Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yes.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Finally getting the final stage of adjustment in order!!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/decided to go all out today!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! Caturday!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Yay! Caturday!


How are you doing???
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If we are unable to get emergency public housing in a couple of weeks.

I'm not in a very good mental place, right now.  Not dangerous to myself or others.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: [Fark user image 425x318]

If we are unable to get emergency public housing in a couple of weeks.

I'm not in a very good mental place, right now.  Not dangerous to myself or others.


Let us know if we can help, okay? (((HUGS)))
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: [Fark user image 425x318]

If we are unable to get emergency public housing in a couple of weeks.

I'm not in a very good mental place, right now.  Not dangerous to myself or others.


oh damn. I am so sorry.
I wish you had some family to stay with...?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Would post, but the boys are still hung over from the election
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

baka-san: Would post, but the boys are still hung over from the election


I would not mind happy mid or post nip party photos of the boys...  I'm guessing happy feline boys?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

baka-san: Would post, but the boys are still hung over from the election


Hey baka-san!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello, I'm Combustion. Long time admirer, first time caturday poster. We just lost one of our cats to kidney disease, so we're down to one. His name is Oskar. He's a big ol lovable baby. He's scared of bugs. But he loves to see the peacocks that come around. They come up to the door on our deck and squawk. I had no idea how loud they were.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Big bellowing Bast, what a week it's been!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
@ Combustion: my sympathies for the loss of your fur baby.  Please accept my condolences.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
@ Timid Goddess: How much would you need to make it through New Year's?
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Big bellowing Bast, what a week it's been!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: Hello, I'm Combustion. Long time admirer, first time caturday poster. We just lost one of our cats to kidney disease, so we're down to one. His name is Oskar. He's a big ol lovable baby. He's scared of bugs. But he loves to see the peacocks that come around. They come up to the door on our deck and squawk. I had no idea how loud they were.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Oh so sorry about your loss, but welcome to the clowder
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: @ Combustion: my sympathies for the loss of your fur baby.  Please accept my condolences.


Thank you. We used an "at home pet euthanasia" service. If you find yourself in that position, I can recommend it. It's better for your cat to be at your comfy home, than to pack up a sick cat and take them to the vet, which they probably hate. They came to our house and were very nice.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, it had been an interesting week, with so many of our staff out quarantining. My state hit 7K new cases today.

Eli came into my room the other day, about an hour earlier than my alarm was supposed to ring. I think he heard the neighbors wind chime, and thought it was my alarm! Anyway, I picked him up and put him on the bed for some snuggle time. Gosh, it's been too long since I've had him purring next to me. When he got restless, I put him down on the floor. My bed had gotten too high for him to jump onto.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: Hello, I'm Combustion. Long time admirer, first time caturday poster. We just lost one of our cats to kidney disease, so we're down to one. His name is Oskar. He's a big ol lovable baby. He's scared of bugs. But he loves to see the peacocks that come around. They come up to the door on our deck and squawk. I had no idea how loud they were.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Welcome to the Clowder, what cookies did you bring? So sorry to hear you lost one of your felines. ((Hug))

Also, you have roaming peacocks??? And yeah they are hella loud!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: Hello, I'm Combustion. Long time admirer, first time caturday poster. We just lost one of our cats to kidney disease, so we're down to one. His name is Oskar. He's a big ol lovable baby. He's scared of bugs. But he loves to see the peacocks that come around. They come up to the door on our deck and squawk. I had no idea how loud they were.
[Fark user image 850x478]


So sorry about your recent heartache.
Oskar is handsome! And you guys need to hang out regularly!

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: Hello, I'm Combustion. Long time admirer, first time caturday poster. We just lost one of our cats to kidney disease, so we're down to one. His name is Oskar. He's a big ol lovable baby. He's scared of bugs. But he loves to see the peacocks that come around. They come up to the door on our deck and squawk. I had no idea how loud they were.
[Fark user image 850x478]


I'm so sorry for your loss.  Welcome to Caturday, Oskar!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
awesomeinventions.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [awesomeinventions.com image 700x625]


Wow....such POOF!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Mudd's woman: [awesomeinventions.com image 700x625]

Wow....such POOF!


It is exquisite!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: [Fark user image 425x318]

If we are unable to get emergency public housing in a couple of weeks.

I'm not in a very good mental place, right now.  Not dangerous to myself or others.


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: [Fark user image 425x318]

If we are unable to get emergency public housing in a couple of weeks.

I'm not in a very good mental place, right now.  Not dangerous to myself or others.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: [Fark user image 425x318]

If we are unable to get emergency public housing in a couple of weeks.

I'm not in a very good mental place, right now.  Not dangerous to myself or others.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: [Fark user image 425x318]

If we are unable to get emergency public housing in a couple of weeks.

I'm not in a very good mental place, right now.  Not dangerous to myself or others.


We're all behind you, you've got this!
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Riche: [Fark user image 557x557]


awesome!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile, it's raining. Still raining. And now the flooding has begun.

/ which of course results in mud
// y'all know how I hate mud :o)
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: akimbotoo: Yay! Caturday!

How are you doing???


Doing good. Met with surgeon and she is wonderful. Meet with other docs next week and then MRI at end of month and then we make a plan. I told surgeon about t-shirt I saw online some time ago and she laughed too. "Yes they're fake, my real ones tried to kill me" 😂
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: Hello, I'm Combustion. Long time admirer, first time caturday poster. We just lost one of our cats to kidney disease, so we're down to one. His name is Oskar. He's a big ol lovable baby. He's scared of bugs. But he loves to see the peacocks that come around. They come up to the door on our deck and squawk. I had no idea how loud they were.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Welcome to The Clowder!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Mudd's woman: akimbotoo: Yay! Caturday!

How are you doing???

Doing good. Met with surgeon and she is wonderful. Meet with other docs next week and then MRI at end of month and then we make a plan. I told surgeon about t-shirt I saw online some time ago and she laughed too. "Yes they're fake, my real ones tried to kill me" 😂


I am so glad that you like your medical team. It will make recovery so much easier. And you know if you need anything, all you have to do is holler..and people will be fighting over being the first to contribute!!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: Hello, I'm Combustion. Long time admirer, first time caturday poster. We just lost one of our cats to kidney disease, so we're down to one. His name is Oskar. He's a big ol lovable baby. He's scared of bugs. But he loves to see the peacocks that come around. They come up to the door on our deck and squawk. I had no idea how loud they were.
[Fark user image 850x478]


I am so sorry for your loss. And glad to see Oskar Peacock-Bane.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tomorrow is chemo day, so I am making food to prepare myself. I'm doing a free-form zucchini casserole thing, some steak my sister's friend gifted me and some baked potatoes. I hope I can actually eat it.

Also, I am now bald.  I may post a pic temporarily in my profile tonight or tomorrow. Maybe some of you guys can photoshop me some new hair.

*Hair Goals pending...*
 
