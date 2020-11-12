 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Bolshoi, They Might Be Giants, The The, and Hüsker Dü. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #165. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey all.
Can't stop playing this song at the moment
Her Hands Are Weak
Youtube oUxGdrmWZoE


Good to get into the right frame of mind for today's show :o)
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
First song that made me aware... RIP Grant

Husker Du - Don't Want To Know If You Are Lonely
Youtube gEVi0IxC0yM
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: First song that made me aware... RIP Grant

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gEVi0IxC​0yM]


great track, i've played it on the show.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm still getting caught up on the GooToob playlist from two weeks ago.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Glorious! Da!

/never gets old
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

Glorious! Da!

/never gets old


Da!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: thespindrifter: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

Glorious! Da!

/never gets old

Da!


glorious
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
wery niiiiiiiice
 
djslowdive
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My "Friday" start. Always look forward to this <3
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i should probably not be playing the b-52's. OOPS.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.