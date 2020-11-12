|
Fark NotNewsletter: Farketplace is open, HotY is coming, your zipper is down
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-11-12 12:11:22 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
Thanks everyone who dropped by our first attempt at an election night livestream on Twitch. I heard many positive things about it, glad everyone liked it. I ended up standing for five hours or so while we did that. We'll probably try to livestream major events in the future, especially ones where talking heads don't add much, such as the inauguration etc.
Also of note, if you get a chance, check out our Farketplace thread - tons of Farkers are selling stuff in there, and given that Xmas is coming right up, it's a good time to check out what's going on there.
A heads up for December - we've been working on redesigning the Headline of the Year process, because currently it's hugely labor intensive. This year, instead of doing individual months, I'm going to personally pick all the finalists and we'll vote for those. We're hoping to have a recurring and more streamlined Headline of the Month process going forward in 2021.
Finally, we changed the price of TotalFark back in the summer, and since then, TotalFark subscriptions have renewed at the old levels. We'll be ending this sometime next week, moving to the current pricing of $8.33/month - which will require manual authorization. Keep an eye out for notifications along those lines if your TotalFark is set to renew soon.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
ZAZ answered a question about boobs and books
Cheesehead_Dave shared a photo of today's most popular redhead
Shostie warned us about a horrible thing that happened while wearing a mask
nanim showed us how building a house from a concept design for a five-story cliff house would turn out
GRCooper asked a personal question about pee
Cagey B could see the appeal of building a house that hangs off the edge of a cliff
Teri reacted to an article about a woman who has given birth to 15 children
I Ate Shergar questioned Sean Connery's taste in movies
revrendjim agreed with this Farker
sithon had one question about the new female 007
Smart:
Sid Vicious' Corpse pointed out how dangerous protective masks really are
I Ate Shergar questioned Sean Connery's taste in movies
markie_farkie figured there's another person who's well chuffed about a whale tail sculpture stopping a derailed train from plummeting to the ground
ArkAngel looked at the odds of winning a lawsuit against a school for not allowing a child to wear a "Jesus loves me" mask
Stantz shared information you'd think be obvious, but apparently isn't
hobnail named careers in which workers are always suddenly dropping dead
ShavedOrangutan shared a fan theory about some of Sean Connery's movies
Private_Citizen knew who else enjoys emptying Bitcoin wallets
The Googles Do Nothing had a suggestion for someone deciding between collecting a pension or taking a lump sum
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: JerseyTim's dog impersonated the great David Bowie (with awesome photo)
Funny: olapbill answered someone asking Farkers how they put their belts on
Smart: generalDisdain had a nice surprise for the missus
Sorry I don't have more TFD comments this week - there were so many threads about the election, but I don't include those from TotalFark Discussion since we already have a politics section, and ain't nobody asking for more politics.
Politics Funny:
bloobeary explained why Donald Trump supporters shut down the Mario Cuomo bridge
GardenWeasel figured out why Trump stopped demanding a recount in Wisconsin
thatguyoverthere70 decided to protest when we got to our tenth election discussion thread
bobtheme didn't want us to let election results make us forget to do the most important thing
Naido called out another Farker's foolish gamble
Politics Smart:
August11 mentioned knowing some selfish hypocrites
Driedsponge looked at how Joe Biden was doing in the election results as of Wednesday morning
Jack Sabbath had a suggestion for what Biden should do if Mitch McConnell tries to block his cabinet picks
GardenWeasel figured out why Trump stopped demanding a recount in Wisconsin
jayhawk88 had thoughts on what will happen in the future if people try to do things like those who stopped the Biden bus did
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
noazark found the little guy steering the little boat
RedZoneTuba had an a-ha moment at the art gallery
Alligator decided the price is right to go on a hike
kabloink asked us to join the red side
Herb Utsmelz took two hecklers to a socially-distanced show
opalakea revealed HAL's secret
noazark combined two little Photoshop contests
Fiction Fan found the ugliest mountain in 12 parsecs
GoodDoctorB gave this model a tumble
FarkingIceHole showed us a very bad rally
Cork on Fork followed instructions and put a butt in the seats
Captions:
For Caption this candy shower:
Grumpy Cat had something to say to these trick-or-treaters
Fartist Friday: Add nachos to a classic work of art
Famishus kept us fed with The Persistence of Nachos
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of World Kindness Day, write a haiku about goodness, goodwill, caring. We could all sure use some right now
Farktography: Blast from the past
This contest ended in a tie between inelegy's old church building (so nice it was posted twice!) and USAF Retired's 8-track tapes and biatchin' helmet
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz, which we kinda needed after that stressful week. I'm still a bit unsure on the protocol for eating your kids' Halloween candy, though. On the Quiz itself, Seussie came out on top and gets the keys to the 1000 club with a score of 1008, followed by dallylamma in second with 919 and Datanerd in third with 913. whither_apophis made fourth with 908, and Yellow Beard finished out the top 5 with 900.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about which toy the Etch-A-Sketch people were looking to add to their stable of time wasters. Only 33% of quiztakers knew that it was Rubik's Inc. they were looking to take over. I'm imagining the possibilities of a combination Etch-A-Sketch/Rubik's cube and I'm thinking I could just draw the colors on each face so I wouldn't have to figure out how to sort them back out. Although then I'd have to learn to use an Etch-A-Sketch, so I guess maybe not.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over which Soviet Premiere was in charge during the Cuban Missile Crisis. 85% of quiztakers knew that it was Nikita Khrushchev who tried to put nuclear weapons on mainland Cuba back in 1962. The ships carrying the weapons were blockaded by the US Navy under orders from President Kennedy, and eventually the Soviets backed down. Good thing all that's sorted out nowadays and we're all best friends, right?
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about Hormel's newest flavor of its Black Label "premium" bacon. Only 46% of quiztakers knew that Hormel now has created blasphemy against all that is holy with their new "ranch" flavored bacon. Apparently the teenage girl demographic has been woefully underserved in the bacon market to this point, and they hope to move in on this lucrative new opportunity with this group of people who never buy their own food. Well, good luck, I guess.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the new animated short "Once Upon a Snowman" now streaming on Disney+. 86% of quiztakers knew that it was based on the story and characters of the "Frozen" series, and also fixed a small plot hole by showing that Anna had paid Oaken for her supplies in the first movie by selling her coronation dress. Because that one apparently bugged everyone more than how Anna found her hat after being tossed down the stairs by Marshmallow.
If you missed out on the Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz right here.
Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
