorBooze: Ban him from twitter.  And FB, and youtube.  Problem solved.  Also put him on the trumper list.  When the BidenHarris takes power, drag him in from of the truth and reconciliation committee.

He voted Biden-Harris.


We can't be too safe.  It was stated uptread he was a white man and a baptist.  And he mentioned Nazis.  Let the truth And reconciliation committee find the truth.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jesus even when Brown doubles down on proving he's an unabashed asshole, people still line up to slob his knob
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cythraul: After reading this thread, I'm confused.   Should I hate him or not?  Fark, you're supposed to be my moral compass, but I'm getting mixed messages.


If you don't TRFA then you should hate him.
If you read it or have context from some other source then don't.

He pretty much just said the same thing every third Farker has been saying for the past 4 years.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NobleHam: To be fair, he was drunk as shiat. Like, seriously, he needs help.


Maybe he is an asshat but I get this distinct sense that ... This.
Election night:
Fark user imageView Full Size

This was the tame bit.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: shinji3i: AmbassadorBooze: Ban him from twitter.  And FB, and youtube.  Problem solved.  Also put him on the trumper list.  When the BidenHarris takes power, drag him in from of the truth and reconciliation committee.

He voted Biden-Harris.

We can't be too safe.  It was stated uptread he was a white man and a baptist.  And he mentioned Nazis.  Let the truth And reconciliation committee find the truth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My wife is enamored with him because of his in screen persona. She'd been watching his live youtube crap lately, and I've sat through some of it and kinda thought he was a jerk. And he was whining about liberals and all that. And she just kept making excuses. She thinks it's act or he's mugging for the camera I guess. I knew nothing of him but I quickly grew to dislike him, and it seems my instincts were not  unfounded.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Next on "Good Eats": Cooking with Tiki Torches
 
Thenixon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dave0821: raerae1980: I don't understand the article, go figure.  Was he comparing what's happening now to the Holocaust?   Was he defending Trump?   ?????    He seems to have a history of getting in heated arguments on Twitter, but what's the context for this one?

He's definitely pointing out you're heading for another holocaust under trump
He's pointing out america is a step away from nazi germany
Poor choice of words on his part but he's not wrong


There is noting in TFA to indicate that he is talking about 'under trump.' The article barely describes some vague, deleted twit thread about being marched off to concentration camps, which is definitely imagery woe-begotten MAGATs are using at this time because of Biden's win.

Four years after the descent to fascism started and a couple of days after the election has a conclusive "Not Trump anymore!" reversal is be an odd time to Boobiesulate the thought that trump may lead the country to dark places. Given that Biden will be President soon, if someone's hand-wringing about the impending dictatorship, they're probably a trumphumper. Nothing in the article to refute that.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thenixon: Boobiesulate


Harrumph, i say.
 
Birnone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cythraul: After reading this thread, I'm confused.   Should I hate him or not?  Fark, you're supposed to be my moral compass, but I'm getting mixed messages.


Here's my take: The guy is an ahole. He says and writes ahole things. However, he dislikes Trump and even compares Trump to Nazis.

This has caused a disturbance in the force. Some here focus on him being an ahole and dismiss his anti-Trumpisms since it's no great accomplishment to recognize how farked up Trump is. Others here focus on him being anti-Trump and excuse him being an ahole since he's an ahole supporting a good cause.

Choose your side!
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dave0821: As bad as the tweet was, you already have immigrants kept in cages, forced sterilizations, rounding people up in unmarked vans by snatch teams.
america is Literally just steps away from concentration camps.


Sucks Obama/Biden built those cages, huh?

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/oba​m​a-build-cages-immigrants/

/Remember kids if a (D) does it, its ok
//Can't wait for the mid-terms
///Keep pushing farther and farther leftist/socialist policies and see where that gets ya
 
shinji3i
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: dave0821: As bad as the tweet was, you already have immigrants kept in cages, forced sterilizations, rounding people up in unmarked vans by snatch teams.
america is Literally just steps away from concentration camps.

Sucks Obama/Biden built those cages, huh?

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/obam​a-build-cages-immigrants/

/Remember kids if a (D) does it, its ok
//Can't wait for the mid-terms
///Keep pushing farther and farther leftist/socialist policies and see where that gets ya


Who's argued that Obama/Biden didn't start up the program? The issue is that trump is doing it so much that they had to give a bunch of sweetheart deals to trump donators and build camps to keep people in. But you knew that already, didn't you sweetie.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe he can get the food show on Trump's Alt-Right Network
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.