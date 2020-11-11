 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "Here's my negative COVID-19 test." / "It says here that you are a 21 year old Asian female, and yet you're clearly a 56 year old white male." / "How dare you assume my race and gender"   (nypost.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

1018 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2020 at 5:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark the New York Post
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It says here that you are a 21 year old Asian female, and yet you're clearly a 56 year old white male."

It's not even that secure. Apparently it's a text document you can edit including age and name. Maybe the test information is accessible online if you enter the unique test ID. Who is going to spend the time to check when there's a line of travelers to process?
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This being the NY Post, I now doubt the existence of tests, COVID, and Asian females.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyclon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And you're pregnant
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I do not consent to create joinder, as long as there are gold fringes on your covid test.

/DNRTFA
 
fusillade762
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm a transgender BIPOC sex worker.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm trying to recall which country had a spate of shysters who were using glucose testing machines to "perform" Covid tests.

I think it was Egypt.

/anywhere you have a poor, uneducated population, you'll have crap like this popping up
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What might a 21 asian female look like?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This will happen when Ticketmaster tries to bring back shows.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, this seems it will work out about as well as all the people who have a "doctor's note" about how they need their comfort ostrich to fly with them and nobody can ask them why because privacy. LOL

Just tell all Americans to stay the fark away.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Black markets always exist for a reason. If everyone had access to testing and it was affordable I don't think it would be as big a market.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: What might a 21 asian female look like?





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Freest market is best market.
Only with a truly free market can we grow and be prosperous.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let me guess, the results were found on Hunter Biden's laptop.

Sure NY Post, sure.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skyotter: This being the NY Post, I now doubt the existence of tests, COVID, and Asian females.


Asian females exist, I've seen their pixelated parts.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: What might a 21 asian female look like?

Lucy Liu Played A Waitress On 90210! | The Meredith Vieira Show
Youtube QbTKfzPcQaI

She was about 23 or 24 at the time, close enough?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shouldn't we be changing this to Black market, or perhaps even a different name?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dahnkster: Fark the New York Post


Poor baby.
 
