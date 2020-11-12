 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Under Armour struggles amid the Athleisure boom that it helped launch. The bottom line is nobody wants to see dudes in leggings like it's normal, everyday clothing   (cnbc.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark that.
........
*shift gears*
.........
Yoga pants thread!!!!

thechive.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

urger: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Stupid sexy totally not a bookmark.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nike Women's Ad - SNL
Youtube sU55auqDD28
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Under Armour is overpriced crap
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Clothes for fat people trying to trick us into thinking they are either about to go work out or just came from working out.
 
kittenfoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I work at a warehouse of a certain humongous online retailer, and we still shop a LOT of UnderArmour stuff. Plus, those navy blue Adidas track pants with the 3 white stripes going down the outside of the leg are hugely popular. We also sell buttloads of buffalo check and leopard print (though usually not on the same garment). Thus ends my survey of Fall Fashion 2020.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So they're gonna hire Kaepernick?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Umm, the entire medieval and Renaissance periods says you are wrong, Subby.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Fark that.
........
*shift gears*
.........
Yoga pants thread!!!!

[thechive.com image 400x500]


Some hero's don't w.........
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kittenfoo: We also sell buttloads of buffalo check and leopard print (though usually not on the same garment)


That is a missed opportunity of there ever was one: "I'm a lumberjack and I'm okay..."
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bslim: Under Armour is overpriced crap


I do have to admire the marketing genius(es) who made Spandex fashionable again.

Just rename it "Elastane" and claim it has therapeutic effects as "compression gear"
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They have just farked up at every level of management for several years now.

You see that new Nike swoosh on MLB uniforms this year?  Under Armour originally had that contract and farked up so bad MLB had legal standing to walk away.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bslim: Under Armour is overpriced crap


Yes and no. 

I have a lot of UA hoodies and winter gear, and all that stuff holds up great. Had a couple golf gloves that shredded themselves to pieces in just a few rounds though. The thermal 'compression' gear, is extremely comfortable and I recommend it over a lot of others and their sports footwear (cleats) are also good.

The pricing isn't that bad when it comes to sports gear either. No more than say Adidas or other branded gear, a little less in most cases.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bslim: Under Armour is overpriced crap


Wow. I thought that was Adidas.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Clothes for fat people trying to trick us into thinking they are either about to go work out or just came from working out.


Or they like The sopranos?
 
Cardinal Ximenez [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: Under Armour is overpriced crap


This, besides the fact they fall apart with anything but very causal use, their former ceo/ founder is a drumpf supporter so they've gotten added to the boycott pile.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: Under Armour is overpriced crap


Spoken like someone who never shops at TJ Maxx.

I love UA stuff at half off. Full price anything is usually for suckers.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Under Armor actually makes very nice, breathable, water-resistant hiking pants that I've taken to wearing as regular pants during the pandemic. But I fear that my butt in cargo pants is not on-brand subject matter for a "hot girls in yoga pants" thread.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: Clothes for fat people trying to trick us into thinking they are either about to go work out or just came from working out.

Or they like The sopranos?


They like The Buffet.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: pants that I've taken to wearing as regular pants during the pandemic.


Jesus, the world isnt your living room. Dress like you have a reason to live.
 
Steep Spiral
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because maybe they want $40 for a kids hoodie at Kohl's? Coupon doesn't apply? Well....

No thanks
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phalamir: Umm, the entire medieval and Renaissance periods says you are wrong, Subby.


At least they had the good sense to also wear a codpiece.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Under Armor actually makes very nice, breathable, water-resistant hiking pants that I've taken to wearing as regular pants during the pandemic. But I fear that my butt in cargo pants is not on-brand subject matter for a "hot girls in yoga pants" thread.


You should let us be the judges of that.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.pinimg.com image 538x1080]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blondambition: phalamir: Umm, the entire medieval and Renaissance periods says you are wrong, Subby.

At least they had the good sense to also wear a codpiece.


Not getting any arguments from me - great place to keep your spare change.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phalamir: blondambition: phalamir: Umm, the entire medieval and Renaissance periods says you are wrong, Subby.

At least they had the good sense to also wear a codpiece.

Not getting any arguments from me - great place to keep your spare change.


Also allows for endless "Excuse me while I whip this out"
 
