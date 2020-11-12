 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Thief repeatedly knocks over the same convenience store. This is probably because he still hasn't found a pic-a-nic basket   (upi.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he wearing a panty on his head?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Addicted to those honey buns.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one guy slapped its ass (twice).
Bear turned its head and looked at him like "WTF dude?"
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roberto?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does a couple of hundred pounds black bear eat at a convenience store?

Everything.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That one guy slapped its ass (twice).
Bear turned its head and looked at him like "WTF dude?"


Not sure if ballsy or stupid.

/whynotboth.jpg
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 16 year old male? Oh, I think I know what was going on.

Bear approaches cashier.

Cashier: is this everything?
Bear: Yes, that will be all for me.

Cashier rings up:

1 Mars bar
1 package Skittles
1 package Jolly Rancher
1 large Toblerone bar
November issue of Buxom Harlots
2 cans Coke
1 bag Cool Ranch Doritos
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 16 year old male.  Figures.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm thinking more of Over the Hedge and Nick Nolte, not Yogi and Boo Boo.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


roll for sneak
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: A 16 year old male? Oh, I think I know what was going on.

Bear approaches cashier.

Cashier: is this everything?
Bear: Yes, that will be all for me.

Cashier rings up:

1 Mars bar
1 package Skittles
1 package Jolly Rancher
1 large Toblerone bar
November issue of Buxom Harlots
2 cans Coke
1 bag Cool Ranch Doritos


Aw man... so close... it's a 16 year old bear....  I thought I knew where you were going with that list but then you went in the totally wrong direction.... Here, I'll fix it for you...

A Three Musketeers
A ball point pen
One of those combs there
A pint of Old Harper
A couple of flashlight batteries
Some beef jerky
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.