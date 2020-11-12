 Skip to content
(STLToday)   Why don't they wear masks in this rural Missouri town? "We don't breathe the same air as people in the city," one local explains   (stltoday.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
just because everything is always at least a decade behind in the sticks doesn't mean it's not 2020 and corona won't find you
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I refuse to live in fear," she said.

now ask her about 'socialism' and 'black lives matter'
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's not like in St. Louis," said Scott Abolt, owner of the auction. "We are all friends and family. We work together. We go to church together, and we watch out for each other. That's what it's all about."

Only those people get this. Not us. We're good folks.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People in the city don't have sex with their farm animals, so...
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thoughts and ignorant prayers.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: "It's not like in St. Louis," said Scott Abolt, owner of the auction. "We are all friends and family. We work together. We go to church together, and we watch out for each other. That's what it's all about."

Only those people get this. Not us. We're good folks.


We live together, we work together, and we're going to die together, dagnabbit
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two things

1.) Saying 'rural Missouri' is redundant
2.) This is a state that elected John Ashcroft.  Science is not their strong suit.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Im cool with it.

I mean who gives a shiat if these people kill themselves?

More room on the freeway for me.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My great grandpa had a farm just outside of Cuba, between there and St James (where they make lovely wine, btw.) We used to visit him every summer and run into this Walmart for supplies some days.

This rings absolutely true.  You definitely got the feeling you were off the trail in the Ozarks and could hear the dueling banjos all around. Also, some of the ugliest people I'd ever seen in my life.  Sure, they couldn't do much about that but oh, fark were they some homely individuals.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im cool with it.

I mean who gives a shiat if these people kill themselves?

More room on the freeway for me.


Because even though you wear a mask, all these dumb idiots who don't start clogging up the hospitals and when you or a loved one has a stroke they are screwed when all the local ICU beds are full.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: "It's not like in St. Louis," said Scott Abolt, owner of the auction. "We are all friends and family. We work together. We go to church together, and we [fail to] watch out for each other [by giving each other diseases]. That's what it's all about."

Only those people get this. Not us. We're good folks.


FTFTFTITFA
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I routinely drive through Missouri I have a mom over in the Kansas City area and I have to visit her as her health declines. Every freaking small town I go through in Missouri is exactly like this, including excelsior springs Where she lives. Their local school just got shut down. The building my mom lives and has two residents now that are Covid positive. They genuinely believe that they're immune from this. They're just backwards uneducated ignorant people who believe what they see on Fox News and nothing else
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someday, the remaining humans, will look back at these articles and give thanks, then get back to the repopulation tango.
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did Missouri's Governor issue a mask mandate?

Or is he just hoping everybody's gonna do the right thing?

Because it sounds like MO needs a mask mandate.
 
Windfoxie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, if anywhere still has people that subscribe to the miasma theory of disease, it'll be Missourah.

/DNRTFA
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know... morons"

Nothing else really needs to be said.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "I refuse to live in fear," she said.


Leave your door unlocked at night then.
Don't wear a seatbelt then.
Etc. etc.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dark brew: dothemath: Im cool with it.

I mean who gives a shiat if these people kill themselves?

More room on the freeway for me.

Because even though you wear a mask, all these dumb idiots who don't start clogging up the hospitals and when you or a loved one has a stroke they are screwed when all the local ICU beds are full.


Rural hospitals have been disappearing in Missouri (like most states). So when they get sick and are sent to a hospital in the city they will blame the cities (again).
 
