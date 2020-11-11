 Skip to content
(Metro)   NHS employee quits job to become a freelance conspiracy theorist shouting Covid-19 denialism at testing sites, even changing her eyebrows to look more sinister   (metro.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Might as well be here.

A guy is trying to overturn an election to seize power and the minions are ranting about government oppression via masks.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WTF motivates her? And her followers?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The most dangerous kind of idiot is an educated one.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: WTF motivates her? And her followers?


She gets her picture all over the internet and newspapers, for one thing.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can we retire the term "conspiracy theory?" It signifies them with a heft they don't remotely deserve. They aren't theories, not even hypotheses - they're fantasies. Conspiracy fantasies.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Can we retire the term "conspiracy theory?" It signifies them with a heft they don't remotely deserve. They aren't theories, not even hypotheses - they're fantasies. Conspiracy fantasies.


Delusions?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I used to do telemarketing for Bank of America credit cards and almost no one wanted one. Credit cards are a hoax!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Can we retire the term "conspiracy theory?" It signifies them with a heft they don't remotely deserve. They aren't theories, not even hypotheses - they're fantasies. Conspiracy fantasies.


Dignifies, not signifies 😞
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well duh.  That's where the money and prestige are.  She knows which side her bread is buttered on.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Can we retire the term "conspiracy theory?" It signifies them with a heft they don't remotely deserve. They aren't theories, not even hypotheses - they're fantasies. Conspiracy fantasies.


Let's just call it what it is, mental illness.
 
sourballs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She worked at the call center. I guess she considered it a step up
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
God how can people be so stupid in a supposedly enlightened age?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"NHS health advisor" makes it sound like she was consulting physician or something.  She was a low level grunt working in a call center, probably just reading from her script to tell people where they can get tested.

God damn I hate stupid people.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been tested twice.  Both times there was nearly no one there... because the test takes about 3 minutes including the paperwork and they schedule you ahead of time for a specific time slot so people aren't all hanging around being sick together.  And of course parts of a hospital may be nearly empty... you don't put covid patients in the same ward as people recovering from heart surgery... in fact, any surgeries you can delay you do, so the post-op section should be fairly empty, and lots of people who may just be 'regular' sick who might go to the hospital otherwise are staying home.  If I hurt my ankle unless I'm damn sure it's broken I'm going to treat it like a sprain and just ice it.

And what sort of degree do you need to be a health advisor?

'I worked at the NHS 111 service in London for nearly three years and I was a health advisor so I used to take the frontline calls. People would call us up, I would take all of their NHS details and then I'd run through a telephone triage.'

It sounds like she was just doing checklists on the phone.
 
spleef420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Three years with NHS? Sorry to tell you this, lady, but you're barely off the probationary period.

Call center employee? You aren't qualified to flip burgers, biatch.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why do the dumbest people have a need to feel smarter than everyone? Just be dumb.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ohhhhhh, "bollocks." I thought it meant "bratwurst."
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I understand not wanting a certificate when you didn't do anything. This right-fielder turned down his varsity letter because he didn't see any game time and sat on the bench updating the stats book. It was bullshiat and fark that coach, don't want to play me? Don't put me on the team.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: TofuTheAlmighty: Can we retire the term "conspiracy theory?" It signifies them with a heft they don't remotely deserve. They aren't theories, not even hypotheses - they're fantasies. Conspiracy fantasies.

Delusions?


Beat me to it.

/Beat Me To It is also my 80s boy band cover name
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hlehmann: "NHS health advisor" makes it sound like she was consulting physician or something.  She was a low level grunt working in a call center, probably just reading from her script to tell people where they can get tested.

God damn I hate stupid people.


For 3 years! Call center burnout is in 1 and if you make it that long and you have any worth whatsoever you get a mini promotion to team lead and then manager by year 3.

She never made it past grunt.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used to work at a call center for an ISP, and I'm here to tell you that Ultrafark is a hoax!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They Might Be Giants - Whistling in the Dark
Youtube KWCA7xErX08
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I used to work at a call center for an ISP, and I'm here to tell you that Ultrafark is a hoax!


I actually did work at a call center. We handled many clients. Some poor woman who was rude to me is still getting about 18 Fredericks of Hollywood catalogs every month under slightly different misspelled names and addresses
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Something something dickincrazy something.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sorry, but having read her Facebook page, with what she's saying, she's not some mad anti-vaxxer.

Most of it is pointing out:-

1) how empty most of the centres are
2) that other treatments are being reduced to do Covid
3) how excessive the lockdown is for something with a very high survival rate.

The only thing about the vaccine seems to be a concern with how fast it's being done, which I don't agree with, but I understand the concern.

And who do I believe? Her and all the other people who've been saying that they're barely getting on track and trace, or a company that has a really juicy contract with the NHS and likes money?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sourballs: She worked at the call center. I guess she considered it a step up


Having worked in a call centre[1], I can only say she isn't wrong - at least being a conspiracy fantasist doesn't come with a quota

Dark gods I hated that job

--
[1]Twice - although the second time was cool, I was dealing with student enquiries, helping prospective students get into courses, etc. - I love when either helping people or when being creative
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.