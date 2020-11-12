 Skip to content
(NBC 15 Madison)   "Wisconsin is now seeing more average cases per day than New York City did at the peak of its surge last spring"   (nbc15.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not for lack of trying, though. My friends in WI didn't go to a bar for over 3 days back in March. The struggle is real.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Top ten states for new infections and states where Trump held rallies is almost a whole overlapping circle Venn diagram.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was told population density is what matters!!!1!!1!

/idiots
//dense indeed
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS. I guess we're not going to be leaving the cabin anytime soon.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every thread in April:

New York did bad job.  We do good job.  They did very bad job.  Job bad one.  Good job here.  We do good job.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously Wisconsin has a problem, but you really can't compare cases like that as there weren't many tests available when New York was peaking.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image 850x660]


Dammit, the title didn't save.

US COVID-19 Case Rate Reported to the CDC in the Last 7 Days, by State/Territory (cases per 100K)

Data as of 11-Nov-2020.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK THE PACKERS!!!!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image image 850x660]


So the closer you are to water, the less likely you will catch it?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image image 850x660]

So the closer you are to water, the less likely you will catch it?


The pirates are keeping it at bay.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image image 850x660]

So the closer you are to water, the less likely you will catch it?


Counterpoint: Wisconsin is near water (Lake Michigan, largest lake completely within the boundary of the US.)

\ You could try "closer to salt water..."
\\ Guam's a bit of a kicker, though.
\\\ Ditto Alaska.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A quick look of my Facebook feed of friends in Wisconsin shows that being forced to wear a mask at Walmart = being under a Nazi ruler and it is their right to not wear a mask. Next up is how the Packers have shareholders so the shareholders should demand they open up the stadium fully for every home game since they run the team.

Critical thinking is not a common trait there. Thank god I got out.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Obviously Wisconsin has a problem, but you really can't compare cases like that as there weren't many tests available when New York was peaking.


You can't, but people will do it anyway.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, lots of "Trump Country" is. But it's not sad, submitter.

This is what they wanted. It's what they voted for. TWICE.

So let's not be sad for them, because they're getting what they asked for. It's the reward for their loyalty and I expect them to accept it gratefully and without complaint.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image image 850x660]


Whoa, the Dakotas have a current much higher per-capita infection rate than farking NY or CA?? shiat must be really bad up there.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: FARK THE PACKERS!!!!


PUCK THE FACKERS!!!!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna need Egon to explain it in Twinkies.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's those masks collecting the virus and jamming it down their throats.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Top ten states for new infections and states where Trump held rallies is almost a whole overlapping circle Venn diagram.


Proof that it really IS a democrat bio-weapon!!!11one!  The only solution is to social distance, quarantine, and wear patriotic face masks!  Don't let the demoNcraps win!!11112two!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Obviously Wisconsin has a problem, but you really can't compare cases like that as there weren't many tests available when New York was peaking.


True.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: A quick look of my Facebook feed of friends in Wisconsin shows that being forced to wear a mask at Walmart = being under a Nazi ruler and it is their right to not wear a mask. Next up is how the Packers have shareholders so the shareholders should demand they open up the stadium fully for every home game since they run the team.

Critical thinking is not a common trait there. Thank god I got out.


Ah yes, the "shares" which you cannot transfer, which confer no voting rights, and which pay no dividend.  It's almost as if these "shares" are souvenirs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image image 850x660]

Whoa, the Dakotas have a current much higher per-capita infection rate than farking NY or CA?? shiat must be really bad up there.


Note how it really appears that South Dakota is the center of the pandemic. But that doesn't make sense. Who would go to South Dakota. What are you going to do? Visit Sturgis?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Obviously Wisconsin has a problem, but you really can't compare cases like that as there weren't many tests available when New York was peaking.


They can, they shouldn't but they clearly 'can'.

Wisconies should just leave their windows and doors open for the next six months. Fresh air will fix it.
Also: Quit drinking, saying 'Eh', 'Dontyano' and eating cheese.
 
Buster 49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can safely ignore this.  It's fake news.  Only 1% of folks die from it anyway. If you die it's your fault you didn't pray hard enough and it sucks to be you. Trump and my pastor told me so.  Now pass me another Bud Light while I polish my rifle for when Antifa shows up in Shawano County to make me wear a mask and to take away my freedumz.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Oh FFS. I guess we're not going to be leaving the cabin anytime soon.


Winters up nort are awesome.  Parents' morph into total Hodags is now almost complete because of Covid.
/wife gave me an early christmas present.  Happily wearing Minocqua Brewing T-shirt today.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people actually do take it seriously here but it doesn't matter because enough people don't give a dead moose's last shiat around here in Western WI. We're a prime textbook example of how reichwinger shiattalk radio and StateBook drones make things more difficult for no good reason.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image 850x660]

Dammit, the title didn't save.

US COVID-19 Case Rate Reported to the CDC in the Last 7 Days, by State/Territory (cases per 100K)

Data as of 11-Nov-2020.


Just saw through the NY State website that only Maine and Vermont beat NY State in terms of lowest COVID positivity rate.

NY State is, what, 10x the population size of both Maine and Vermont combined?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: FARK THE PACKERS!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image 850x660]


MN is surrounded by dark blue and we're barely holding on. Things are not looking good.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buster 49: You can safely ignore this.  It's fake news.  Only 1% of folks die from it anyway. If you die it's your fault you didn't pray hard enough and it sucks to be you. Trump and my pastor told me so.  Now pass me another Bud Light while I polish my rifle for when Antifa shows up in Shawano County to make me wear a mask and to take away my freedumz.


I believe that affixing a Trump 2020 flag on one's vehicle confers immunity from the 'Rona.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had a warning this was going to happen...oh wait
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Obviously Wisconsin has a problem, but you really can't compare cases like that as there weren't many tests available when New York was peaking.


Hospitals were filling up in Wisconsin in September.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image image 850x660]

Whoa, the Dakotas have a current much higher per-capita infection rate than farking NY or CA?? shiat must be really bad up there.


Things are SO bad in South Dakota. We have 2020 new cases today. The state has 880,000 people.

A little under 1 in 400 people in the state caught covid in a single day.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image image 850x660]

Whoa, the Dakotas have a current much higher per-capita infection rate than farking NY or CA?? shiat must be really bad up there.


No, those dark blue states are not occupied by pussies!  And social distancing is what pussies do!

Seriously though, like most disasters, people treat them as news stories that happened to people far away.

If it doesn't happen to me directly, oh, I might read about it on the Internet, but basically I'm just going to ignore it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all you nerds ragging on SD, when was the last time Smashmouth played in YOUR state?  Jealous?
 
Buster 49
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I believe that affixing a Trump 2020 flag on one's vehicle confers immunity from the 'Rona.


Especially if your penis extension is a big ass 4WD coal burner with dual rear tires.
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents live in north-central WI and they've been basically isolating since March. They're the only people in their community that wear masks pretty much anywhere.

They've been pretty staunch republicans (Catholic, one issue voters), but the government's response to this has opened their eyes.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people in Wisconsin are blaming Evers for this, and he needs to do something, but he can't infringe on our freedoms. They are contradicting themselves a lot. They also seem to forget that anytime Evers does something, it goes to the state supreme court and gets over turned. If he forces the legislature to do something, they just gavel in and out. Republicans in Wisconsin do not give a shiat, and everything is so gerrymandered that they will keep being into power. Wisconsin is really farked up right now, and it is not for the dems lack of trying to fix shiat. They really are trying. I live in western Wisconsin, and all of western and north western Wisconsin hospitals are full. Republicans made this a bigger problem than it already it. I hate republicans now for it, and I never hated them before.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should be thanking the Republican controlled courts for stripping the Democrat governor of all his powers to try to prevent this so the great state of WI could beat out all of the other states for this title.
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because idiots.  not news
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Fark user image image 850x660]

Whoa, the Dakotas have a current much higher per-capita infection rate than farking NY or CA?? shiat must be really bad up there.


Yep. All 100 people have it.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's face it, any state that has these for sale
Fark user imageView Full Size

does NOT take its health seriously.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: A lot of people in Wisconsin are blaming Evers for this, and he needs to do something, but he can't infringe on our freedoms. They are contradicting themselves a lot. They also seem to forget that anytime Evers does something, it goes to the state supreme court and gets over turned. If he forces the legislature to do something, they just gavel in and out. Republicans in Wisconsin do not give a shiat, and everything is so gerrymandered that they will keep being into power. Wisconsin is really farked up right now, and it is not for the dems lack of trying to fix shiat. They really are trying. I live in western Wisconsin, and all of western and north western Wisconsin hospitals are full. Republicans made this a bigger problem than it already it. I hate republicans now for it, and I never hated them before.


And there is NO mention in the news media about the legislature doing jack shiat since April. No plans. No legislative sessions. Nothing. Stigginit, gerrymanderred districts, and a complicit news media is what they have.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pulls up the cases over the past two weeks in his CT hometown:

8.8/100k.

Screw you, rest of US.
 
Burns like hellfire [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: eagles95: A quick look of my Facebook feed of friends in Wisconsin shows that being forced to wear a mask at Walmart = being under a Nazi ruler and it is their right to not wear a mask. Next up is how the Packers have shareholders so the shareholders should demand they open up the stadium fully for every home game since they run the team.

Critical thinking is not a common trait there. Thank god I got out.

Ah yes, the "shares" which you cannot transfer, which confer no voting rights, and which pay no dividend.  It's almost as if these "shares" are souvenirs.


Don't disagree with either comment.  Just here to say my share of Packer stock cost me $250, essentially worthless, and it's one of the cooler things I've ever bought for myself (and for the wife).  Go Pack Go!
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yeah, lots of "Trump Country" is. But it's not sad, submitter.

This is what they wanted. It's what they voted for. TWICE.


"I jumped off a bridge!  Why does splatting into the hard, hard pavement hurt so much?!?"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Burns like hellfire: Rapmaster2000: eagles95: A quick look of my Facebook feed of friends in Wisconsin shows that being forced to wear a mask at Walmart = being under a Nazi ruler and it is their right to not wear a mask. Next up is how the Packers have shareholders so the shareholders should demand they open up the stadium fully for every home game since they run the team.

Critical thinking is not a common trait there. Thank god I got out.

Ah yes, the "shares" which you cannot transfer, which confer no voting rights, and which pay no dividend.  It's almost as if these "shares" are souvenirs.

Don't disagree with either comment.  Just here to say my share of Packer stock cost me $250, essentially worthless, and it's one of the cooler things I've ever bought for myself (and for the wife).  Go Pack Go!


Cool.  It probably does look pretty cool.  As a Bears fan, I'd prefer to have that souvenir than watching a rundown family business staffed with a bunch of incompetent family members all waiting for Virginia to die so they can sell the team.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: FARK THE PACKERS!!!!


I dunno, man. It seems like only A-Aron can save Wisconsin now, aided with more pics of Jordy Nelson's butt. Yeah I know he's not a Packer anymore but pics of his butt wearing a mask might help! Hell I'm straight and am entirely comfortable saying that the man has a great ass.
 
