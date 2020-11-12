 Skip to content
(CNN)   Screening for 'rona symptoms doesn't really do much   (cnn.com) divider line
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking.

I got out of my air conditioned car and walked in to a business to get temp checked.  The thermometer read my forehead at 65F. Yup youre good, welcome
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly what weve been saying since the start of this pandemic.

Farking idiots.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than half of people infected are asymptomatic.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: More than half of people infected are asymptomatic.


You can use facts to prove anything that's even remotely true.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat sherlock.

Having symptoms of anything is good for those who already are showing symptoms of various and sundry illness, but not limited to COVID.  Since most of the transmission cases happen from those who are infected and contagious, but not showing symptoms, it's pretty much a waste of time.  Which is why I'm trying to stay away from people as much as possible.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kristufer82: The thermometer read my forehead at 65F.


And they let you pass with that?  WTF?!?!?!  Was the person checking your temp not educated on what the normal body temp is?
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we don't allow travel for a while?  We could have done all this months ago, but instead we just farked every chicken we could find.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: kristufer82: The thermometer read my forehead at 65F.

And they let you pass with that?  WTF?!?!?!  Was the person checking your temp not educated on what the normal body temp is?


Of saw the temp and wondered why a dead man was walking.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: SpaceyCat: kristufer82: The thermometer read my forehead at 65F.

And they let you pass with that?  WTF?!?!?!  Was the person checking your temp not educated on what the normal body temp is?

Of saw the temp and wondered why a dead man was walking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh! Viruses are extremely small and will go through even the tiniest of screens.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: More than half of people infected are asymptomatic.


Anecdotal: my parents tested positive for covid. Both are asymptomatic (no high temp, nada, hence the "asymptomatic"). Luckily it was before both attempted travel long distance.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had several doc appts lately. They temp screen at the door. An occasional slight fever is part of my symptoms. They haven't detected a fever yet and I wonder what they'll do if they do.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've had several doc appts lately. They temp screen at the door. An occasional slight fever is part of my symptoms. They haven't detected a fever yet and I wonder what they'll do if they do.


They'll probably make you get tested.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: I've had several doc appts lately. They temp screen at the door. An occasional slight fever is part of my symptoms. They haven't detected a fever yet and I wonder what they'll do if they do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jtown: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: More than half of people infected are asymptomatic.

You can use facts to prove anything that's even remotely true.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kristufer82: Shocking.

I got out of my air conditioned car and walked in to a business to get temp checked.  The thermometer read my forehead at 65F. Yup youre good, welcome


That's pretty much how it works at Kaiser Permanente
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some countries did this in February on incoming planes, and it didn't help at all.  I'm sure the news has reached the YMCA by now.  No? Okay.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It is actually even worse.  A lot of times screening can be harmful. I work for a major retailer that screens all of its employees. The survey is online, everyone lies. The temperature check is using a s***** forehead thermometer that said I've had 94° temperature the last several readings and they don't care.  But what the screening is doing is forcing every single employee in the store to put their face within two feet of the screener to take their temperature.  The screener who is not wearing their mask correctly, who does not sanitize correctly, and who has had face-to-face contact with every single employee in the store every day.  They are not just useless, they are a disease vector.
 
