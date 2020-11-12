 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Telegraph)   Tomorrow is Friday the 13th...in 2020. What's the worst that could happen? Dire predictions to the right   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2020 at 5:35 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a heart attack during my stress test. At least I'll be at a hospital.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some goalie gets pissed off.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how awful 2020 has been, I'd say we have a bizarro Friday the 13th where D2S concedes the election and apologizes for all the lies and bullying.  Of course, he'll be dodging several flocks of flying pigs while he makes that concession but....
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: I have a heart attack during my stress test. At least I'll be at a hospital.



You won't get a heart attack...but because you're at a hospital, you'll catch the 'rona.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damaging windstorms causing power outages possible on Friday in the PNW so ignoring work while sitting next to the fireplace with the family dog, a beer and snacks is definitely within the realm of possibilities.
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Farker is getting married tomorrow.  Courthouse License and a Wedding chapel for $100.  

*mic drop*
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kilted_Dude: This Farker is getting married tomorrow.  Courthouse License and a Wedding chapel for $100.  

*mic drop*


Congrats!
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the first week of December 2020, the WH plumbing catastrophically failed because of a shiatberg clogging up the plumbing. In a normal administration, everyone would have moved offsite as were able, while specialists got to the problem and cleared it within 24 hours. This administration, however, operated on incompetence and emotional insanity, and that is why, my dear children, martial law was visited upon the United States under Donald Jenius Trump.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kilted_Dude: This Farker is getting married tomorrow.  Courthouse License and a Wedding chapel for $100.  

*mic drop*


You win.


/congrats
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Kilted_Dude: This Farker is getting married tomorrow.  Courthouse License and a Wedding chapel for $100.  

*mic drop*

Congrats!


Thank ya!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The simpsons - Apocalypse
Youtube uL6zC1Qfw14

/THEY'RE OUT OF HOT DOGS!
//THE COLESLAW HAS PINEAPPLE IN IT!
///GERMAN POTATO SALAD!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: I have a heart attack during my stress test. At least I'll be at a hospital.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is our 2nd Friday the 13th. If you'll recall, the 'rona was officially declared a national health emergency on Thursday March 12th. I was working at a grocery store at the time and Friday Marth 13th was F*CKING INSANE. Jeebus I never want to see that many people buying groceries ever again. Or that many people doing anything else, frankly.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, YouTube went down yesterday...

Maybe Twitter will go down and all the news stations, fark, morning radio and ESPN will have no content all day.
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's Payday.  Making some killer tacos.
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We had one in March.
s.wincalendar.netView Full Size

I presume everyone survived that one?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They find me.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It has been found that Beer causes COVID-19.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: They find me.


I knew Dave Ghrol would fight you, some day.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
yeef...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The biggest horror? We have to share America with plague spreaders and conspiracy nutters - aka right wingers.

They have opportunity after opportunity to act like human farking beings, but refuse to ever take the chance. It's why it's against my beliefs to talk to or about them as if they're capable of learning how to shiat in a toilet instead of their own pants.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trump gets Freaky Friday'd into Ivanka and spends the entire day feeling himself up.
 
TempeSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Damaging windstorms causing power outages possible on Friday in the PNW so ignoring work while sitting next to the fireplace with the family dog, a beer and snacks is definitely within the realm of possibilities.


There was a tiny 3.0 earthquake near Mt. Saint Helens earlier. Maybe we will be getting the long overdue 'big one' tomorrow. So we have that going for us.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My wife finds out that I'm not really Wil Wheaton's half-brother
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw a confidential NSA report earlier today and apparently middle eastern terrorist groups, North Korea, and a few evil super villains have seen what is happening here in the USA and all agreed to back away slowly, and let the president do the heavy lifting for them.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trump releases his sex tape
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: I have a heart attack during my stress test. At least I'll be at a hospital.


True story. I was having a stress test, multi-part. Of course, I was tethered to an EKG. Between parts, I was alone in a room with a machine that read out my heart rate. I self-consciously sat there using it as a feedback. Slow breathing. Trying to get the heart beat rate lower and lower. At some low point, I felt a little hiccup kind of reaction and quit. Shortly after that the cardiologist came in and read the tape from the EKG. He said something like, "I don't mean to alarm you but I think you're having a heart attack."  Should I tell him about the feedback stuff and the hiccup? No, don't. Maybe that did cause a heart attack. And there the matter rested for a few months. They did lots more tests and found nothing. Eventually running a scope up a thigh into my heart which found ... nothing. Perfectly normal.

Eventually, I told my GP about the feedback stuff and he said that wasn't what he was looking at. My heart just has this funny little dip in one of the backbeats that makes it look like my heart is laboring. It isn't. That's just the way the beat bounces.  But for months, I'd thought I'd given myself a heart attack during a stress test.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skyotter: We had one in March.
[s.wincalendar.net image 280x252]
I presume everyone survived that one?


Yeah, everyone reading this thread. Coronavirus patients, not so much.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trump survives.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GORGOR returns to do fanfic photoshops of BEVETS.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Trump releases his sex tape


trump announces that he will step down as president only if his sex tape (played on newsmax for 60 mins on repeat) gets better TV ratings than bidens inauguration.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Trumpty Dumpty is told that his lawsuits have all failed, screams "to hell with it" and launches all the nukes - cause if he's going down, he's taking the world with him.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

neongoats: The biggest horror? We have to share America with plague spreaders and conspiracy nutters - aka right wingers.

They have opportunity after opportunity to act like human farking beings, but refuse to ever take the chance. It's why it's against my beliefs to talk to or about them as if they're capable of learning how to shiat in a toilet instead of their own pants.


But tell us how you really feel?
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We'll wake up to one of these
Fark user imageView Full Size


And they'll start by reading poetry at us
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oopsboom: lolmao500: Trump releases his sex tape

trump announces that he will step down as president only if his sex tape (played on newsmax for 60 mins on repeat) gets better TV ratings than bidens inauguration.


I like this one.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
American cheese becomes sentient.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Trump gets Freaky Friday'd into Ivanka and spends the entire day feeling himself up.


Ok, this one works too. Especially if she agrees to step down after the ratings are in.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: American cheese becomes sentient.


when did you leave it in your fridge?
and when did you last check?
 
SJKebab
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here in Melbourne where we live one day in the future, Friday the 13th has given us the news that we've just hit 14 days in a row without a covid infection or death.  We're starting to get excited that the worst of it is all over.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: This is our 2nd Friday the 13th. If you'll recall, the 'rona was officially declared a national health emergency on Thursday March 12th. I was working at a grocery store at the time and Friday Marth 13th was F*CKING INSANE. Jeebus I never want to see that many people buying groceries ever again. Or that many people doing anything else, frankly.


Yup. I remember it well because Mrs Clam was going to make me stay home from then on and I was pissed off because I didn't want to be babied and wanted to go to work "like a normal person."

Eight months at home later, never one setting foot in a store, and now it's going to get bad? At this point when I see crowds of people hanging out I just want to machine gun the lot of them. fark them, they want to die so much, no point in making them wait.
 
angrycrank
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: This is our 2nd Friday the 13th. If you'll recall, the 'rona was officially declared a national health emergency on Thursday March 12th. I was working at a grocery store at the time and Friday Marth 13th was F*CKING INSANE. Jeebus I never want to see that many people buying groceries ever again. Or that many people doing anything else, frankly.


Yeah, it was my birthday. I've had better ones. Including that one when I turned 4 and caught scarlet fever. So at least "birthday quarantine" was somewhat familiar.

Personally I'm hoping a second Friday the 13th reverses the first one.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Beware two days before the ides of November.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
AG Barr announces that marshals and the Border Patrol have arrested President Elect Biden and are currently seeking any missing Democratic members of congress.  And that all ISP services are to be federalized immediately so that posting and communications history can be checked for Loyalty to Trump before initiating a Great Wall of MAGA internet firewall.  All registered Democrats are to report to authorities for processing before being sent for re-education.

And a hangnail.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just had the car battery, truck battery AND the freakin generator battery go, things in threes I guess. All fixed. Was bleeding money for awhile there. PNW predicted storm...bring it on got booze in the blender!
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.