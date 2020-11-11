 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Robbers in Germany drill into vault, steal 6.5 million euros. Like the Shamwow guy said, you know the Germans take nice stuff   (aljazeera.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting how witnesses noticed drilling sounds, observed the robbers over a period of time and took pictures, but didn't see a need to call police(?).

That's an impressive haul. American banks generally don't keep that kind of cash on hand. When I worked in a busy bank location in DC many years ago, we kept, at most, maybe $1million on pay days. Most of the month it was more like $200k-400k. Small branches keep far less. Armored trucks moved excess regularly to our commercial vault (an underground facility that was guarded 24/7 and not susceptible to being drilled).
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always with the drilling or tunneling in from another room.
With that kind of swag at stake, you think they would just buy the ever-present adjoining rooms, and fill them with random rebar and concrete. Maybe a sonar alarm system
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So efficient!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But Simon didn't say!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
what good will cash be in the apocalypse?  the barter system and the i have gun give me system will be king.
 
Two16
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Interesting how witnesses noticed drilling sounds, observed the robbers over a period of time and took pictures, but didn't see a need to call police(?).


Germans are rules crazy.
There is no rule against drilling in a customs office basement at 6 am.
Just as there is no rule against a rail coming up through the floor of a high speed train.

Germans know how to mind their own damn business.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder if I'll love their nuts.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The break-in was professionally planned and carried out: three as yet unidentified perpetrators used a drill to get to the vault from an adjoining room in the cellar of the building," police said in a statement.

My money's on Lily, Rosemary, and the Jack of Hearts.

No one knew the circumstance but they say that it happened pretty quick
The door to the dressing room burst open and a cold revolver clicked
And Big Jim was standin' there, ya couldn't say surprised
Rosemary right beside him, steady in her eyes
She was with Big Jim but she was leanin' to the Jack of Hearts

Two doors down the boys finally made it through the wall
And cleaned out the bank safe, it's said that they got off with quite a haul
In the darkness by the riverbed they waited on the ground
For one more member who had business back in town
But they couldn't go no further without the Jack of Hearts

Bob Dylan - Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts (Audio)
Youtube agdoeRpTfHg
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Armored trucks moved excess regularly to our commercial vault (an underground facility that was guarded 24/7 and not susceptible to being drilled).


Everything thing is susceptible to being opened and robbed, given enough effort.

The most you can do is up the difficulty enough to make it so hard no one attempts it.  Until, of course, they do.  No place is truly secure.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: beezeltown: Armored trucks moved excess regularly to our commercial vault (an underground facility that was guarded 24/7 and not susceptible to being drilled).

Everything thing is susceptible to being opened and robbed, given enough effort.

The most you can do is up the difficulty enough to make it so hard no one attempts it.  Until, of course, they do.  No place is truly secure.



Fark user imageView Full Size


I like Thing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Eric Stolz came out of retirement for one more job?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You could have a lot of fun in Monaco with that kind of money
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A lot of times, when you are reporting on a major crime, it helps to name the fu*king town where it happened.

"In other news a car got stolen in Africa...."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: A lot of times, when you are reporting on a major crime, it helps to name the fu*king town where it happened.

"In other news a car got stolen in Africa...."


4th sentence:

The heist, which struck the customs office in the western city of Duisburg, took place on Sunday, November 1.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Always with the drilling or tunneling in from another room.
With that kind of swag at stake, you think they would just buy the ever-present adjoining rooms, and fill them with random rebar and concrete. Maybe a sonar alarm system


As infrequently as these kind of heists actually occur, its probably far cheaper to take the occasional loss than to rig up every facility like Mission Impossible.
 
