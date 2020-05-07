 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Chicago issues stay-at-home order, cancels Thanksgiving, swears it will turn this car around if you people don't behave   (cnbc.com) divider line
61
    More: News  
•       •       •

1052 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2020 at 3:40 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<snert> Nice head line, subby. I got a chuckle.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live around here, with the numbers being what they are, and you need to be told to hunker down for Thanksgiving you're probably too dumb or selfish to listen anyway.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only the government stop moving the sickness and death cases into this virus. Moving numbers around doesn't mean anything.  We are all going to get sick.  Face the music!
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: If only the government stop moving the sickness and death cases into this virus. Moving numbers around doesn't mean anything.  We are all going to get sick.  Face the music!


So let's all do it at the same time! What's the worst that could happen?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: FlyingBacon: If only the government stop moving the sickness and death cases into this virus. Moving numbers around doesn't mean anything.  We are all going to get sick.  Face the music!

So let's all do it at the same time! What's the worst that could happen?


Cutting one end of the bedsheet and sew it on the other end is pointless.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: If only the government stop moving the sickness and death cases into this virus. Moving numbers around doesn't mean anything.  We are all going to get sick.  Face the music!


You first, Sparky. For freedom. For America.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby: Stay at home order.
Article: "Chicago said it was issuing the 30-day stay-at-home advisory"


\ Nice job, submitter.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I really wish they'd close all non-essential businesses here and start arresting (or at least heavily fining) anyone out without a mask.

/wishful thinking
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: aimtastic: FlyingBacon: If only the government stop moving the sickness and death cases into this virus. Moving numbers around doesn't mean anything.  We are all going to get sick.  Face the music!

So let's all do it at the same time! What's the worst that could happen?

Cutting one end of the bedsheet and sew it on the other end is pointless.


And overloading the ERs causes more deaths
 
zeroman987
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think Illinois is going to have a stay at home order before thanksgiving.

It's out of control, and it's worse in the red parts.  The blue parts are still bad, just not nearly as bad as the more rural parts of the state.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: I really wish they'd close all non-essential businesses here and start arresting (or at least heavily fining) anyone out without a mask.

/wishful thinking


Not possible without federal aid. And the Republicans are going to make sure we all suffer for not reelecting Trump.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Subby: Stay at home order.
Article: "Chicago said it was issuing the 30-day stay-at-home advisory"


\ Nice job, submitter.

Correction: This article was updated to reflect that Chicago issued a stay-at-home advisory.


\Try reading the article
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Subby: Stay at home order.
Article: "Chicago said it was issuing the 30-day stay-at-home advisory"


\ Nice job, submitter.

Correction: This article was updated to reflect that Chicago issued a stay-at-home advisory.


\Try reading the article.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zeroman987: I think Illinois is going to have a stay at home order before thanksgiving.

It's out of control, and it's worse in the red parts.  The blue parts are still bad, just not nearly as bad as the more rural parts of the state.


Wisconsin is a freaking joke right now. We're staying at the cabin (thank goodness we are remote workers) and away from everyone else. So far no symptoms from getting people to/from the polls on Election Day. I'd not change doing that, because my grandkids need a country without the Fanta Menace in charge. Still crossing my fingers I don't get sick due to crazy people thinking it's no big deal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Too many people cheat on stay at home orders for them to be effective in the long run. The best we can hope for here is to get through the current surge in cases without flooding every single hospital in the country with 'rona cases. Before we get through this everyone will know someone who has had a symptomatic case and many more people will lose someone they care about.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Golden Brown Delicious: I really wish they'd close all non-essential businesses here and start arresting (or at least heavily fining) anyone out without a mask.

/wishful thinking

Not possible without federal aid. And the Republicans are going to make sure we all suffer for not reelecting Trump.


Doubly so if your state didn't vote to affirm the rule of their God Emperor.
 
Mahatma Gandalf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: . Moving numbers around doesn't mean anything.  We are all going to get sick.  Face the music!


Tell that to your loser president. He's still whining like a baby that he got rejected.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bear Down Chicago!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And after 30 days at home Chicago will be asking "does anybody really know what time it is?  Does anybody really care?"
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: If you live around here, with the numbers being what they are, and you need to be told to hunker down for Thanksgiving you're probably too dumb or selfish to listen anyway.


I think we should make non-mask wearers wear a letter around thier necks to publicly shame them.  Hmmm, I wonder which letter... How about an "A" for "Anti-Masker".  Yeah, that would do it.  And make it a standout color, like read.  No scarlet.  Yeah scarlet would be more noticeable.

Then we could do the same thing to Abortionists.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As long as they ban ketchup as well.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: And after 30 days at home Chicago will be asking "does anybody really know what time it is?  Does anybody really care?"


Everyday around 3:35-3:34.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would like to take all the anti-maskers on a tour of the ICU

They all think a ventilator is something that goes over your mouth to help you breath. like they see people on scooters with oxygen tanks in Walmart.

It's not. It's you strapped down with a plastic tube jammed down your throat so you can't can barely swallow. While a machine forces air into you then pulls it out every four seconds. It can feels like someone sitting on your chest to a rhythm. Every four seconds, 15 times a minute, 900 times per hour.
You can have a tube shoved up your nose and down into your stomach. Plus IV's in your arm.

It hurts, you are sore, it's constant and you poop your pants.

A lot of people  say that its not painful as you are asleep the whole time due to anesthetic.

It's not that type of anesthetic that puts you to sleep. It's the kind of anesthetic that reduces the sensation and pain. Because what they do is just too much for someone to take.

But being sedated in the ICU room without windows isn't as fun as it sounds. Your body is used to time passing in a certain way and a level of stimulus. So it's not unusual for the body to get delusional with experiences. It's called ICU Psychosis.

Psychosis is a condition that affects the way your brain processes information. It causes you to lose touch with reality. You might see, hear, or believe things that aren't real.

Imagine being restrained in the bed so you don't thrash around. Then your body starts making things up, like a nightmare. Only it's worse than a nightmare because all your sensory inputs are telling you it's real.
For example, everything tells you that you are being buried alive. You see the people doing it. You feel it happening. You try to resist but you are restrained. The dirt falls down on you and you can't breathe. You feel the weight of the dirt getting heavier and heavier. You try to scream, but your mouth is clogged with dirt.

It was so real, that 2 and a half years later it still frightens me during day.
 
tobcc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My sister and her husband are both COVID ICU Nurses.   They do travel nursing, they were at Cook County.  They said it was crazy, and not in a good way.    My sister ended up to going to Racine to do a contract (as they were paying stupid money), and her Husband is at Northwestern.    They both have been ICU Nurses for 10 years.  They are planning on finishing travel and move back to Colorado this next Fall. They are so burned out they will leave the profession.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You send one of yours to a restaurant, COVID sends one of yours to the morgue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: I would like to take all the anti-maskers on a tour of the ICU

They all think a ventilator is something that goes over your mouth to help you breath. like they see people on scooters with oxygen tanks in Walmart.

It's not. It's you strapped down with a plastic tube jammed down your throat so you can't can barely swallow. While a machine forces air into you then pulls it out every four seconds. It can feels like someone sitting on your chest to a rhythm. Every four seconds, 15 times a minute, 900 times per hour.
You can have a tube shoved up your nose and down into your stomach. Plus IV's in your arm.

It hurts, you are sore, it's constant and you poop your pants.

A lot of people  say that its not painful as you are asleep the whole time due to anesthetic.

It's not that type of anesthetic that puts you to sleep. It's the kind of anesthetic that reduces the sensation and pain. Because what they do is just too much for someone to take.

But being sedated in the ICU room without windows isn't as fun as it sounds. Your body is used to time passing in a certain way and a level of stimulus. So it's not unusual for the body to get delusional with experiences. It's called ICU Psychosis.

Psychosis is a condition that affects the way your brain processes information. It causes you to lose touch with reality. You might see, hear, or believe things that aren't real.

Imagine being restrained in the bed so you don't thrash around. Then your body starts making things up, like a nightmare. Only it's worse than a nightmare because all your sensory inputs are telling you it's real.
For example, everything tells you that you are being buried alive. You see the people doing it. You feel it happening. You try to resist but you are restrained. The dirt falls down on you and you can't breathe. You feel the weight of the dirt getting heavier and heavier. You try to scream, but your mouth is clogged with dirt.

It was so real, that 2 and a half years later it still frightens me during ...


I think we should make non-mask wearers wear a letter around thier necks to publicly shame them.  Hmmm, I wonder which letter... How about an "A" for "Anti-Masker".  Yeah, that would do it.  And make it a standout color, like red.  No scarlet.  Yeah scarlet would be more noticeable.

Then we could do the same thing to Abortionists.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: If only the government stop moving the sickness and death cases into this virus. Moving numbers around doesn't mean anything.  We are all going to get sick.  Face the music!


Comment like Dear Leader Trump. China virus is hoax. Best numbers! Testing bad. Stop now and I won. Sad!
 
tuxq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My 65 year old parents are mad I won't come possibly expose them to covid-19 for Thanksgiving. Whatever old man, I'm the responsible adult now. Covid is rampant where I work... not gonna risk it.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: I would like to take all the anti-maskers on a tour of the ICU

They all think a ventilator is something that goes over your mouth to help you breath. like they see people on scooters with oxygen tanks in Walmart.

It's not. It's you strapped down with a plastic tube jammed down your throat so you can't can barely swallow. While a machine forces air into you then pulls it out every four seconds. It can feels like someone sitting on your chest to a rhythm. Every four seconds, 15 times a minute, 900 times per hour.
You can have a tube shoved up your nose and down into your stomach. Plus IV's in your arm.

It hurts, you are sore, it's constant and you poop your pants.

A lot of people  say that its not painful as you are asleep the whole time due to anesthetic.

It's not that type of anesthetic that puts you to sleep. It's the kind of anesthetic that reduces the sensation and pain. Because what they do is just too much for someone to take.

But being sedated in the ICU room without windows isn't as fun as it sounds. Your body is used to time passing in a certain way and a level of stimulus. So it's not unusual for the body to get delusional with experiences. It's called ICU Psychosis.

Psychosis is a condition that affects the way your brain processes information. It causes you to lose touch with reality. You might see, hear, or believe things that aren't real.

Imagine being restrained in the bed so you don't thrash around. Then your body starts making things up, like a nightmare. Only it's worse than a nightmare because all your sensory inputs are telling you it's real.
For example, everything tells you that you are being buried alive. You see the people doing it. You feel it happening. You try to resist but you are restrained. The dirt falls down on you and you can't breathe. You feel the weight of the dirt getting heavier and heavier. You try to scream, but your mouth is clogged with dirt.

It was so real, that 2 and a half years later it still frightens me during ...


So, tell me, have they permanently closed the bath houses?  You know, AIDS is a lot worse than covid.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tobcc: My sister and her husband are both COVID ICU Nurses.   They do travel nursing, they were at Cook County.  They said it was crazy, and not in a good way.    My sister ended up to going to Racine to do a contract (as they were paying stupid money), and her Husband is at Northwestern.    They both have been ICU Nurses for 10 years.  They are planning on finishing travel and move back to Colorado this next Fall. They are so burned out they will leave the profession.


I heard   Chicago is a warzone.      My brother lives  there  and told me. Total   chaos.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fake news.  Chicago is blue.  Everything is fine there.
 
Owangotang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chicagolander here to say that J.B.Pritzker is easily the best governor that we have had in my lifetime. Legal weed and actual leadership in the face of a COVID crisis. He deserved to get the fair tax through.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"This aint no cold! This aint no flu!..."
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How about you ask the residents to stop shooting each other too.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
COVID is killing everyone! Or so says the government.  And then there's this.  It's called reality:

https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712​3​11/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most​-without-treating-any-covid-19-patient​s

Of course, that's a from NPR.  That paragon of the Alt-Right.
 
OldJames
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aimtastic: FlyingBacon: If only the government stop moving the sickness and death cases into this virus. Moving numbers around doesn't mean anything.  We are all going to get sick.  Face the music!

So let's all do it at the same time! What's the worst that could happen?


Not as bad as if we launch all the nukes at once
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good for me. Don't need to buy as much stuff and won't has to worry about all the clean up after
 
tobcc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BubbaBoBob: COVID is killing everyone! Or so says the government.  And then there's this.  It's called reality:

https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/8517123​11/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most​-without-treating-any-covid-19-patient​s

Of course, that's a from NPR.  That paragon of the Alt-Right.


That was May 2nd.   There were 29k active cases in the US.  We now have 144k.
 
whitroth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fake news.  Chicago is blue.  Everything is fine there.


But I thought that you and your Trurnipista buddies were saying that all the C-19 news would go away after the election!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

great_tigers: How about you ask the residents to stop shooting each other too.


Now you've gone too damn far.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

great_tigers: How about you ask the residents to stop shooting each other too.


Does. Not. Fit. Narrative..
 
Owangotang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BubbaBoBob: COVID is killing everyone!


Deafness, scarred lungs, brain fog, extreme fatigue. These are just some of the persistent symptoms that some individuals are having after contracting COVID. It's a novel virus so we still cannot say with any certainty whether or not COVID will make every woman's eggs rupture and dissolve, or cause blindness, or cause the cartilage in one's knees to harden. We have no reason to believe that those things WILL happen, but no evidence that they WON'T happen either.

You want to chance it? Be my guest, I'll be here in Bunker de Owangotang.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whitroth: Jeebus Saves: Fake news.  Chicago is blue.  Everything is fine there.

But I thought that you and your Trurnipista buddies were saying that all the C-19 news would go away after the election!


You have me confused with someone else.  This isn't going anywhere.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Blocked list is getting a workout in here.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fake news.  Chicago is blue.  Everything is fine there.


Oh great it's another idiot who failed the GED test acting like they are some sort of scientist.
 
Mouren
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BubbaBoBob: COVID is killing everyone! Or so says the government.  And then there's this.  It's called reality:

https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/8517123​11/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most​-without-treating-any-covid-19-patient​s

Of course, that's a from NPR.  That paragon of the Alt-Right.


Old news is so exciting! Hey if we pull numbers from last November we'd have 0 cases and deaths, let's do that!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Cutting one end of the bedsheet and sew it on the other end is pointless.


Somebody has seen that Daylight Savings Time Native Americans meme one too many times.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tobcc: BubbaBoBob: COVID is killing everyone! Or so says the government.  And then there's this.  It's called reality:

https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/8517123​11/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most​-without-treating-any-covid-19-patient​s

Of course, that's a from NPR.  That paragon of the Alt-Right.

That was May 2nd.   There were 29k active cases in the US.  We now have 144k.


Then there's this from two days ago, which really means "no field hospitals yet, it's too easy to see that they are empty..."

https://whdh.com/news/baker-mass-prep​a​ring-to-set-up-field-hospitals-as-coro​navirus-cases-rise/
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.