(KSBW Monterey)   Bigfoot has been captured in the Santa Cruz mountains (with clear pics)   (ksbw.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mcfaddenjr.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Big foot, it is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [mcfaddenjr.files.wordpress.com image 828x1028]
Big foot, it is.


The pandemic hasn't really been kind to any of us, has it?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conclusive proof at last!  And just in time too as it looks like he was caught while trying to hitch a ride out of the area.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [mcfaddenjr.files.wordpress.com image 828x1028]
Big foot, it is.


I can smell that situation from here.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who steals a Bigfoot statue?  Seriously.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Who steals a Bigfoot statue?  Seriously.


Dangerous maniacs with no possible value to society.  These "people" must be exiled to a small one coconut tree sand island in the pacific, after a fair trial of course.

how hard is it to not steal a squatch statue?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The guy really is finding every distraction he can to avoid finishing Winds of Winter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Jake Havechek: Who steals a Bigfoot statue?  Seriously.

Dangerous maniacs with no possible value to society.  These "people" must be exiled to a small one coconut tree sand island in the pacific, after a fair trial of course.

how hard is it to not steal a squatch statue?


Sounds like something those wacky college kids would do.  Stealing street signs isn't cool, anymore?
 
Lord Dimwit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's me! Bigface!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh! A Gargoyles reboot in the northwest where a four foot bigfoot and bear become crime fighters at night. But they must return to their spots in front of the store before dawn.

And the bigfoot is a chick with a Fargo accent and the bear is a top grade computer hacker.  "I got my claws in their code"
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Goonie goo-goo!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  
That's some good folk art. I'm glad they got it back safe and sound.
 
