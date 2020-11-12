 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 17 Nashville)   The longest pedestrian nope in the US will put you in the holiday spirit   (fox17.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

1073 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2020 at 8:22 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A brightly colored bridge of death I see....
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
[annoyed grunt]

mendthiscrack.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have a holly jolly nightmare!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And frosted over with ice! I can't wait!
 
Brooksider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is a walk in the park compared to climbing Mt Hood. That was the beginning and end of my climbing career.

Try it sometime and let me know how it goes.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The last time I was in Gatlinburg it was November 2016.  I was visiting one of my company's restaurant and ended up almost dying in the fires while trying to escape the town.

My VP who was traveling with had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The third and final road out of town was the only one not blocked and fire was burning on both sides of the road for much of the stretch on the way to Pigeon Forge. Due to my crazy driving, my VP told everyone in my company that I saved her life.  14 people died and almost 2500 structures were burned. I didn't sleep for two days and I was mentally affected by that event for a few months.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
longest pedestrian nope

Um, isn't that a bridge? I thought you were talking about spiders, but a pedestrian spider doesn't make sense, let alone a longest pedestrian spider...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.