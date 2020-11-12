 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Good news for the voices in your head, now they can have music and party   (apnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

620 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 12 Nov 2020 at 3:34 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can think of some seriously evil applications for this.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh farking dammit. You just know that the first three things this is going to be used for - in order - are going to be:
1. As a replacement for headphones/speakers
2. For advertisers to blare shiat into your ears while walking past ads
3. To fark with/harm protestors
 
dittybopper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't hear voices in my head.  I hear Morse.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Imagine a world where you move around in your own sound bubble.

They appear to be decades behind. This describes my mother in law.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the SoundBeamer which beams music and sounds straight into your head, without the need for headphones

What could possibly go wrong?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have profound hearing loss in both ears. I wear hearing aids but music (and spoken voice) still doesn't sound right to me. This might be worth looking into.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oooh this will not end well for me.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The shiat-sellers will be beaming advertisements directly into your head. This is the end of freedom.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Want to invest in my tinfoil hat company?
 
zez
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why do all that when these are already out?
https://us.aftershokz.com/
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The use of these in public better carry the exact same penalty as copyright infringement does
 
indylaw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
YVAN EHT NIOJ
 
whitroth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, do you have to sit in one chair to have it work?

If not, I can see it at work. AND YOU CAN'T HEAR YOUR CO-WORKERS, or your spouse at home, or the car horn blaring at you as you're texting while driving.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, kids, that was what they really named it.

/ and that's how I met your mother
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zez: Why do all that when these are already out?
https://us.aftershokz.com/


That looks interesting but, in my case, I already wear hearing aids, glasses, and a mask behind by ears. I don't have anymore room back there.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Imagine a world where you move around in your own sound bubble.

They appear to be decades behind. This describes my mother in law.


Here we have a garden plant called "mother-in-law's tongue." It's nothing but sword-shaped green shoots protruding from the soil, and it spreads everywhere if you let it.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hush Little Voices
Youtube TtnGDuWuo90
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.