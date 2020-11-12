 Skip to content
(Stoke Sentinel)   How do you plead Tinker Bell?   (stokesentinel.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not real?  I thought Mickey took Minnie to divorce court because she was farking Goofy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She has the right to a fairy trial.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I plead seaworthy".

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I knew that chicks fairy dust was actually cocaine!
 
lectos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tink is testifying against Peter Pan for all those kids that he made jump out windows to their death.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I do believe in due process!  I do believe in due process!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Court error lists Bugs Bunny....

The highest court of the country (literally)
Youtube CVgOORFmoPw
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How do you plead Tinker Bell?

Well, when they ask you "How do you plead" you say "Tinker Bell".  Or should there have been a comma in there?
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lectos: Tink is testifying against Peter Pan for all those kids that he made jump out windows to their death.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sentence her to a spanking!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
