(SanDiego UnionTribune)   If a helicopter carrying American peacekeepers crashes on the Israeli/Egyptian border where do they bury the survivors?   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jerusalem embassy?
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like fark Trump trying to make a splash before he has to accept it's too late
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll walk away from the crash, but it will take them 40 years to find help.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Survivors"? What survivors?

Most likely, the Egyptians would kill them, while the Israelis would kill them and accuse the Egyptians of the crime.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peacekeepers ?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the lede?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do not bury survivors
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I've heard this riddle before!  Give me a second!

... he sold his soul to Santa?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C.) Invade/Bomb Palestinian territory

/The answer is always C
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: They'll walk away from the crash, but it will take them 40 years to find help.


This could have been HOTY material.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out back behind the Motel Hello.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Survivors will be buried in paperwork, in three languages.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: They'll walk away from the crash, but it will take them 40 years to find help.


They weren't chosen for their navigation skills.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Report is that there are 7 dead;  5 Americans, 1 Frenchman, 1 Czech.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: You do not bury survivors


Well, you're no fun.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: C.) Invade/Bomb Palestinian territory

/The answer is always C


Its not bombing , its white phosphorus lighting
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is 'peacekeeper' an organization, or job title or what? Are they saying these were soldiers of their respective nations?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MountainClimber: Peacekeepers ?
[Fark user image 425x639]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Peacekeepers or mercenaries?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kkinnison: You do not bury survivors


c.tenor.comView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prematu​r​e_burial#Intentional
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Peacekeepers or mercenaries?


You continue to be absolutely adorable.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Search underway
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I know it's Fark and all that but JFC, seven people doing good work DIED....
 
MonkeyMaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multina​t​ional_Force_and_Observers
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh. It's funny now? Keep it classy fark. Guess we can make kobe jokes now!

At least they're not stuck in traffic. Am I right?!?!?!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Peacekeepers or mercenaries?

You continue to be absolutely adorable.


Thanks. I only ask because the UN wants police officers as peacekeepers.

https://peacekeeping.un.org/en/workin​g​-with-us

Peacekeeping wants to recruit more police officers. UN police are recruited as:
Individual Police Officers (IPO): About one third of police officers are nominated by their government to serve the United Nations for a period of up to two years. Individual Police Officers are seconded or loaned national police officers and continue to receive their national salary, while the UN pays a daily Mission Subsistence Allowance (MSA).
Formed police Units (FPUs): About two thirds of all police are deployed as a trained and equipped, cohesive unit. The Member State is responsible for the payment of any emoluments, allowances and benefits owed to its personnel, while the UN reimburses the Member State for the formed police unit personnel and equipment during the period of assignment to the mission.
National seconded police officers on professional posts: About hundred officers (1 percent) are seconded as temporary staff members of the United Nations. Senior positions in police components in field missions, such as the Head of the police component (at P-5 to D-2 level), are usually employed on seconded professional posts.
Police components also recruit about two dozen civilian experts with specialised skill sets. They can be recruited, similarly to Individual Police Officers, nominated/ loaned by a member state or on professional posts.
Find out how to serve in one of our missions.

Formed Police Unit:
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, you know, I asked.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Oh. It's funny now? Keep it classy fark. Guess we can make kobe jokes now!

At least they're not stuck in traffic. Am I right?!?!?!


do you want kobe jokes?  because this is how you get kobe jokes
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well they'd kill them first and then just split them up between them.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 400x305] [View Full Size image _x_]
Search underway


Ash vs the Evil Helicopter Granny Deadites?

/gimme
//some
///sugar
 
