 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Hey, if you're going to stab someone to death for stealing your hat, at least check first that you haven't left it at a friend's house   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2020 at 1:15 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶Police officer, how can it be?
You have to arrest somebody over a Canada goose bean-ie 
Like that bad man, oh, cruel Stack O' Lee
Cingilis told Dixon "Please put down that knife
I don't have that stupid hat, no reason to take my life
Like that bad man, oh, cruel Stack O' Lee
"What do I care about what you say, don't you see I have a knife?
You done stole my goose beanie hat, I'm bound to take your life"
Like that bad man, cruel Stack O' Lee
"Gentleman's of the jury, what do you think of that?
Dixon killed Cingilis over a five-dollar goose-beanie hat"
Like that bad man, oh, cruel Stack O' Lee🎶
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do people get life in prison for murder in England, or are they wusses about that, too?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Touch my Tilley hat and I'd at least consider stabbing you. Or maybe a light clubbing.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dreadfully sorry, old chap.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who hasn't made the same mistake at least once in life, right?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is Hat Row over near the Hammock District?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.