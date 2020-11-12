 Skip to content
(Montreal Gazette)   The best place to hide 20K in cash is where nobody wants to go   (montrealgazette.com) divider line
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the butt, Bob?

DRTFA.
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's hidden under where?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So exactly the opposite of subby's mom's vagina, then?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cheers bar?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
West Virginia?
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pantload of cash right there. Just shove your hand in and grab a fistful of dollars.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My bathroom the day after taco night?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The gym?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: In the butt, Bob?

DRTFA.


You were not far off.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The banana stand?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But then Subby's mom's gynecologist will be 20K richer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: West Virginia?


Mountain Momma?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: West Virginia?


I was going to say Alabama. At least WV has scenery.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Arby's?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Walker: West Virginia?

I was going to say Alabama. At least WV has scenery.


At least Alabama has beaches.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrparks: Pantload of cash right there. Just shove your hand in and grab a fistful of dollars.


Good, bad, or ugly, 20 grand is 20 grand. It might have been uncomfortable if his crotch had a few dollars more.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clearly that money needs to be laundered.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JesseL: Arby's?


People go to Arby's all the time. They just think they're somewhere else, usually to complain.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In the books?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mississippi?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
God's pocket?
 
