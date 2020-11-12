 Skip to content
(Courier-Journal)   Killing an EMT while she slept isn't the only worst thing LMPD has been up to recently - 738,000 documents detailing sexual abuse of minors by LMPD officers were "allowed to be deleted" after LMPD "erroneously" claimed the FBI had them   (courier-journal.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
738,000 documents detailing sexual abuse by TWO LEO?  When the hell did they ever have time to actually work a shift?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: 738,000 documents detailing sexual abuse by TWO LEO?  When the hell did they ever have time to actually work a shift?


They were busy exploring the Explorer Scouts.

You know, community outreach, police style.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can't reform this.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Uh, that's a lot of documents.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
some humans have no conscience.  without it, humans are evil.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this farking real life?
 
not enough beer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I saw this headline on Twitter yesterday I kept thinking surely they added three zeroes to this. Which by the way would have been beyond the pail of horrific. However 738k is incomprehensible.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

not enough beer: When I saw this headline on Twitter yesterday I kept thinking surely they added three zeroes to this. Which by the way would have been beyond the pail of horrific. However 738k is incomprehensible.


They have a hard job.
 
Edopode
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: ACAB


Hey now, we cant say such things, it hurts the feelings of all the people who haven't been violated by the police department. Then the just can't help but be forced into denying accountability for the violations the police department visit on people who complain.

/acab
//fark copsuckers too.
///trees!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Backups anyone?????
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
738 000 proofs of cops that should be chained to a post and be used as artillery target practice?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Las Megas?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: BizarreMan: 738,000 documents detailing sexual abuse by TWO LEO?  When the hell did they ever have time to actually work a shift?

They were busy exploring the Explorer Scouts.

You know, community outreach, police style.


Who had the time to fill out the reports?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Can't reform this.


MC Hammer's follow-up to 'Can't touch this' really sucks.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, this is the Church Militarized?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Backups anyone?????


To really, really destroy evidence on a computer takes a lot of skill and time.  If the files can't be found someone when way beyond deleting some archives.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a lot of information missing from this article.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sometimes the only difference between a cop and a career criminal is a decision made relatively early on in life.

This is why cops can't police cops and why real civilian oversight is always necessary.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At the very least, several people should be fired. Not "early retirement" or "resigned effective immediately"

Fired.

As for ideal solutions ... bacon bits
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where's Q on this one?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: not enough beer: When I saw this headline on Twitter yesterday I kept thinking surely they added three zeroes to this. Which by the way would have been beyond the pail of horrific. However 738k is incomprehensible.

They have a hard job.


They have to make split second decisions under enormous pressure.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When someone destroys evidence, isn't the court allowed to assume that what they destroyed was the worst possible stuff the prosecution can imagine?
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Breonna Taylor wasn't killed while she was asleep. Let's be accurate.
 
alto_reed_on_a_tenor_sax
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, how "deleted" are these files? Because if I accidentally delete a couple hundred gigabytes of files at work today, IT can probably have them restored by noon. Did LMPD also "accidentally" rewrite the hard drive with random 1's and 0's and then "accidentally" feed the backup tapes to 30-50 feral hogs?
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

haknudsen: SpaceMonkey-66: Backups anyone?????

To really, really destroy evidence on a computer takes a lot of skill and time.  If the files can't be found someone when way beyond deleting some archives.


Counterpoint:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

not enough beer: pail of horrific.


Along with a bucket of sadness.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shut the whole farking department down.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pheelix: haknudsen: SpaceMonkey-66: Backups anyone?????

To really, really destroy evidence on a computer takes a lot of skill and time.  If the files can't be found someone when way beyond deleting some archives.

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image 850x478]


When my IT lady asks me to destroy hard drives my preferred method is to crack them in half with the forklift and then throw the pieces into the bayou out back.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sociopathy is a mental illness that should be treated chemically.  if that doesn't work, look at the flowers.
 
Edopode
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: When my IT lady asks me to destroy hard drives my preferred method is to crack them in half with the forklift and then throw the pieces into the bayou out back.


I've had good results with thermite.

... It's the only time anyone lets me play with thermite.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So Q was right but they just messed up pizza joints with police stations.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: There's a lot of information missing from this article.


It got deleted.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: pheelix: haknudsen: SpaceMonkey-66: Backups anyone?????

To really, really destroy evidence on a computer takes a lot of skill and time.  If the files can't be found someone when way beyond deleting some archives.

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image 850x478]

When my IT lady asks me to destroy hard drives my preferred method is to crack them in half with the forklift and then throw the pieces into the bayou out back.


Jesus, she just asked you to do your job, you didn't have to toss her in the bayou!?!?!?!
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: ACAB


A year ago I would have disagreed.

Now, yeah.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: At the very least, several people should be fired. Not "early retirement" or "resigned effective immediately"

Fired.

As for ideal solutions ... bacon bits


I think you meant "shot" or "jailed for life".
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Can't reform this.


Firings and jail time. I don't know why this "super cop" narrative persists. Just because you wear a badge, doesn't mean you get to walk the earth with impunity. That is the most stupid, sociopathic power we ever gave cops. Not even soldiers in combat can get away with that shiat.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Typical behavior when Honesty and Integrity don't exist... buried along with Common Sense..   get used to more of this : you voted for it.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At a certain point, an institution is beyond saving.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pheelix: haknudsen: SpaceMonkey-66: Backups anyone?????

To really, really destroy evidence on a computer takes a lot of skill and time.  If the files can't be found someone when way beyond deleting some archives.

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image image 850x478]


With enough money and time data recovery would still be possible to an extent.

At this point I think you need a fine powder shred to completely eliminate data recovery on traditional media.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Edopode: dothemath: When my IT lady asks me to destroy hard drives my preferred method is to crack them in half with the forklift and then throw the pieces into the bayou out back.

I've had good results with thermite.

... It's the only time anyone lets me play with thermite.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Jesus, she just asked you to do your job, you didn't have to toss her in the bayou!?!?!?!


The lesson here is never talk to me.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: 738,000 documents detailing sexual abuse by TWO LEO?  When the hell did they ever have time to actually work a shift?


Well fiddle dee DEE...
 
The Yattering
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

not enough beer: When I saw this headline on Twitter yesterday I kept thinking surely they added three zeroes to this. Which by the way would have been beyond the pail of horrific. However 738k is incomprehensible.


Yes. Horrific stuff must go in the pail

/pale
//pedantic
///perfection?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: Dusk-You-n-Me: Can't reform this.

Firings and jail time. I don't know why this "super cop" narrative persists. Just because you wear a badge, doesn't mean you get to walk the earth with impunity. That is the most stupid, sociopathic power we ever gave cops. Not even soldiers in combat can get away with that shiat.


And that cops (individuals and PDs) can make "oopsies" where people die or are horribly injured - or, in this case, cannot get justice for the crimes law enforcement did to them - and NO ONE has to do anything beyond maybe give a press conference and look sad about it for 10 minutes.

// and even if we did, taxpayers are on the hook for it any payouts, and the cop doesn't have it follow him around for life
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Breonna Taylor wasn't killed while she was asleep. Let's be accurate.


This MEANS something!!!
 
LL316
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apparently Q missed this one
 
PunGent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cool.  Legally, destruction of evidence is called "spoliation", and the opposing side gets to have dependent legal inferences drawn in their favor.
 
