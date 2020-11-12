 Skip to content
(The Cambridge Chronicle)   Man tries to remove a patch of burnt grass, ends up doing an archaeological dig in his back yard. Luckily he's not part of a Home Owner's Association   (wickedlocal.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
look for a bitmap scan of all the war department maps at the state university.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's cool
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No deathclaw? How sad.

/probably good thing since the dude probably doesn't own a minigun.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll totally burn that grass for you mannnn no problemo.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd call Rick and Marty Lagina. Maybe they can finance the dig.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/couldn't find a picture from the scene with the backhoe :(
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: No deathclaw? How sad.

/probably good thing since the dude probably doesn't own a minigun.


No no... they found it. Here's a picture from further down the article.

pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's just a foundation from an old building? Well that's anticlimactic.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When done right, anthropology digs are painstakingly meticulous. And so very, very cool to work on! I had the ridiculously good fortune of working on digs on San Nicolas Island when I got my BA; the US Navy controls it, but part of the deal is that they have to have a running anthropology site because of the indigenous peoples that used to live there, and my university's anthro department is who runs it. The Navy would fly us out and back and put us up (the little base there has rooms that are like a hotel, it's wild) and feed us, it was awesome. We just weren't allowed to take pictures of any damn thing BUT the dig sites (and no buildings in pictures ever). We dug up some really cool shiat. I had the time of my damn life and learned so much.

/If you ever read the book Island of the Blue Dolphins, that's San Nic, and it's based on a true story
//A true and achingly sad story
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: McGrits: No deathclaw? How sad.

/probably good thing since the dude probably doesn't own a minigun.

No no... they found it. Here's a picture from further down the article.

[pm1.narvii.com image 850x655]


I believe that's a hand of glory.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So the mystery of the burnt patch of grass remains unsolved.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I never found anything cool in my backyard. On the other hand I didn't find any bones so I'm pretty sure that they didn't just move the headstones.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dude, you find a manufactured gas plant in your backyard you don't just bury it and forget. There's coal tar, metals, cyanide from purifier waste, all sorts of shiat down there. And the regional electric company will *probably* be on the hook for cleanup and restoration costs.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've never found any dead people in my backyard.  But my neighbors always do.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So it's just a foundation from an old building? Well that's anticlimactic.


Welcome to anthropology.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
(it's probably why the farking grass kept dying, genius)
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I've never found any dead people in my backyard.  But my neighbors always do.


...dare I ask what happens to your neighbors when they find dead people in your backyard?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was doing the same thing a few years ago (digging a patch of dead grass to throw some soil under) in the back yard of a recently purchased house, when I hit a sidewalk 3" down. A 3ft wide, 12ft long, 4" thick, concrete sidewalk... Who the f*ck plants a lawn over a sidewalk? Took a solid 2 days with a sledgehammer to break that sh*t up into manageable pieces to carry off to the property edge.

I was only about 85% sure it wasn't an old septic tank when I started swinging.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm replacing the planks on my deck next year. When it's torn off I'll be burying a full size skeleton from the Halloween decorations about under the surface below.  Just far enough that if anyone were to pull the landscaping fabric and scrape the gravel to lay sod or seed it they'd find it.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was probably a brick shiat house.
 
ng2810
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: When done right, anthropology digs are painstakingly meticulous. And so very, very cool to work on! I had the ridiculously good fortune of working on digs on San Nicolas Island when I got my BA; the US Navy controls it, but part of the deal is that they have to have a running anthropology site because of the indigenous peoples that used to live there, and my university's anthro department is who runs it. The Navy would fly us out and back and put us up (the little base there has rooms that are like a hotel, it's wild) and feed us, it was awesome. We just weren't allowed to take pictures of any damn thing BUT the dig sites (and no buildings in pictures ever). We dug up some really cool shiat. I had the time of my damn life and learned so much.

/If you ever read the book Island of the Blue Dolphins, that's San Nic, and it's based on a true story
//A true and achingly sad story


Bruh for realz?! Gimme your deets, I wanna know more about what you did on San Nicholas!
 
jled1082
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The tag said interesting.  The article was not.  Would not read again.
 
gadian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man who lives on Monument Street surprised when he finds a monument of some sort on his property, News at 11.
 
Birnone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I'm going to fill it back in," he said. "Once the eldritch abomination showed up it sucked the joy out of digging."

That's how the story should have ended.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So it's just a foundation from an old building? Well that's anticlimactic.


They really found the actual Oak island money pit. They just don't know it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thenixon: Dude, you find a manufactured gas plant in your backyard you don't just bury it and forget. There's coal tar, metals, cyanide from purifier waste, all sorts of shiat down there. And the regional electric company will *probably* be on the hook for cleanup and restoration costs.


The EPA might be interested.  Of course with Trump's EPA they might ask him to throw in some more heavy metals and PAH just for kicks.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: McGrits: No deathclaw? How sad.

/probably good thing since the dude probably doesn't own a minigun.

No no... they found it. Here's a picture from further down the article.

[pm1.narvii.com image 850x655]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I need to watch that episode again.
(Doctor Who, The Hand of Fear)
 
