(Chattanooga Pulse)   Like the swallows returning to Capistrano, it's the annual AAA Thanksgiving Travel Prediction news article. Which, considering the year, basically boils down to "stay the fark home, people"   (chattanoogapulse.com) divider line
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we're certainly not going anywhere over the holidays. Not with the way COVID is flaring up right now.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny story: Many years ago my grandmother my step-grandfather were vacationing in some small town in Argentina when they got in a cab to go somewhere. When their driver found out they were from San Juan Capistrano, he became very excited, and sped off in a direction not of their choosing.

"I have to show you something," was all he would say.

After a few minutes they arrived at this location (it was either a building or a bridge or both, depending on who told the story and when) and the driver got out of the car and gestured wildly at the birds flying around.

"Those are your swallows," he shouted, jumping around and waving his arms. "Those are your swallows."

And it was. This town, Goya, has its own Miracle of the Swallows every November with the arrival of the swallows on November 23 where they will stay until beginning their 6,000-mile return voyage to San Capistrano, arriving March 19th.

My grandparents had no idea when they arrived in Goya that they would meet up with a flock of feathered friends from home.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finally get to live my dream Thanksgiving of being left alone with Chinese takeout without judgement from the rest of my family.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I will probably end up eating turkey and watching the Lions embarrass themselves while at my sisters place. At least she only lives about an hour's drive away and she can avoid the interstate to get here to pick me up (she won't drive on the stretch of I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, mainly because the drivers on that stretch of I-94 are semi-suicidal morons).
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're going to cook thanksgiving dinner and pass out bento boxes full of it to family who want to briefly and socially distantly with masks and etc stop by to say hey.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, after rtfa we're boned.
1.2 m travelers in TN alone.
Only a 10% decrease nationwide.

FFS
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm going to write a Thanksgiving song: "Grampa Will be Dead by Christmas"
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My mother tried to guilt trip me into coming out for Christmas.  She read an article that said planes were one of the safest places to be right now. I told her absolutely not. She is going to be so sad I'm not there and if I change my mind she's going to be home alone most the day all week of Christmas. Sorry. Not. Flying.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: I'm going to write a Thanksgiving song: "Grampa Will be Dead by Christmas"


Can we get the Peanuts gang to make a video for it?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: My mother tried to guilt trip me into coming out for Christmas.  She read an article that said planes were one of the safest places to be right now. I told her absolutely not. She is going to be so sad I'm not there and if I change my mind she's going to be home alone most the day all week of Christmas. Sorry. Not. Flying.


My FIL tried to guilt my wife into traveling to see him. She's immune compromised, and he's a colossal asshole.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Our family just called ours off. Everyone staying home.
Thanksgiving is our favorite and biggest family get together every year. We follow up Thanksgiving with a prime rib on Friday night.
So far everyone agrees so that helps.
stay safe folks.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great time for my MIL to come down with stage 4 cancer then, eh?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
HAPPY THANKSforGIVINGmecovid​!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
