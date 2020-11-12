 Skip to content
(Yahoo) A trainer exposed 50 people to the coronavirus in a gym where nobody wears masks. Nobody got infected because the gym listened to one member, a world-renowned expert on aerosol transmission, on how to improve airflow in the gym
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
460 Fitness is located in a warehouse space with many large, garage-style doors that roll open

Ugh I hate industrial architecture and that it's going to get really popular again...
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
Do you really need a PhD to tell people to open all the doors?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  
Yet.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
It's weird, they listened to a doctor that works in a relevant field and it all worked out.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
35 minutes ago  
I came in here to make a joke about leaving the doors open...apparently reality beat me to it.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
See what happens when you find an expert and listen to their advice?
 
Serious Black
35 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Do you really need a PhD to tell people to open all the doors?


FTFA: "Marr calculated optimal ventilation for the gym, based on the layout [of equipment] and various wind scenarios." I'd say repositioning equipment and accounting for atmospheric conditions is a lot more complex work than simply telling the gym "open all your doors and you'll be fine" and is the exact kind of thing a doctor with expertise in aerosol transmission is suited for doing.
 
big pig peaches
34 minutes ago  
It took a "ventilation expert" to determine to keep the windows and doors open?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
33 minutes ago  
Works for me....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudpants
32 minutes ago  
Don't breath ?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

Serious Black: feckingmorons: Do you really need a PhD to tell people to open all the doors?

FTFA: "Marr calculated optimal ventilation for the gym, based on the layout [of equipment] and various wind scenarios." I'd say repositioning equipment and accounting for atmospheric conditions is a lot more complex work than simply telling the gym "open all your doors and you'll be fine" and is the exact kind of thing a doctor with expertise in aerosol transmission is suited for doing.


Yes, but would the outcome been the same if they had simply opened all the doors? We can't know that as it isn't repeatable, but I bet it would. That said if I had someone who was an expert in that field I'd sure as hell follow their advice. If she said paint the floor purple I'd have painted the floor purple.
 
big pig peaches
32 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: 460 Fitness is located in a warehouse space with many large, garage-style doors that roll open

Ugh I hate industrial architecture and that it's going to get really popular again...


It's a warehouse being used as a gym. It's common around here. It's the cheapest square footage and you don't rely need anything else for a gym.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
Here at work they spent most of the summer hooking up UV filters to the HVAC system, it uses huge bulbs for it and anything that the filters miss the lights zap.
 
Serious Black
31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: It took a "ventilation expert" to determine to keep the windows and doors open?


They also repositioned equipment so as to keep people more than 10 feet apart because "It's likely that higher intensity exercise is riskier because people produce more aerosols when they're breathing faster and harder." And as I quoted above, Dr. Marr also accounted for a variety of atmospheric conditions to ensure good airflow regardless of strength or direction of the wind.
 
dillengest
31 minutes ago  
One weird trick doctors don't want me to know about? I'm all in!
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
Oh, I'd also make the sick people stay home. I have a doctorate too!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It's weird, they listened to a doctor that works in a relevant field and it all worked out.


Story doesn't include all the people who probably spent months complaining about how it was cold with all the doors open, and that doctor person don't know no dang thing because I saw on youtube how it's only a cold and . . .
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  

palelizard: See what happens when you find an expert and listen to their advice?


Couple of key words there....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
29 minutes ago  
Yes opening the doors and having a heavy duty exhaust system pull the air would work.

Until its -20 and snow is coming in.

Colder climes would require extensive ERVs to try and save heating costs (and Jesus are those expensive) whole building exhaust and negative pressure.

You could never pay off the loss of heat and energy required in such a system. Literally fiscally impossible unless you're a bank

Then for that much exhaust and negative pressure you start farking with how hard it is how to open doors and shiat, which then gives you ADA issues. Your filters are gonna get farked really quick with the outside air a negative system like that would require...

Hey moderate climate? Go for it. Up north? Don't even think it.
 
gregz18
29 minutes ago  
Gonna be tough to replicate that in December in most of the US - unless they like working out in sub-freezing conditions.
 
OrangeSnapper
29 minutes ago  
I'm hoping the corporate world is learning something from this.  Well ventilated office = fewer sick days.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  
There are lots of tap rooms in my area which are effectively repurposed warehouse spaces. Hmm...getting thirsty over here...
 
Serious Black
27 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Serious Black: feckingmorons: Do you really need a PhD to tell people to open all the doors?

FTFA: "Marr calculated optimal ventilation for the gym, based on the layout [of equipment] and various wind scenarios." I'd say repositioning equipment and accounting for atmospheric conditions is a lot more complex work than simply telling the gym "open all your doors and you'll be fine" and is the exact kind of thing a doctor with expertise in aerosol transmission is suited for doing.

Yes, but would the outcome been the same if they had simply opened all the doors? We can't know that as it isn't repeatable, but I bet it would. That said if I had someone who was an expert in that field I'd sure as hell follow their advice. If she said paint the floor purple I'd have painted the floor purple.


It's certainly possible, but it goes against the idea of using layers of security to prevent a fatal flaw in one layer from resulting in a catastrophic outcome.
 
Khellendros
27 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Do you really need a PhD to tell people to open all the doors?


"Do you really need an engineering degree to tell people how to dig a hole in the ground?"  If you want to find oil and not kill everyone, yeah.  If you open the doors of 90% of gyms in the country, it won't reduce the risk of transmission in any meaningful way.  Get someone in there who knows that the fark they're doing, they'll calculate equipment spacing, map airflows and HVAC, and yes - open doors - to make sure no one gets sick.
 
OldJames
25 minutes ago  
Shocking that an expert had a good idea instead of a politician or a reporter
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  
This is actually some interesting stuff. Anecdotal, of course, but it does fit patterns we're seeing. Outside? Limited transmission. Bars/Restaurants/Churches? Common Transmission. It appears that WDW being open is not causing massive breakouts (however we have limited data fark you florida) and most of the time, you're outside. Right now, if you're on property at WDW, you are wearing a mask over your nose and mouth, and they will happily throw you out if you refuse. It seems that the combination of limited attendance (parks are running at a hard cap of 25% capacity), masks, and being outside is working.

And, of course, as the weather gets colder and we seal up houses and stay inside building, you'd imagine the transmission rate to increase and holy fark has it.


So.
Wear a mask
Wash your hands
Wave to people from six feet or more away
Open a Window.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

Khellendros: feckingmorons: Do you really need a PhD to tell people to open all the doors?

"Do you really need an engineering degree to tell people how to dig a hole in the ground?"  If you want to find oil and not kill everyone, yeah.  If you open the doors of 90% of gyms in the country, it won't reduce the risk of transmission in any meaningful way.  Get someone in there who knows that the fark they're doing, they'll calculate equipment spacing, map airflows and HVAC, and yes - open doors - to make sure no one gets sick.


When the Big4Firm I worked for moved to a new office building it too them 2 years of AC rebalancing so one side of the building wasn't 62 and the other side 77. We needed this lady.
 
the_vicious_fez
24 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Serious Black: feckingmorons: Do you really need a PhD to tell people to open all the doors?

FTFA: "Marr calculated optimal ventilation for the gym, based on the layout [of equipment] and various wind scenarios." I'd say repositioning equipment and accounting for atmospheric conditions is a lot more complex work than simply telling the gym "open all your doors and you'll be fine" and is the exact kind of thing a doctor with expertise in aerosol transmission is suited for doing.

Yes, but would the outcome been the same if they had simply opened all the doors? We can't know that as it isn't repeatable, but I bet it would. That said if I had someone who was an expert in that field I'd sure as hell follow their advice. If she said paint the floor purple I'd have painted the floor purple.


As someone else pointed out, she also had the gym reposition all their equipment in order to take advantage of the high ventilation zones. I get that we're all sick of click bait headlines but in this case a subject matter expert used all of that expertise to make a place safer. This wasn't a case of the doctor merely saying that yeah, opening doors would be better than not.
 
slykens1
22 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Colder climes would require extensive ERVs to try and save heating costs (and Jesus are those expensive) whole building exhaust and negative pressure.


I am no kind of expert but I would think in colder weather that having supply above each piece of equipment with return below and as in front as is reasonable together with high air flow, MERV-13/HEPA or better filtration, and UV treatment that a similar effect could be had. Perhaps not quite as effective as full fresh air flowing but if each workout space is 1,000 cubic feet (10x10x10) I don't think it would be prohibitively expensive to establish a flow rate that achieves an air change in that space every three or four minutes. Not cheap, tho, either.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  

gregz18: Gonna be tough to replicate that in December in most of the US - unless they like working out in sub-freezing conditions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: It took a "ventilation expert" to determine to keep the windows and doors open?


Hello? This is 2020. You need experts to tell you to wear a mask during a freakin pandemic and still have people who won't. Common sense isn't common. YES, you DO need a ventilation expert to tell people to open the doors and windows.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
20 minutes ago  
Or, you know, they could... just... like... wear a mask. It doesn't have to be an N95 (which do legit slow respiration down when you're working hard).

Also, this "all doors open" plan will work until the daily high temp drops into the 30s.

That said, I would farking kill to have my gym open the doors... I simply cannot conceive of how a climbing gym can be so hostile to something as basic as "cool, circulating air is good for climbing." But nope, all doors closed, windows *jammed* shut with screws in the frames, fans goddamn mocking us running backwards. There's literally nothing but your own self-generated Boussinesq convection. It sucks.
 
Serious Black
18 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Yes opening the doors and having a heavy duty exhaust system pull the air would work.

Until its -20 and snow is coming in.

Colder climes would require extensive ERVs to try and save heating costs (and Jesus are those expensive) whole building exhaust and negative pressure.

You could never pay off the loss of heat and energy required in such a system. Literally fiscally impossible unless you're a bank

Then for that much exhaust and negative pressure you start farking with how hard it is how to open doors and shiat, which then gives you ADA issues. Your filters are gonna get farked really quick with the outside air a negative system like that would require...

Hey moderate climate? Go for it. Up north? Don't even think it.


The article outright quotes Dr. Marr as saying that this solution won't work for every gym and, for those where they can't get enough airflow or enough separation between patrons for whatever reason, wearing masks or simply attending workout sessions remotely would be necessary to prevent the virus's spread.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
That's all fine and dandy for those folks who had to be there in 26 minutes, but I'm still playing it safe and working out at home.
 
johnny queso
17 minutes ago  
this is a farking outrage

i know my rights
 
Axeofjudgement
17 minutes ago  

slykens1: Axeofjudgement: Colder climes would require extensive ERVs to try and save heating costs (and Jesus are those expensive) whole building exhaust and negative pressure.

I am no kind of expert but I would think in colder weather that having supply above each piece of equipment with return below and as in front as is reasonable together with high air flow, MERV-13/HEPA or better filtration, and UV treatment that a similar effect could be had. Perhaps not quite as effective as full fresh air flowing but if each workout space is 1,000 cubic feet (10x10x10) I don't think it would be prohibitively expensive to establish a flow rate that achieves an air change in that space every three or four minutes. Not cheap, tho, either.


Whats working here is, they are not recycling the air, just pulling it on through and out. ERV systems would be required. You're trying to get rid of contaminated air.

And people are selling the shiat out of UV right now. Thing is, its great for like fungal spores, but early on they were talking how long they had to bake medical masks in the stuff. You ain't containing the air in the UV Plenum or a UV return long enough to nuke it all to hell.

Return directly below and the supply just means "how long till you get it?"

Wont lie i don't know how well the HEPA filters are doing against it. I'm going at this as a NEBB TAB tech and as an Installer.
 
Axeofjudgement
14 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Axeofjudgement: Yes opening the doors and having a heavy duty exhaust system pull the air would work.

Until its -20 and snow is coming in.

Colder climes would require extensive ERVs to try and save heating costs (and Jesus are those expensive) whole building exhaust and negative pressure.

You could never pay off the loss of heat and energy required in such a system. Literally fiscally impossible unless you're a bank

Then for that much exhaust and negative pressure you start farking with how hard it is how to open doors and shiat, which then gives you ADA issues. Your filters are gonna get farked really quick with the outside air a negative system like that would require...

Hey moderate climate? Go for it. Up north? Don't even think it.

The article outright quotes Dr. Marr as saying that this solution won't work for every gym and, for those where they can't get enough airflow or enough separation between patrons for whatever reason, wearing masks or simply attending workout sessions remotely would be necessary to prevent the virus's spread.


I know, I'm just pointing out why this is not a golden bullet. It would be my solution as well for a business if it was feasible everywhere. Also why I mentioned the mechanics and reasoning behind it.

Wasn't ment to shoot down the article, was ment to inform others how it worked.
 
Serious Black
13 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Serious Black: Axeofjudgement: Yes opening the doors and having a heavy duty exhaust system pull the air would work.

Until its -20 and snow is coming in.

Colder climes would require extensive ERVs to try and save heating costs (and Jesus are those expensive) whole building exhaust and negative pressure.

You could never pay off the loss of heat and energy required in such a system. Literally fiscally impossible unless you're a bank

Then for that much exhaust and negative pressure you start farking with how hard it is how to open doors and shiat, which then gives you ADA issues. Your filters are gonna get farked really quick with the outside air a negative system like that would require...

Hey moderate climate? Go for it. Up north? Don't even think it.

The article outright quotes Dr. Marr as saying that this solution won't work for every gym and, for those where they can't get enough airflow or enough separation between patrons for whatever reason, wearing masks or simply attending workout sessions remotely would be necessary to prevent the virus's spread.

I know, I'm just pointing out why this is not a golden bullet. It would be my solution as well for a business if it was feasible everywhere. Also why I mentioned the mechanics and reasoning behind it.

Wasn't ment to shoot down the article, was ment to inform others how it worked.


Sounds good to me. Carry on!
 
Khellendros
11 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Common sense isn't common.


It's also not really "sense" either.  It fails people far more often than it succeeds.

What people think is common sense when it comes to engineering, physics, mathematics, etc. is anything but.  That's why doctors, engineers, historians, and other experts are far better at even the basics of their field.  The rest become "internet experts" who research* and know what they're taking about**.

*watch unsourced YouTube videos
**suffer from the Dunning-Kruger effect
 
Pert [TotalFark]
11 minutes ago  
I've said it before and I'll say it again.

Covid is spread by aerosols and arseholes.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
8 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: I'm hoping the corporate world is learning something from this.  Well ventilated office = fewer sick days.


Counterpoint: Undersized and poorly maintained equipment = a couple more pennies to the dividend.
 
baorao
8 minutes ago  
Ok, but what did the gym owner's son-in-law suggest they do?
 
BubbaBoBob
3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This is actually some interesting stuff. Anecdotal, of course, but it does fit patterns we're seeing. Outside? Limited transmission. Bars/Restaurants/Churches? Common Transmission. It appears that WDW being open is not causing massive breakouts (however we have limited data fark you florida) and most of the time, you're outside. Right now, if you're on property at WDW, you are wearing a mask over your nose and mouth, and they will happily throw you out if you refuse. It seems that the combination of limited attendance (parks are running at a hard cap of 25% capacity), masks, and being outside is working.

And, of course, as the weather gets colder and we seal up houses and stay inside building, you'd imagine the transmission rate to increase and holy fark has it.


So.
Wear a mask
Wash your hands
Wave to people from six feet or more away
Open a Window.


Or, just open the door.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.