(SoraNews24)   Robber in Japan drills to vault, steals 6.5 dollars. Like the Shamwow guy said, you know the Ghilly suits are nice stuff   (soranews24.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sorry.  While watching that news cast, I kept waiting for a bunch of people dressed in funny outfits to run out and plow, jump, and climb through some strange obstacles.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd get caught too at that point.  Pretty much like sticking up a gas station at 3am and a mechanized division rolls up outta nowhere.  Not sure I could do much but stand there and go, "What the f...??"
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel that his story should have made the cut instead of this one...

https://soranews24.com/2014/02/01/osa​k​a-police-sergeant-resigns-after-extort​ing-hamburgers-from-officers/
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare "referencing Shamwow guy saying things" trifecta in play.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing I remember him saying (besides "sham wow") is "come here camera guy!" Or some shiat like that.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I'd get caught too at that point.  Pretty much like sticking up a gas station at 3am and a mechanized division rolls up outta nowhere.  Not sure I could do much but stand there and go, "What the f...??"


Imagine living in a country where the cops have so little to do that they can actually assign large numbers to stakeouts to catch a guy stealing pocket change from a shrine.

OTOH, if you ever get arrested, you're in the Cardassian justice system.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I'd get caught too at that point.  Pretty much like sticking up a gas station at 3am and a mechanized division rolls up outta nowhere.  Not sure I could do much but stand there and go, "What the f...??"


A what?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I'd get caught too at that point.  Pretty much like sticking up a gas station at 3am and a mechanized division rolls up outta nowhere.  Not sure I could do much but stand there and go, "What the f...??"

Imagine living in a country where the cops have so little to do that they can actually assign large numbers to stakeouts to catch a guy stealing pocket change from a shrine.

OTOH, if you ever get arrested, you're in the Cardassian justice system.


AKA; Guilty until proven guilty.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I'd get caught too at that point.  Pretty much like sticking up a gas station at 3am and a mechanized division rolls up outta nowhere.  Not sure I could do much but stand there and go, "What the f...??"

A what?


Mechanized Infantry are units that ride APCs or IFVs into battle.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have blown up the building. The police won't come after you if they think you're dead.

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: chitownmike: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I'd get caught too at that point.  Pretty much like sticking up a gas station at 3am and a mechanized division rolls up outta nowhere.  Not sure I could do much but stand there and go, "What the f...??"

A what?

Mechanized Infantry are units that ride APCs or IFVs into battle.


Could also refer to heavier, better armored tank divisions as well.

/Hit post too soon
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didn't Woody Allen once buy the US rights to a Japanese movie and overdub it with a nonsensical English soundtrack? Because I think that would make more sense than TFA did.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

toraque: Rare "referencing Shamwow guy saying things" trifecta in play.


Someday I'm going to find a Shamwow at a yard sale or on the side of the road, try it out and be impressed
"Holy cow, Vince wasn't kidding this thing is amazing!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
The unnecessary ear set really completes the look
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a COPS episode where everyone was set to raid a regular house, at night, and one of the cops that ran through the front door was wearing a ghillie suit while everyone else was just wearing their regular cop stuff.
I remember watching it thinking what the fark is this larper wannabe doing?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Bishop and the Stainless Steel Rat unavailable for comment.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
