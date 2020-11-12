 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   What happens when a Toys-R-Us kid finally grows up?   (journalstar.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought she got a job on Melrose Place? I can't find a picture of the actress though or remember her name
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toys I us?

Fark user image

Backwards R ( Я ) is the Russian character "Ya", and means "I" or "me", as in "Я охотник" = "I (am a) hunter".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wouldn't be a Toys R Us kid.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can finally afford some good toys and pretend it's just for the kids
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He becomes typecast as Urkel?
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, please leave that entrance sign, it's amazing for a liquor store.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We ᗺ Toys?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In college there was this old grocery store that was turned into a liquor store, that was a nice place.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They turn into ghosts?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hopkins-who described himself as a libertarian

....so he's a moron.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Abandoned building. Liquor on premises. Couple of shady vans out front.

Sounds like a good time.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 275x183]


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


WHAT MAJESTYK MELONS MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
AUAIOMRN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He becomes Toy Czar Russ?
 
