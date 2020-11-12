 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   In ancient times, hundreds of years before the dawn of history, lived an ancient race of people. The Druids. No one knows who they were or what they were doing   (bbc.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knew at the time.  They just didn't talk about it in polite company.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But none of them wanted to spec Resto so they all died out.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were quad-kiting Othmir in Cobalt Scar
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like some people are worried the monuments will be trod upon.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frogs.  Lots of licking of the backs of frogs.
Specifically the ones that died out, because people tripped balls off them, and the Romans wanted tax paying conquered peoples, not nude guys who screamed at them whilst throwing various weapons.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the name "Druids" got misconstrued through the ages.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


It was time-traveling dudes.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the children danced to the Pipes of Pan!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steamcdn-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny. They don't look druish.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were in a popular band, but their drummers kept dying off.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have been night elves or worgen, humans can't be druids. I'm not up to date on the BfA stuff.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The druids?  Weren't they farming guards in Ak-Anon?

OldRod: They were quad-kiting Othmir in Cobalt Scar


Dammit!
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Druids" can go fark themselves. They never built Stonehenge, they appropriated it.
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

drupe fluid
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: They must have been night elves or worgen, humans can't be druids. I'm not up to date on the BfA stuff.


Kul Tiran (big humans) can be druids. Their forms are mostly wicker and done. The developers watched too much of Wicker Man when designing Drustvar and the Kul Tiran druid forms.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ancient Druish princess might look like

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
houginator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: They must have been night elves or worgen, humans can't be druids. I'm not up to date on the BfA stuff.


Kul Tirans (different kingdom of humans from the OG Stormwind humans) can be druids, but only because they leaned it from the Drust, who are an offshoot of the Vykrul..
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houginator: OldJames: They must have been night elves or worgen, humans can't be druids. I'm not up to date on the BfA stuff.

Kul Tirans (different kingdom of humans from the OG Stormwind humans) can be druids, but only because they leaned it from the Drust, who are an offshoot of the Vykrul..


You do of course realize that "Kul Tirans" is an anagram of "I RANK SLUT", right?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a house down the street from me that has a spinal tap sized stone henge in its front yard, cracks me up every time I see it
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The A303 (which I drove on last weekend) is cool enough to have a song written about it.

Kula Shaker

I'm just, I'm just, I'm just a man stuck pushing some wheel
Moving on and down the road to the 303
In the land of summer sun we have just begun
Riding out with my friends in a Mercedes Benz

You can find your way home on the 303
You can let somebody know on the 303
On the 303

Hard times, well all I know is that...
Dark times? Gotta let it go because I got my friends
And I love my friends
Yeah got my friends right to the end
Round the bend, all together now

I've got to, got to get to some place I've not been
Headless guru in the night show me what you mean!
In the land of summer sun we have just begun
Perfect picture card scene, changing all that has been

You can find your way home on the 303
You can let somebody know on the 303
On the 303

Hard times, well all I know is that...
Dark times? Gotta let it go because I got my stash
And I love my hash
Yeah got my stash

Think I'll grow myself a big ol' hairy moustache
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Digging a massive tunnel through a massive archaeological landscape sounds tricky
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Doodads
 
Coloman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can imagine Fark 2220

------
A few hundred years ago..... before the dawn of current political history, there was this strange group of people, The Trumpers.  No one knows why they denied anything from killer viruses to why it takes a staff of few hundred people weeks to count millions of votes by hand.   No one could understand it.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And oh how they danced
The little children of Stonehenge
Beneath the haunted moon
For fear that daybreak might come too soon
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We have no real idea what the druids did or didn't do since they all gathered on the island of Anglesey to resist the Romans and were promptly all killed by the large army all armed with a variety of pointy things.
 
freetomato
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am getting a kick because I plan on erecting a mini-Stonehenge out of bricks.  We live on a cove that is dry in the winter so it will be under water most of the year.  No real reason.  Just because I can.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And you, subby, won't you take my hand. We'll go back in time, to that mystic land!*

/*unless subby is a dude. In that case, you're on your own.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 600x750]


'Damp' is considered a color in Britain. That poor child would be dead in a week from pneumonia.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One of my favorite filksong lyrics:

"We will worship like the Druids
We'll drink strange, fermented fluids
Then run naked through the woo-ids
And that's good enough for me!"
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Heilung ~ Fylgija Ear/Futhorck (Translation and Lyrics) - Lifa
Youtube KEL9V2ez9z4
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All seriousness aside, I was under the impression 'Druid' was essentially a title for religious leaders in parts of bronze-age Britain before the Romans arrived, and Stonehenge predated the culture which produced Druids by a thousand years or so.

Not sure who's right in TFA, but I tend to side with the planning officials who didn't like the idea over the Friends of Boris who over-ruled them. It irks me to agree with the so-called "Druids" who infest the area, but this was a very good question:

"You wouldn't dream of pushing a bore tunnel next door to Salisbury Cathedral, so why Stonehenge?"

Answer: Because the government already owns the land, and somebody who's connected with the current government stands to make money off the deal if they don't have to buy the land first.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stonehenge is a huge place.  Having a road cut thorough the center is like the highway that ran through Mission San Jose, inside the quadrangle.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here they are rebuilding the quadrangle after someone figured out that heritage should be preserved.

Fark user imageView Full Size


One day, Oxford or Cambridge will find that the M2020 will need to go through quite a few quadrangles of the lesser colleges and it will all make sense, as Brexit makes sense.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As at least one other Farker has pointed out, the Druids didn't build Stonehenge...it predates the Druids by a couple thousand years.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They were plotting with (((SOROSORS))) to take over the world and eat babies (however they are formed)!!!111!!!
 
scalpod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


His name was Getafix and when he wasn't brewing magic potion he was busy cutting mistletoe with his golden sickle, duh.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: As at least one other Farker has pointed out, the Druids didn't build Stonehenge...it predates the Druids by a couple thousand years.


It was built as a wall to keep the Druids out, but it turned out to be really hard to move those stones so they settled for a tiny circular wall.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Frogs.  Lots of licking of the backs of frogs.
Specifically the ones that died out, because people tripped balls off them, and the Romans wanted tax paying conquered peoples, not nude guys who screamed at them whilst throwing various weapons.


The Gaul of them...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wenchmaster: All seriousness aside, I was under the impression 'Druid' was essentially a title for religious leaders in parts of bronze-age Britain before the Romans arrived, and Stonehenge predated the culture which produced Druids by a thousand years or so.

Not sure who's right in TFA, but I tend to side with the planning officials who didn't like the idea over the Friends of Boris who over-ruled them. It irks me to agree with the so-called "Druids" who infest the area, but this was a very good question:

"You wouldn't dream of pushing a bore tunnel next door to Salisbury Cathedral, so why Stonehenge?"

Answer: Because the government already owns the land, and somebody who's connected with the current government stands to make money off the deal if they don't have to buy the land first.


Modern scholarship generally thinks that real druids were pretty barbaric and savage and were big on things like human sacrifice.

Prior to that the Victorians had come up with a number of ridiculous stuff about druids because it heavily romanticized England's past.  Nobody wants to believe that their past was a bunch of smelly dudes running human sacrifices in small villages all over the land.  So they chose to believe something else - you had druids as the equivalent of Greek philosophers who build Stonehenge and all that.  Lots of neo-pagans jump on that image for the same reasons.  But its mostly BS.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was originally intended as low-income housing until the city council got involved.
 
