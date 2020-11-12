 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1864, General William T. Sherman began his aggressive remodeling of Atlanta   (history.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His long game was to force them to rebuild with an inane and neverending road network so they would be permanently locked in an unproductive cycle of transportation snags.

Mission accomplished. I tip my hat to your strategic forethought, sir.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even more remarkable was his drive through South Carolina in January, which everyone said could not be done.

And then Lincoln was assassinated, the slave owner that was VP at the time cashed in, and the South won the Civil War with a single shot fired by John Wilkes Booth.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Along with Baron Haussmann, one of the great pioneers of urban renewal in the 19th century.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huh I guess Dallas did it all on their own then. (Seriously the mixer is pure insanity)
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those crackers had it coming.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The downtown connector is the 9th circle of hell that Dante wrote about.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Good Cracker!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Have you ever noticed the road pattern around Dallas/Ft.Worth?   It's a great big dildo.
 
balloonatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
god i love fark
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speeding through Georgia one day, a cop pulled me over.

"Boy," he said, "Do you know how fast you were going?"

"No, sir."

"I clocked you at ninety miles an hour! Son, nobody goes ninety miles an hour through Georgia!"

I said, "Sherman did."

Three days later I woke up with a concussion from "beating my head repeatedly upon the steering wheel in remorse," according to the official police report.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That one even tried to warn us about Trump in... 1957?

/ Seriously, go find A Face in the Crowd.  Good movie, and a rare chance to see evil asshole Andy Griffith.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Jefferson Davis said, while visiting the Rebel army, that the Yankees would have to retreat from Georgia or starve, and predicted that the retreat would be "more disastrous than was that of Napoleon from Moscow."

Source: James Lee McDonough, William Tecumseh Sherman: In the Service of My Country: A Life
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stacey Abrams just did the same in 2020.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The running joke about Atlanta construction: Sherman destroyed Atlanta and it will be real nice once we finish rebuilding.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Only if you turn it sideways

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naming all the streets "Peachtree" did even more damage.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Current Seal of the city

Fark user imageView Full Size

Current City Council
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You, you the people of the South, believe there can be such a thing as peaceable secession. You don't know what you are doing. I know there can be no such thing. ... If you will have it, the North must fight you for its own preservation. Yes, South Carolina has by this act precipitated war. ... This country will be drenched in blood. God only knows how it will end.

Perhaps the liberties of the whole country, of every section and every man will be destroyed, and yet you know that within the Union no man's liberty or property in all the South is endangered. ... Oh, it is all folly, madness, a crime against civilization. ...

You people speak so lightly of war. You don't know what you're talking about. War is a terrible thing. I know you are a brave, fighting people, but for every day of actual fighting, there are months of marching, exposure and suffering. More men die in war from sickness than are killed in battle. At best war is a frightful loss of life and property, and worse still is the demoralization of the people. ...

"You mistake, too, the people of the North. They are a peaceable people, but an earnest people and will fight too, and they are not going to let this country be destroyed without a mighty effort to save it.

"Besides, where are your men and appliances of war to contend against them? The Northern people not only greatly outnumber the whites at the South, but they are a mechanical people with manufactures of every kind, while you are only agriculturists--a sparse population covering a large extent of territory, and in all history no nation of mere agriculturists ever made successful war against a nation of mechanics. ...

"The North can make a steam-engine, locomotive or railway car; hardly a yard of cloth or shoes can you make. You are rushing into war with one of the most powerful, ingeniously mechanical and determined people on earth--right at your doors. You are bound to fail. Only in your spirit and determination are you prepared for war. In all els eyou are totally unprepared, with a bad cause to start with.

"At first you will make headway, but as your limited resources begin to fail, and shut out from the markets of Europe by blockade as you will be, your cause will begin to wane. ... if your people would but stop and think, they must see that in the end you will surely fail."

~~William T. Sherman, as recorded by Professor David Boyd in 1860 at the Louisiana Seminary.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dallas, or as I refer to it, East Abilene.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funk Brothers: Stacey Abrams just did the same in 2020.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ope just refreshed and realized someone already posted that one.  As penance I offer you this 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

....See now, after driving through Atlanta for the first time last year, I was convinced that the roads were laid out that way to keep him from coming back.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On November 3rd 2020 Atlanta officially joined Team Sherman.

/thank you GA dem voters
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes, let's celebrate a genuine white supremacist that waged war on civilians.

https://historyengine.richmond.edu/ep​i​sodes/view/423
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Considering you hang out with Nazis, I fail to see how you'd be concerned. Or is it more that he made the traitors of the South howl?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Huh, he must be a historical relative of Kellyanne Conway.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sherman reaching for his lighter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Interesting.
Here are some of the troops who fought and died for the Union - probably from TN
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.blackpast.org/african-ame​r​ican-history/united-states-colored-tro​ops-1863-1865/
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Yes, let's celebrate a genuine white supremacist that waged war on civilians.


Trump lost, we don't have to celebrate him anymore.
 
