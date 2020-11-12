 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Utah reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day. At this rate, entire state will be infected by tomorrow   (thehill.com) divider line
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I told my neighbor last week that in a month we'll recall, "Remember when we were only at 2000/day?"
Good times.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's about as spot-on as it gets, Subby.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is the way the Republican death cult wanted it.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
huh, amateurs
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Population of Utah 3.2 million and some change.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trik: Population of Utah 3.2 million and some change.


That's a fraction of NYC. I always forget how sparse some of those states are.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinner: I told my neighbor last week that in a month we'll recall, "Remember when we were only at 2000/day?"
Good times.


Well, on the plus side, we'll be able to check if hers mentality works.

/snicker
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
New Mexico hit 1700 today. It's like everyone has given up en masse.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Trik: Population of Utah 3.2 million and some change.

That's a fraction of NYC. I always forget how sparse some of those states are.


Sparse? Utah is crowded bro.  Idaho has 1.7 million with the same square footage.
 
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And they still get 2 senators, smh
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dark brew: [media1.tenor.com image 244x300]


Hey now!
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And yet: This is fine
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They'll be basking in herd immunity and dead bodies in no time.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dark brew: Fonaibung: Trik: Population of Utah 3.2 million and some change.

That's a fraction of NYC. I always forget how sparse some of those states are.

Sparse? Utah is crowded bro.  Idaho has 1.7 million with the same square footage.


The trendy maps used for sparce population are now people per sq km. I find the maps that highlight zero people per sq km are somewhat interesting.
 
DHT3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh please, in Utah that's one moderately sized family gathering.
 
bamph
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: New Mexico hit 1700 today. It's like everyone has given up en masse.


shiat Indiana hit 6600 today.  This states been acting like it wasn't a big deal since at least late summer.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ND is infecting about 1% of their entire population every 5 to 6 days.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Y'all a bunch of chumps. South Dakota had 2020 new cases today. That's about 1 in 400 South Dakotans getting COVID in a single day. We have a quarter the population of Utah and half the cases.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, and our new person test rate was 68% positive today.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Utah is at 91 cases per 100k people, so 1% of their population every 11 days.
The number of new infections per day is increasing though, so likely the number of days will go down.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bamph: Qellaqan: New Mexico hit 1700 today. It's like everyone has given up en masse.

shiat Indiana hit 6600 today.  This states been acting like it wasn't a big deal since at least late summer.


New Mexico has less than one third the population of Indiana (2.0 million vs 6.6 million). we also have had good leadership from the governor. It has just been skyrocketing for a month, regardless.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dafatone: Oh, and our new person test rate was 68% positive today.


Didn't they put on their positive pants?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Johnny Utah is not amused by this.
 
