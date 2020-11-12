 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   Lowe's makes a 4 year old with autism "associate for a day" because he loves the store. Parents wrote a letter asking for a Lowe's red vest. Lowe's said I think we can do better than that. Bucket with swag, vest and free run of the store
    More: Hero  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have shopped Lowes exclusively since Home Depot's head guy came out as a big Trump supporter. I like Lowes - they have more helpers than Home Depot. Good on them for treating the kid in the article so well.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


either the spectrum standards have changed A TON in 20 years, or the mom doesn't even understand what "nonverbal" means.

i have a 26 year old cousin with severe nonverbal autism. he's a sweet guy. he even had a pre-pandemic job as a busser in a restaurant. he loves ribs, apples, and an occasional pint of beer. he also lives in a group home which provides him with a "helper" therapist/assistant who goes to that job (or anywhere else outside the home where he's not taken by family), and he communicates withe an ipad-like "speech board" specialized device and nonverbal facial expressions.

he, like this kid it seems, has had every imaginable speech and occupational therapy since he was a toddler. but nonverbal people simply don't suddenly speak in full sentences just because they get excited about something...

good on lowes for being understanding and supportive though.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid can probably tell you where everything is in the store - probably better than most of the other associates.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
poor kid just never got over being named jaxon
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He stole sooo much copper pipe.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Kid can probably tell you where everything is in the store - probably better than most of the other associates.


Hell, he probably knows the individual unit numbers
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He'll even say, 'Here's a Samsung.'"

Thats the first time that sentence has ever been uttered without immediately being followed with "what a piece of shiat".
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Kid can probably tell you where everything is in the store - probably better than most of the other associates.


Probably not as much as this guy.

I know more than you
Youtube IEhHEOIYgMY
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
First off, as an autistic dude, I am ugly crying over this story (well, due to emotional affect issues, I'm slightly tearing up, which is effectively equivalent).

And second, this is both a kid and a person with autism who is wearing a mask. Don't tell me it can't be done :P
 
millerthyme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: poor kid just never got over being named jaxon


Well its better than Jaxoff!
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I have shopped Lowes exclusively since Home Depot's head guy came out as a big Trump supporter. I like Lowes - they have more helpers than Home Depot. Good on them for treating the kid in the article so well.


i don't care about the politics, they're a giant mega corporation so that's only 1 out of 100 things that they get another reason of "I really wish I didn't have to do business with them.."....   but Lowest interior items for home finishings, etc  are of far nicer and modern design /decor standards than Home Depot.
 
Lord Dimwit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal


They will make it legal.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

luna1580: [Fark user image 698x148]

either the spectrum standards have changed A TON in 20 years, or the mom doesn't even understand what "nonverbal" means.

i have a 26 year old cousin with severe nonverbal autism. he's a sweet guy. he even had a pre-pandemic job as a busser in a restaurant. he loves ribs, apples, and an occasional pint of beer. he also lives in a group home which provides him with a "helper" therapist/assistant who goes to that job (or anywhere else outside the home where he's not taken by family), and he communicates withe an ipad-like "speech board" specialized device and nonverbal facial expressions.

he, like this kid it seems, has had every imaginable speech and occupational therapy since he was a toddler. but nonverbal people simply don't suddenly speak in full sentences just because they get excited about something...

good on lowes for being understanding and supportive though.



I'm going to guess the kid actually has Selective Mutism, which (for reasons that escape me) seems to gets parsed as Non-Verbal by the average dumbass.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal


Why would it be illegal?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Biscuit Tin: I have shopped Lowes exclusively since Home Depot's head guy came out as a big Trump supporter. I like Lowes - they have more helpers than Home Depot. Good on them for treating the kid in the article so well.

i don't care about the politics, they're a giant mega corporation so that's only 1 out of 100 things that they get another reason of "I really wish I didn't have to do business with them.."....   but Lowest interior items for home finishings, etc  are of far nicer and modern design /decor standards than Home Depot.


Yeah it seems silly to be against HD soley because of one guy's view associated with the company.

As for the Lowes\HD argument.....Lowes is nicer, tends to have better quality stuff if you are looking for finishes or appliances, etc. Their house brand tools are better than HD as well. Staff is better as well.

HD tends to have a better selection of  raw materials, like, if you need a odd sized knockout box or plumbing fitting, you go to HD. I also prefer the higher end tools and specialty stuff they stock over lowes.

But there are also 2 variants of HD. There is the "NICE" hd by me, which is clean, well organized, everything is in good shape, but they don't quite stock the same level of raw material that the "shiatty" HD does. You go to the shiatty HD for that odd electrical box. You don't buy anything else there though, because someone has opened it, used it, and returned it, or its missing parts, or you won't ever find it because the store is a complete shiatshow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe he can direct Anderson to the Spanish Tile. Damn hippy clerk
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: i don't care about the politics, they're a giant mega corporation so that's only 1 out of 100 things that they get another reason of "I really wish I didn't have to do business with them.."....   but Lowest interior items for home finishings, etc  are of far nicer and modern design /decor standards than Home Depot.


Lowes and HD both do good work in their communities, pay fair wages, and fill a void. Yeah, i'd like to support my local hardware store, and i do on Sunday's when lowes and hd is closed, but they don't have remotely the selection, and i can't wait 3 days for a random fitting if i have a leak or find myself needing something mid project, or have to travel to 4 different specialty places.

I use them all where its reasonable, but life would suck without lowes\hd
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey mom, turn some of those fans on, it's getting pretty dusty in here
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aww, good on Lowe's!  My local Home Depot has friendlier (and generally more knowledgable) associates, but I go to Lowe's because I prefer the brands they carry.  I love their tile selection; I've finally narrowed my list down to two options.

The last purchase I made at Home Depot was a Delta faucet; I needed an older style to match the bathroom's decor, and everything Lowe's had was too modern.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cute. Lowes is good people. Or good PR people. Whatever.

halifaxdatageek:And second, this is both a kid and a person with autism who is wearing a mask. Don't tell me it can't be done :P

Presumably he doesn't have sensory modulation disorder.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ManifestDestiny: luna1580: [Fark user image 698x148]

either the spectrum standards have changed A TON in 20 years, or the mom doesn't even understand what "nonverbal" means.

i have a 26 year old cousin with severe nonverbal autism. he's a sweet guy. he even had a pre-pandemic job as a busser in a restaurant. he loves ribs, apples, and an occasional pint of beer. he also lives in a group home which provides him with a "helper" therapist/assistant who goes to that job (or anywhere else outside the home where he's not taken by family), and he communicates withe an ipad-like "speech board" specialized device and nonverbal facial expressions.

he, like this kid it seems, has had every imaginable speech and occupational therapy since he was a toddler. but nonverbal people simply don't suddenly speak in full sentences just because they get excited about something...

good on lowes for being understanding and supportive though.


I'm going to guess the kid actually has Selective Mutism, which (for reasons that escape me) seems to gets parsed as Non-Verbal by the average dumbass.


To be fair, the average idiot will treat selective mutism differently.

To most stupid people they assume selective implies more choice than it actually does.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's probably more helpful than the average Lowe's employee.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal

Why would it be illegal?


Maybe- and I realize I'm stretching here- he's talking about child labor laws? In which case, it was an 'honorary' position. They didn't sit him down for the OSHA training and add him to the payroll.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal

Why would it be illegal?


take this image for example


How did he get up there, and how will he get down?  It appears he's positioned at a height above his own standing head level.  Did they follow OSHA policies ? What step ladder and rating did he use?  What other safety training did he go through?  Did anyone certify the load limit for the top of that unit's load/access door?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal


Eh? I'm not sure what's illegal about this story.
 
grossmont
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: First off, as an autistic dude, I am ugly crying over this story (well, due to emotional affect issues, I'm slightly tearing up, which is effectively equivalent).

And second, this is both a kid and a person with autism who is wearing a mask. Don't tell me it can't be done :P


I have two children with severe autism. They will not wear a mask, even for a moment.

Fortunately, grocery home delivery Is a thing nowadays, or I would never be able to do any shopping.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Galaxie500: My local Home Depot has friendlier (and generally more knowledgable)


The guys in my HD will try and talk you out of what you are doing, without fail to look smarter than you....

"Yeah i'm looking for this fitting...."
"well what are you doing with it...."
"uhh, connecting to pieces of pvc....."
"Noooooo what you want to do is replace the entire length! You can't use a fitting there"

Go in 10 minutes later with a disguise and ask for where a 12 foot length of pvc is...
"Why do you need that long of a length? Just use a fitting and splice them"
 
kosherkow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is the first news article i've read today and think it might just stay like that - thanks subby for submitting the better side of what humanity has to offer :)
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: YouPeopleAreCrazy: Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal

Why would it be illegal?

take this image for example


How did he get up there, and how will he get down?  It appears he's positioned at a height above his own standing head level.  Did they follow OSHA policies ? What step ladder and rating did he use?  What other safety training did he go through?  Did anyone certify the load limit for the top of that unit's load/access door?


[Fark user image 850x566]


THAT KID ISNT WEARING A MASK PERFECTLY. EVERYONE IN THAT STORE WILL DIE NOW
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I have shopped Lowes exclusively since Home Depot's head guy came out as a big Trump supporter. I like Lowes - they have more helpers than Home Depot. Good on them for treating the kid in the article so well.


Me too. I had never shopped Lowe's before in my life. Home Depot was just just convenient and familiar. Then when I discovered their profits were being put to use against my interests, I tried Lowe's. On my very first trip in the Lowe's I got into a conversation with a worker there and it came up in conversation that I was a veteran. Dude you took me up to the counter and signed me up for a military discount. Now every time I shop at Lowe's I get 10% off. On absolutely everything, including namebrand appliances. Why do I suddenly feel like I'm part of an infomercial?
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One of our daughters is on the spectrum.  When she was a baby she LOVED laying on our bed looking at the ceiling fan.  She'd just lay there with a thumb in her mouth and the other hand pointing at the fan like she was counting the revolutions or something (we still have no idea).

Fun fact: Because I have pretty decent insurance through work we were able to get an early clinical diagnosis when she was 4 (we waited 10 months to see the specialist who spent basically an entire day with her).  That led to us learning a crap ton of intervention and method to help her.

She's 9 now and while she still does have her moments she's actually much more social and outgoing than her fraternal twin sister.  She gets overwhelmed in large gatherings.  I doubt she is ever going to like concerts.  She gets super upset if she or her sisters get yelled at for mis-behaving (and I mean like a little bit yelled at - we don't have anger management issues here :)

I can't even imagine who people without insurance deal with things like this.  I am pretty sure that day long appointment and the months of follow up were in the tens of thousands of dollars.  What does a pediatric psychologist bill out at per hour?  $$$$$?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: YouPeopleAreCrazy: Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal

Why would it be illegal?

take this image for example


How did he get up there, and how will he get down?  It appears he's positioned at a height above his own standing head level.  Did they follow OSHA policies ? What step ladder and rating did he use?  What other safety training did he go through?  Did anyone certify the load limit for the top of that unit's load/access door?


[Fark user image image 850x566]


Hell I'm a contractor and I don't follow OSHA policies.

You're the kinda person everyone wants to throw a sock and soap party for aren't you?

The kid loved it, the parents loved it, Lowes DEFINITELY loved it. Hell I don't even usually care for this kinda stuff but thought it was a pretty awesome feel-good story that probably really had a positive impact on the kid.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Kid can probably tell you where everything is in the store - probably better than most of the other associates.


I would bet even money on that.
Autistic people, from what I've noticed, seem to get fixated on something and will absorb all information about that.

My son did that with geography. He can tell you where just about every country on the planet is, describe or even draw you their flag, even old ones, and tell you a bit about them.

It's amazing how their minds work.

Great story to be reading on a miserable day.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: How did he get up there, and how will he get down?


Have you ever had a four year old?   They are little monkeys.   I got up one morning and found mine (hell he wasn't even 4 yet) on the kitchen counter because he wanted something he thought was up there.

Granted, the getting down part is always a bit trickier (that I even remember from being a child. Up is always easier than down).
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: YouPeopleAreCrazy: Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal

Why would it be illegal?

take this image for example


How did he get up there, and how will he get down?  It appears he's positioned at a height above his own standing head level.  Did they follow OSHA policies ? What step ladder and rating did he use?  What other safety training did he go through?  Did anyone certify the load limit for the top of that unit's load/access door?


[Fark user image 850x566]


They didn't put the kid on the payroll.

You wouldn't be blathering about this if the kid's parents put him there. You wouldn't be complaining if his grandparents had him for the day and put him there.

Why do you think this is different?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Presumably he doesn't have sensory modulation disorder.


grossmont: I have two children with severe autism. They will not wear a mask, even for a moment.

Fortunately, grocery home delivery Is a thing nowadays, or I would never be able to do any shopping.


Fair enough, I was mostly ticked at people who use it as an excuse (especially if they don't actually have autism).
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Biscuit Tin
I have shopped Lowes exclusively since Home Depot's head guy came out as a big Trump supporter. I like Lowes - they have more helpers than Home Depot. Good on them for treating the kid in the article so well.

Get OVER IT!   Trump Trump Trump....people...ALOT more to life then Politics
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: YouPeopleAreCrazy: Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal

Why would it be illegal?

take this image for example


How did he get up there, and how will he get down?  It appears he's positioned at a height above his own standing head level.  Did they follow OSHA policies ? What step ladder and rating did he use?  What other safety training did he go through?  Did anyone certify the load limit for the top of that unit's load/access door?


[Fark user image 850x566]


Alert the authorities. Don't let this crime go unpunished. It's IMPORTANT!!

WTF
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Leader O'Cola: How did he get up there, and how will he get down?

Have you ever had a four year old?   They are little monkeys.   I got up one morning and found mine (hell he wasn't even 4 yet) on the kitchen counter because he wanted something he thought was up there.

Granted, the getting down part is always a bit trickier (that I even remember from being a child. Up is always easier than down).


When my kid was 4 I once turned around to find him spread eagled at the top of a doorway, bare-ass naked.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: Autistic people, from what I've noticed, seem to get fixated on something and will absorb all information about that.


Pretty much - I've described building computers as the perfect autistic task, because there's essentially infinite rabbit holes you can go down for each and every component.

Currently I'm building out a home theatre, and if you'll listen, I will describe, in detail, the difference between Dolby Atmos via Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos via TrueHD, down to the metadata level (I read the company's white paper on how it's structured).
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JesseL: Dewey Fidalgo: Leader O'Cola: How did he get up there, and how will he get down?

Have you ever had a four year old?   They are little monkeys.   I got up one morning and found mine (hell he wasn't even 4 yet) on the kitchen counter because he wanted something he thought was up there.

Granted, the getting down part is always a bit trickier (that I even remember from being a child. Up is always easier than down).

When my kid was 4 I once turned around to find him spread eagled at the top of a doorway, bare-ass naked.


LOL...I hope you got a picture.
 
eagles95
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Galaxie500: My local Home Depot has friendlier (and generally more knowledgable)

The guys in my HD will try and talk you out of what you are doing, without fail to look smarter than you....

"Yeah i'm looking for this fitting...."
"well what are you doing with it...."
"uhh, connecting to pieces of pvc....."
"Noooooo what you want to do is replace the entire length! You can't use a fitting there"

Go in 10 minutes later with a disguise and ask for where a 12 foot length of pvc is...
"Why do you need that long of a length? Just use a fitting and splice them"


Holy shiat. This happened to me on Monday. They told me that the type of screw I was looking for didn't exist and I should just buy a new office chair. I went to my local hardware store and they found a similar screw that worked. F Home Depot
 
M-G
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I have shopped Lowes exclusively since Home Depot's head guy came out as a big Trump supporter. I like Lowes - they have more helpers than Home Depot. Good on them for treating the kid in the article so well.


Lowe's is perfectly happy to support Trump and his ilk as well.  And don't forget Lowe's pulled their advertising from the show "American Muslim."

They're largely interchangeable levels of suck for various reasons.

But as for the kid in the story, I'm guessing he would probably be more helpful than the typical Lowe's/HD employee.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: YouPeopleAreCrazy: Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal

Why would it be illegal?

take this image for example


How did he get up there, and how will he get down?  It appears he's positioned at a height above his own standing head level.  Did they follow OSHA policies ? What step ladder and rating did he use?  What other safety training did he go through?  Did anyone certify the load limit for the top of that unit's load/access door?


Oh good grief.
Please please please tell us you're just joking.

You are joking, right?

On the remote chance you are actually somewhat serious...I weep for anyone who lives with you or knows you personally.
I truly feel sorry for them.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: YouPeopleAreCrazy: Leader O'Cola: while that sounds like quite the feel good story,   I can't see how it's possibly legal

Why would it be illegal?

take this image for example


How did he get up there, and how will he get down?  It appears he's positioned at a height above his own standing head level.  Did they follow OSHA policies ? What step ladder and rating did he use?  What other safety training did he go through?  Did anyone certify the load limit for the top of that unit's load/access door?


[Fark user image image 850x566]


Shut up already. JFC
 
daddydrinksbecauseyoucry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: JesseL: Dewey Fidalgo: Leader O'Cola: How did he get up there, and how will he get down?

Have you ever had a four year old?   They are little monkeys.   I got up one morning and found mine (hell he wasn't even 4 yet) on the kitchen counter because he wanted something he thought was up there.

Granted, the getting down part is always a bit trickier (that I even remember from being a child. Up is always easier than down).

When my kid was 4 I once turned around to find him spread eagled at the top of a doorway, bare-ass naked.

LOL...I hope you got a picture.


Why don't you have a seat right over there?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JesseL: Dewey Fidalgo: Leader O'Cola: How did he get up there, and how will he get down?

Have you ever had a four year old?   They are little monkeys.   I got up one morning and found mine (hell he wasn't even 4 yet) on the kitchen counter because he wanted something he thought was up there.

Granted, the getting down part is always a bit trickier (that I even remember from being a child. Up is always easier than down).

When my kid was 4 I once turned around to find him spread eagled at the top of a doorway, bare-ass naked.


I wasn't even two when they found out how I was getting to my parent's bed from the crib - up the curtain, across the rod, and down the curtain again.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kid really did a number in the warehouse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: He'll even say, 'Here's a Samsung.'"

Thats the first time that sentence has ever been uttered without immediately being followed with "what a piece of shiat".


I love my Samsung washer and dryer. Now that they've been rigged to probably not explode, I'm pretty happy about them.
 
