50 Years ago today, someone had a whale of a good idea
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"'The beach erupted in a 100-foot-high column of sand and whale,' reported Larry Bacon for The Register-Guard. 'Chunks of the animal flew in every direction, and spectators began to scream and run for cover...'"
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So who let a bunch of 16 year olds have dynamite 🧨
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gotta nuke something
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What, are we going to talk about this every freaking year?

\ Because I'm totally good with that.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They should have used way more dynamite. Perhaps some C-4.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Blast from the past.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every time I hear this story, I begin to blubber.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh no, not again
 
dittybopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: So who let a bunch of 16 year olds have dynamite 🧨


Probably the same people who green-lit this again.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1096496​3​/Someone-go-get-a-shiatpile-of-dynamit​e - 2020-09-26
https://www.fark.com/comments/1101283​8​/Fifty-years-ago-this-week-Florence-Or​egon-had-a-whale-of-a-problem-on-its-h​ands - 2020-11-08
 
JayCab
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is one of three videos that I remember as being passed around at work in the early days of the Internet. This, "Troops", and "The Spirit of Christmas".
 
40 degree day
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dave Barry tells it well (non-paywall link).

Thar She Blows
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LewDux: Oh no, not again


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: AlgaeRancher: So who let a bunch of 16 year olds have dynamite 🧨

Probably the same people who green-lit this again.

https://www.fark.com/comments/10964963​/Someone-go-get-a-shiatpile-of-dynamit​e - 2020-09-26
https://www.fark.com/comments/11012838​/Fifty-years-ago-this-week-Florence-Or​egon-had-a-whale-of-a-problem-on-its-h​ands - 2020-11-08


Not a repeat. That one said 50 years ago this week. This one says 50 years ago today. Completely different.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Didnt we just have this thread? Even the preview picture is the same
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Those chunks weren't as bite-sized as officials expected. Instead of bits fit for seagulls, chunks of whale flesh rained down, with at least one hefty enough to crush a car.


I've read this story, in one telling or another, plenty of times. This year, however, with our current political climate, and the orange tinge in the explosion picture, this passage just seemed to resonate, as if the anniversary was at just the right moment.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: dittybopper: AlgaeRancher: So who let a bunch of 16 year olds have dynamite 🧨

Probably the same people who green-lit this again.

https://www.fark.com/comments/10964963​/Someone-go-get-a-shiatpile-of-dynamit​e - 2020-09-26
https://www.fark.com/comments/11012838​/Fifty-years-ago-this-week-Florence-Or​egon-had-a-whale-of-a-problem-on-its-h​ands - 2020-11-08

Not a repeat. That one said 50 years ago this week. This one says 50 years ago today. Completely different.


Probably the same people who green-lit this again, yet again.

https://www.fark.com/comments/10964963​/Someone-go-get-a-shiatpile-of-dynamit​e - 2020-09-26
https://www.fark.com/comments/11012838​/Fifty-years-ago-this-week-Florence-Or​egon-had-a-whale-of-a-problem-on-its-h​ands - 2020-11-08

Totally not a repeat, because I slightly modified this one and it's separated by roughly 10 to 15 minutes.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey! Here's another great idea.

Let's nuke a hurricane! Hurr Durr!
 
fngoofy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kirk Douglas - A Whale of a Tale
Youtube AkjTGCrLvAU
 
arentevenwords
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Time for an anniversary re-enactment?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DjArcas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What I love *most* about this story is that it's obviously and patently fake. It's far too silly to be real. Everyone knew it was a made-up urban legend that turned up every few months in a joke forward list. 

And then... this video turned up. Love it.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

arentevenwords: Time for an anniversary re-enactment?


Chris Christie isn't dead
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How many times did that poor whale explode?
 
