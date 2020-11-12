 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Attention introverts and agoraphobes: Dr. Scott Gottlieb wants you to continue rationalizing your reclusive lifestyle for the good of society   (cnbc.com) divider line
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been outside my house maybe a dozen or so times since March. I've been training for 2020 since the day I became a farker in 1999. Before that, I was just an amateur basement dwelling, sun fearing, neck bearded, introvert spending all of my free time on a computer.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All your idiot Trump-humping friends and relatives will be going out for sheer defiance.  Stay indoors, let them kill themselves off.  I know it seems cruel, but this is nature's way."
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"OH, YOU'RE NOT GONNA LIKE THURSDAYS!"
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loonyman: I've been outside my house maybe a dozen or so times since March. I've been training for 2020 since the day I became a farker in 1999. Before that, I was just an amateur basement dwelling, sun fearing, neck bearded, introvert spending all of my free time on a computer.


Finally, our time has come!
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're uniting.  Separately.  In our own homes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy some good cold weather clothing for your area and a sturdy pair of winter footwear.

Go outside and stay outside.

Hike in snowy woods.

Drink a hot flask in the park.

Learn to ice fish.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lets see, assembly language programming on 6809/6309 processors? Check.
C64 full sized computer on order? Check.

Hmmm... DOS machine... Windows 98 machine... hmmm.

Ooooh... real doll with Devo hat, home made whip, and Linux gaming T-shirt. That'll get the blood going.

I'm sorry Fark, you were saying something about rationalizing my basement lifestyle?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We need an excuse?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As Ive said before. Im an accountant. People naturally want to isolate themselves away from me.
 
xalres
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't need to rationalize anything. Most people are the god damned worst!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby,"rationalizing" ?!

there's a farking GLOBAL PANDEMIC!
 
KB202
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm dreading the end of this.
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We introverts are doing great.  It's the extroverts I'm worried about.

Y'all okay?  We're here if you need us.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gottlieb: We need you to avoid all human contact.
Most Farkers: I have been preparing my entire life for this.
 
inner ted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm glad everyone has found the outdoors , but dang there are a lot of you
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Waaaayyyyyy ahead of you doctor
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have No Time to Explain but,
I don't like having to go to Tower every time I want to go to The Vault.
I dearly miss The Farm and
I am liking Europa
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Loonyman: I've been outside my house maybe a dozen or so times since March. I've been training for 2020 since the day I became a farker in 1999. Before that, I was just an amateur basement dwelling, sun fearing, neck bearded, introvert spending all of my free time on a computer.


A dozen times? And I thought I was a recluse.

I go out about once a week to go to the grocery store.

I went visit some folks about 5-6 times since march, making sure I hadnt been in contact with anyone for at least a week before doing so.

The only people I visited are people who wear masks and dont go out in public, you know, sane people.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Loonyman: I've been outside my house maybe a dozen or so times since March. I've been training for 2020 since the day I became a farker in 1999. Before that, I was just an amateur basement dwelling, sun fearing, neck bearded, introvert spending all of my free time on a computer.


Welcome to your new life.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These things don't assemble themselves...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...Actually, that was way too easy.
I'll wire it up and see what it can do...
Fark user imageView Full Size

(several months later)
...What time is it?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's like bees...
You leave them alone, they leave you alone.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's so great. I can obviously avoid people in public now since it just looks like Covid distancing. Providing I don't panic and start running away, of course.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't want to stay at home. There are people here.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Craft beer has allowed me to disguise my alcoholism as nothing more than a pretentious hobby and now COVID has let me disguise my disdain for other people and going out as nothing more than a safety measure?

BEST. YEAR. EVER!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
one last surge, ok boomer.
 
