(Irish Post US)   Elderly 81-year-old Italian man serenades his wife of 47 years beneath her Covid hospital window with accordion by playing her favorite love song 'Spanish Eyes'   (irishpost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
love.
Finds a way
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But when I sang her "Leave Your Hat On" they asked me to leave.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WTF is with Italians, Mexicans and Irish people and accordions?

And their flags are all the same.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know this is supposed to be romantic and all...

I played others that everyone knows, one song after the other, I didn't stop. A lot of the sick people in the hospital were looking out of their windows

A lot of people don't like music. They might not like your type of music. They might just not want to hear music right now, even if they love the song you want to play.

People who pay music greatly overestimate how other people feel about it.

When I'm sick and/or dying in a hospital, the last thing I want is to listen to some guy playing music. And just because someone is watching you from their window, does not mean they enjoy it. They might be trying to determine what the heck you are doing, when you might stop, and debating whether or not they should try to contact some authority to force you to stop.

There are better ways to handle this sort of thing that don't force your music on everyone else.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I know this is supposed to be romantic and all...

I played others that everyone knows, one song after the other, I didn't stop. A lot of the sick people in the hospital were looking out of their windows

A lot of people don't like music. They might not like your type of music. They might just not want to hear music right now, even if they love the song you want to play.

People who pay music greatly overestimate how other people feel about it.

When I'm sick and/or dying in a hospital, the last thing I want is to listen to some guy playing music. And just because someone is watching you from their window, does not mean they enjoy it. They might be trying to determine what the heck you are doing, when you might stop, and debating whether or not they should try to contact some authority to force you to stop.

There are better ways to handle this sort of thing that don't force your music on everyone else.


Farking the rest of the world around me. Why does it exist, even?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Covid is a terrible, scarey thing to go through alone.

Thanks to this man's efforts not one patient in that hospital was afraid of dying anymore though.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I know this is supposed to be romantic and all...

I played others that everyone knows, one song after the other, I didn't stop. A lot of the sick people in the hospital were looking out of their windows

A lot of people don't like music. They might not like your type of music. They might just not want to hear music right now, even if they love the song you want to play.

People who pay music greatly overestimate how other people feel about it.

When I'm sick and/or dying in a hospital, the last thing I want is to listen to some guy playing music. And just because someone is watching you from their window, does not mean they enjoy it. They might be trying to determine what the heck you are doing, when you might stop, and debating whether or not they should try to contact some authority to force you to stop.

There are better ways to handle this sort of thing that don't force your music on everyone else.


You have to relax.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: WTF is with Italians, Mexicans and Irish people and accordions?

And their flags are all the same.

And their flags are all the same.


the Polish get around.
Ever been to a Pittsburgh Fire hall wedding reception?

Two things, Accordion music and a cookie table.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I'm sick in a hospital and I hear somebody playing what is essentially a portable vacuum cleaner with keys and buttons (which sounds like a hyena suffering from asthma), I'm either going to pull the damn plug myself (if I'm terminal) or throw deadly objects at the bastard to get him to stop.

Sorry if I'm not sappy enough to appreciate this man's gesture of love.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: the Polish get around.


Another country known for its many amazing contributions to the music world.

Its crazy how there are only two countries on the planet that create good music. The Brits and the US.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Elvis Presley - Spanish Eyes
Youtube mIyXFyR9JBQ
 
