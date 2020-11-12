 Skip to content
(Fergus Falls Journal)   Well this sure isn't Pulitzer Prize material
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hansel heard that, subby.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It has a certain Cormac McCarthyish economy of language:

"The Otter Tail deputy cut for sign and rounding backways across his own path and saw the man had not crashed. He had become shaky and had fallen off the four-wheeler. The man was upset but he had not hit his head. His blood sugar was checked. And then they came to the tree filled with dead babies."
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone who as been to Fergus Falls I am not surprised by any of this.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No but that site gave my computer terminal AIDS.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not following a dude that looks like that anywhere - I'd foresee gunshots wounds in my future if I tried
 
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These farkin popups are getting ridiculous
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Slow news day?
 
SalmonberryPie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gotta love small town newspapers! The police blotter where I live is a real hoot.
"Traffic jam caused by fallen scarecrow on road"
"Escaped cows trample geraniums at city park"
"Couple ticketed for drunkenness and nudity behind popular bar"
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's almost like journalism
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"SalmonberryPie arrested for giving convenience store dumpster enclosure blowies to hobos for sips of their thumderbird."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wiredroach: It has a certain Cormac McCarthyish economy of language:

"The Otter Tail deputy cut for sign and rounding backways across his own path and saw the man had not crashed. He had become shaky and had fallen off the four-wheeler. The man was upset but he had not hit his head. His blood sugar was checked. And then they came to the tree filled with dead babies."


Read that in Ed Herlihy's voice.
 
