(Al Jazeera)   Fresh crisis brews in Armenia after peace deal as anger boils over in the streets, in article that is no way an advertisement for coffee   (aljazeera.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America: This is a total pour over. They're poor, and we're over it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anger Boils is the name of my Rammstein tribute band.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In a company, if something goes wrong, the CEO resigns. We lost a war, but our prime minister is still in office," she said.

It does seem like he should be replaced, possibly with Folger's Crystals.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In a company, if something goes wrong, the CEO resigns. We lost a war, but our prime minister is still in office," she said.

This business got out of hand. This business got out of hand and CEO will be lucky to live though it
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when the other side has suicide drones, and you don't.

Welcome to the 21st century.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like a job for...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

toraque: "In a company, if something goes wrong, the CEO resigns. We lost a war, but our prime minister is still in office," she said.

It does seem like he should be replaced, possibly with Folger's Crystals.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Using "fresh" to describe rioting, bombing, attacks or other unrest will never not be weird.

ulta.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Animatronik: That's what happens when the other side has suicide drones, and you don't.

Welcome to the 21st century.


That, and Armenia's finding that their main backer is spread awfully thin right now, and not as willing to jump into the fray as Turkey is.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's the twenty-first century: form a customs union with Azerbaijan allowing free movement of people and goods and services among the enclaves and exclaves of both sides. Wars are for morlocks stuck in the past. We do free markets now.
 
Alunan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Animatronik: That's what happens when the other side has suicide drones, and you don't.

Welcome to the 21st century.

That, and Armenia's finding that their main backer is spread awfully thin right now, and not as willing to jump into the fray as Turkey is.


If Biden can't get Armenia out of their Russian Defense Pact and into the EU cooperation group on this, then he farked up. Turkey should be out of NATO too.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: It's the twenty-first century: form a customs union with Azerbaijan allowing free movement of people and goods and services among the enclaves and exclaves of both sides. Wars are for morlocks stuck in the past. We do free markets now.


Wow, someone's accessing Fark from the year 2000
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Never order Turkish coffee in an Armenian restaurant.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow! Subby must be a poet! Wasting their talent here. XD
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alunan: BigNumber12: Animatronik: That's what happens when the other side has suicide drones, and you don't.

Welcome to the 21st century.

That, and Armenia's finding that their main backer is spread awfully thin right now, and not as willing to jump into the fray as Turkey is.

If Biden can't get Armenia out of their Russian Defense Pact and into the EU cooperation group on this, then he farked up.


Trump in particular has devastated our credit in that part of the world. Making new promises that "we'll protect you if you come under attack" is likely to fall on extremely skeptical ears over there, who won't risk their families' lives and their autonomy by gambling that one political party on the other side of the globe is dramatically different than another party who they just watched throw an ally to the wolves.

Unfortunately, Russia has intervened meaningfully in a high profile conflict here recently --- the Assad government would no longer exist if Russia hadn't jumped into that war. Russia, sadly, looks like the better "boots on the ground, invested in success" ally at this point.

In short, it's going to be a major uphill battle to rebuild our appearance of trustworthiness, and it's not going to happen overnight. Russia's failing in Artsakh is something we should highlight and publicize to the world, to begin that process.

Alunan: Turkey should be out of NATO too.


Kicking powerful allies out of defense pacts is terrible, shortsighted, self-defeating thinking. Erdogan won't be their president forever. And we'd have even less control over Turkey if we were to throw away what leverage we have.
 
