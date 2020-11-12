 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Remember measles? 2020 does
    More: Sick  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What if it is Super Measles? You know, can get around a vaccine? We would be screwed more than a pig in a butcher shop.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Umm....
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had my MMR booster 6 years ago. Suck it, 2020.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It prefers to be called "Infectiously Enhanced Measles" after settling the Disney/Marvel lawsuit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humanity has worn out its welcome on this planet...

View Full Size
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe sweating sickness will make a comeback.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"the measles expanded universe"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size


They aren't all that bad. See? This little girl is having the time of her life.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pepperidge Farms remembers...
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I worked in produce for a while. And I'm not saying the occasional cantaloupe didn't take one for the team. But what the hell was going on in the butcher shop!?  You guys are nasty!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe it's the time of her afterlife?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The cure for all these illnesses is bloodletting and prayer followed by a cup of bleach
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, this doesn't matter at all, because we have a safe and effective vaccine for measles so it has nowhere to go.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Measles is super measles. It's incredibly virulent. You can catch measles from an infected person from the other side of a large room coughing. Or from one who was in the room and left earlier. It attacks the immune system, leaving an infected person vulnerable to secondary infections. It can rob you of immunity to other diseases that you were protected from due to vaccinations or prior infection. It can cause blindness, brain damage or death.

The one thing that will stop it is a measles vaccine. Vaccinate your children, for fark's sake.

I know that's not what you meant but it needed to be said.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"likely happened while the child was traveling outside the United States"

I thought almost every country enacted American bans.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Not the one's that still have measles.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A five year old should already have been immunized against the measles.

The local Waldorf school used to inform parents about measles parties held overseas. Wealthy parents would fly with their children to other countries to expose the kids to measles. They often flew out of Seatle or returned via Seattle.

So, I suspect some anti-vaxxer drug his/her child on an international trip to deliberately expose the child to measles and may have exposed others as well along the way.

I'm an avid defender of the First Amendment. I'm a member of a traditional peace church myself.  I support the right of, for instance, an adult Jehovah Witness refusing a blood transfusion for HIMSELF on the basis of religious beliefs. That said, an adult making decisions on behalf of a child which could harm or kill that child should face charges of child cruelty, child endangerment, child abuse if the child kids sick, and negligent manslaughter if the child dies. After all, a dead child doesn't get to practice his faith.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Maybe a military family? Di kids get to visit aircraft carriers? Are American families on the bases in Asia and the ME?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Should have got your shots instead of staying home.
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Only cantaloupes took one for the team?
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Should have got your shots instead of staying home.


Should've done both.
 
shaggai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good thing we have anti-vaxxers so this can spread too. Wonder if COVID-19 and the measles can have a lovely mosh all around in your body before you die?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Well, it's a bit of a science. A watermelon has too thick a skin and totally lacks the stringy soft interior of a cantaloupe. Now I know what you're thinking 'what about honeydews'? Well, their stems are much smaller leaving less of an entrance when soft, and also thicker fruit, so less availability of the soft insides. Squash are too seasonal and also harder skin. And you certainly don't want any thing heavy on the citric acid. Never understood the grapefruit meme for that reason.

Now the ladies might want to avoid the cucumbers. Various reasons. Small zucchini was their preference.

TMI?
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Well this will be my Fact of the Day!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Isn't there a vaccine for this?

/Repeat until they shut up.
//They use that tactic, why can't we?
 
