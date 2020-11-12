 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "Oh my god, it just disappeared... It's a ghost car". "Hold me" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like it is driving past a glass with snow over it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kavinsky - Pacific Coast Highway (Official Audio)
Youtube -5FKNViujeM
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I played Geoguessr, most passing vehicles were badly warped or half there. Otherwise you could figure out what part of the world you were in.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows
Everything that's wonderful is what I feel when,
We're together
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That page gave me cancer, thanks subby.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a very shiny silver and reflecting its environment? I couldn't say for certain because I am not disabling my ad blocker for the Daily bloody Sun.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever "wrote" this needs a paper sack filled with cold diarrhea to the face.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghostly Car Ad
Youtube s1ZkgUA84hA
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are ghost cars all over these highways, you know.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did it sound like a garbage truck falling off the Empire State Building?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Large Marge sent me"
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It looks like some upcountry degen didn't shovel the snow off his truck & dumped it all over the road as he drove by.
Damn upcountry degens!
 
Left Leg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: It looks like some upcountry degen didn't shovel the snow off his truck & dumped it all over the road as he drove by.
Damn upcountry degens!


can confirm
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Left Leg: oldfarthenry: It looks like some upcountry degen didn't shovel the snow off his truck & dumped it all over the road as he drove by.
Damn upcountry degens!

can confirm


Apparent-lay.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wonder Woman's truck?
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuffy: [YouTube video: Ghostly Car Ad]


You mother farker. You brilliant mother farker. I almost pissed myself.
 
saywhat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chief Wiggum In A High Speed Car Chase
Youtube i4w4cdxSLB4
 
