(BBC-US)   Meanwhile, in Ethiopia, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner decides "peace is not worth the effort", rejects overtures for peace talks with Tigrayan rebels   (bbc.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
Tigrayan leaders say they have been unfairly targeted by purges and allegations of corruption, and say Mr Abiy is an illegitimate leader, because his mandate ran out when he postponed national elections due to coronavirus.

They kind of have a point there.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
sirrerun [TotalFark]
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
Hey, did you guys know that Ethiopia had a famine in the 1980s?  Oops!  If forgot to tell a joke!
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
How's that tune go?

No. Peace. til BROOKLYN!!!
 
lulululu_1
"War is just the continuation of peace by other means."
                           - "Peace Prize Winner" Carl von Clausewitz
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
If the Nobel Prize people had given this year's prize to the guy who obviously deserved it most, he could have stepped in and brought peace to Ethiopia just like he did to that big peninsula to the northeast.
 
buravirgil
Rapmaster2000: Hey, did you guys know that Ethiopia had a famine in the 1980s?  Oops!  If forgot to tell a joke!


https://www.discogs.com/Smokin-Dave-A​n​d-The-Premo-Dopes-Ethiopian-Jokes-Plan​t-of-Stone/release/7118190

Fark user imageView Full Size

Knoxville band, Fort Sanders "Student Ghetto"
 
dbaggins
the tag your looking for is "awkward"
 
ColonelCathcart
Rapmaster2000: Tigrayan leaders say they have been unfairly targeted by purges and allegations of corruption, and say Mr Abiy is an illegitimate leader, because his mandate ran out when he postponed national elections due to coronavirus.

They kind of have a point there.


Trump: Wait, you can do that?
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
How very 2020 of him.
 
Lifeless
He won the Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with his neighbors.  Now, he's using their help to divide and conquer his internal opposition.  Imagine what we could do with such shrewd leadership.
 
buravirgil
lulululu_1: "War is just the continuation of peace by other means."
                     - "Peace Prize Winner" Carl von Clausewitz



Kissinger sleeps alone.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
ColonelCathcart: Rapmaster2000: Tigrayan leaders say they have been unfairly targeted by purges and allegations of corruption, and say Mr Abiy is an illegitimate leader, because his mandate ran out when he postponed national elections due to coronavirus.

They kind of have a point there.

Trump: Wait, you can do that?


Rest assured Trump has floated that idea at some point but it ran counter to his "Covid ain't nothing" narrative.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
Tigra, please.
 
Snarfangel
Another Mickey Mouse winner.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
https://www.reuters.com/article/ethio​p​ia-conflict-idUSKBN27L1LP
The conflict pits government troops against the TPLF, for decades the dominant political force in the country's multi-ethnic ruling coalition, until Abiy, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, took office two years ago.

Abiy, who has tried to open up what has long been one of the most restrictive economic and political systems in Africa, reorganised the ruling coalition into a single party which the TPLF refused to join.

The same guys who refused to accept defeat in the last election and started committing terrorism and killing people?

Does that sound familiar?

/because it should
//its what the GOP is doing and preparing to do even more in 2021
 
Ambitwistor
stayhipp.comView Full Size
 
sugar_fetus
buravirgil: Rapmaster2000: Hey, did you guys know that Ethiopia had a famine in the 1980s?  Oops!  If forgot to tell a joke!

https://www.discogs.com/Smokin-Dave-An​d-The-Premo-Dopes-Ethiopian-Jokes-Plan​t-of-Stone/release/7118190

[Fark user image 300x300]
Knoxville band, Fort Sanders "Student Ghetto"


Dayum, that brings back memories. Lived with by gf (who became my wife) on the hill while we attended UTK.

Knoxville is a great town to be *from*.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
Lifeless: He won the Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with his neighbors.  Now, he's using their help to divide and conquer his internal opposition.  Imagine what we could do with such shrewd leadership.


Do you know who got the Sunni/Shia wars restarted?

Fark doesn't like the answer. Doesn't even like to admit that war is 1300 years old and still going strong.

Giving Bush a 'peace prize' for restarting a good war is just too realpolitik for the Nobel committee.
 
dittybopper
Rapmaster2000: Tigrayan leaders say they have been unfairly targeted by purges and allegations of corruption, and say Mr Abiy is an illegitimate leader, because his mandate ran out when he postponed national elections due to coronavirus.

They kind of have a point there.


Plus, he's a fishman.

Abie the Fishman!
Youtube pwE7FZ4nMeo
 
fark account name
Was probably a contract year.  Guy puts out, wins Nobel, signs new contract and then coasts after that.  Sort of like Chris Davis.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
I guess he figures that if he dialuges without the rule of law, then he normalizes lawlessness and injustice. And, basically, he would be ruling through injustice and force. I'm not totally against his position, but I don't know enough to know what he will accomplish in the meantime. Arrests, maybe?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
mmtimes.comView Full Size

Hey guyz, whats going on in this thread!?
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
Ethiopia has been fragile and held together through fear and coercion for a long time.  By removing the overt threats, the frozen conflicts and independence movements are now reactivating.  Just another consequence from colonialism and arbitrary borders that were drawn.
 
Practical_Draconian
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Lifeless: He won the Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with his neighbors.  Now, he's using their help to divide and conquer his internal opposition.  Imagine what we could do with such shrewd leadership.

Do you know who got the Sunni/Shia wars restarted?

Fark doesn't like the answer. Doesn't even like to admit that war is 1300 years old and still going strong.

Giving Bush a 'peace prize' for restarting a good war is just too realpolitik for the Nobel committee.


Grain of truth. Some wars have delayed results for scoring.

If anything, it's an own goal by ISIS/Al Qaeda, showing up as Bush (assist: Obama) in the box score in a generation or so. Telling Muslim world immigrant and refugees' kids to return to the Middle East for some sort of glory but not telling them bring your own guns; the West's troops aren't the cowards we portray them to be; be looked down upon by Egyptians, Gulf Arabs and Chechens (even worse if you're Pakistani, Far East Muslim or black); or prepare to be a pleasure doll/brood mom for the rest of your life really worked out for them in the social media era as word quickly went back to Europe and the US -- "yo, this really sucks, ISIS/Al Qaeda isn't honest, and I made a mistake."

/that is, unless Trump has let off the gas too much on that bunch, allowing them to recover
 
