Costco no longer recognizing your Covid mask medical exemption card, especially if says "Copyright 2020 The Freedom Project" at the bottom next to a Gadsen Flag in smudged printer ink
    More: Amusing  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  If you genuinely, truly cannot wear a mask then you also sure as fark shouldn't be out and about in the middle of a pandemic.  There's lots of services that will fetch you that pallet of Cheese Whiz and Wonder Bread along with the 55 gallon barrel of kirkland gravy to dip it in.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep. I order my groceries online, someone shops for me, I drive over, someone puts my groceries in the trunk, done. Some of the substitutes are weird ('cheese product' is NOT an acceptable substitute for cheese) but I'd rather suffer the indignity of consuming cheese product than risk getting sick or being a carrier. My point is: 'cheese product' is lame.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My wife has used instacart a couple times to do Costco orders, the shopper/delivery people have been pretty direct about any inconsistencies and ask for real-time feedback on what to do in those situations and its all from within the app on her phone.  Its almost like watching an NPC in the Sims game do a shopping run on your behalf.  Eerie in a way how micro-manage-y it lets you be if needed.  Well worth the small markup to remove A)  The general Costco carnival barkers and B)  the other customers in general from the equation.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still doesn't stop the people who just pull the mask under their chin once inside but I'm glad a major retailer is countering the medical condition bullshiat.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is NO reasonable accommodation if your requirements put other people at risk.  YOU LOSE.  GOOD DAY, SIR.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No hero tag?

Well I guess we can save that for the first time security tasers a plague rat.
 
Gig103
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's friend is, sadly, and anti-masker. She was just saying that she will be cancelling her Costco membership because her "claustrophobia" will no longer exempt her from the mask.

[Well, bye.gif]
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gadsden flag= traitor.
Fark off with that seditious shiat.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

your wife has shiatty plague spreading friends. You better cut them out of your lives before they infect you.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

At my local Costco, about half of the shoppers are dick-nosing or chin-strapping. About ten percent aren't wearing masks at all. It's all well and good to have a mask policy, but if you aren't enforcing it (or can't enforce it), then it's useless.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Asking seriously....are there any medical conditions that would legitimately prevent you from wearing a mask?

My assumption is that most serious medical conditions that would make you so fragile would benefit from wearing a mask all the time in public, even if it wasn't 2020.  It has been proven over and over again that they don't affect blood oxygen levels (because ofc they don't) but I am also not a doctor, so my being unaware of some malady that would actually prevent one from wearing a mask would not be shocking.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BUT MAH FREEDOM! TYRANNY!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Being a selfish petulant a**hole is a mental condition, so technically medical.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

That is... so very wrong. No date earlier than the 20th century could even maybe be correct.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I don't recall dipshiat being classified in the dsm, but I haven't really kept up with that kind of thing since college.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Is American citizenship a medical condition?
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The only things I can think of are an active panic attack and an exacerbation of an acute respiratory condition, like someone having a legit asthma attack.  In neither instance should that person be shopping.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I want to allowed to carry a spray bottle full of water and spray it in the faces of people who don't wear masks or don't wear them properly. You know, like you might use on a misbehaving dog or cat.
/Bad Covidiot, bad
//don't want to get sued though
///wear your masks and wear them peoperly!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I think a cattle prod would work better.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

In the EU ,most commonwealth nations, and Mexico.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But will they still accept my Pants Exempt Card?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

What's stopping you? I'm pretty sure you'd have more right to sue the deadly plague spreader than they would have to sue you over a squirt gun.

Frankly, it's more likely they'd assault you and you'd sue them. Because that's what right wingers are.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Your wear your mask while shopping.  It is good for everyone.
i.redd.itView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

totalprosports.comView Full Size
 
elchupacabra
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

There's a condition called trigeminal neuralgia -- supposedly over-sensitive facial nerves.  Really rare.  I've not seen anything that would indicate that it's comorbid such that people with this condition would be at higher risk from covid, so it probably just sucks for them.

That "really rare" part means the likelihood that the idiot in front of you presenting some stupid card is extremely low.  And given the frequency of "I just don't wanna" types, people with that condition IMO just have to suck it up -- or maybe punch the fakers in the face for being dishonest.
 
elchupacabra
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Where do you shop?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Their main, loyal customers (read over 60) are in danger of dying, so it makes business sense.

/my assumption
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ask your wife how she feels about being on the same side of this issue as literal Nazis.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It's my understanding that if you're too fragile to wear a PPE mask, you're too fragile to be out in public anyway.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Or your wife's friend, even. I'm either too drunk to reading comprehension properly, or not drunk enough.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

A classic, but pertinent:

Andy Taylor's Death Story And Dirge For Rafe Hollister
Youtube dCtcJrxVvTw
 
spleef420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The last pic is in Home Depot. I think I need some new tools.
 
Gig103
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We've discussed it, my wife is embarrassed. Her extended family is worse though b/c instead of anti-mask, they are rabid pro-Trump. Talk about being on the "side of Nazis".
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The bottom pic looks like Home Depot.

The clientele at the one I go to looks far different though.
 
elchupacabra
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For my previous comment:

The incidence of new cases is approximately 12 per 100,000 people per year; the disorder is more common in women than in men.

So yeah, you're not likely to be running into a person with a medical condition that explicitly excludes a mask.  And hell, face shields still work for them as long as they can tolerate a hat.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Costco.

They sell a lot of things, but they are fresh out of farks to give.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I work there.  Monday will be great.  If you insist on medical exemption you will be issued a face shield or refused entry.
Going to be lots of idiots in shields.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I have COPD. I wear a mask, or just leave my helmet closed if I rode  to the shop. Neither one is especially pleasant (motorcycle full face helmets dont flow much air if you're  not moving) but covid would be far less pleasant. I wonder if my medical condition would make punching a plague rat self defense?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

What outrageous bullshiat.  30 Second Outdoor Cleaner is total garbage.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Farking good.
 
idsfa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NaNoPaMo

National No Pants Month!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I've been observing that since May.

Who am I kidding, PANTS ARE TEH DEBBIL!!!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.