(CNN)   The perfect holiday ornaments for 2020 are now available   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some F*c*ing lady at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave already bought them all Fu*king ready.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I will stick with my "FDT" Christmas bulbs, as sold on Kathy Griffin's website.

Just kidding. I have no need for Christmas decorations.

Also, why not update the pickle ornament on your Christmas tree with a Pickle Rick ornament?

Remember the pickle ornament fad of some years ago? I do.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll go out on a limb and say I don't think he came up with the idea, and even if he did plenty of others have already copied it.  Who copied who.....

It makes me think of the plethora to the square power of everyone people that is selling various posters and canvas prints of Ross Halfin's great shot of EVH back in 78 or so.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Great shot, and he sells prints starting at $600.  There's just no way he's getting any of the money.
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'll go out on a limb and say I don't think he came up with the idea, and even if he did plenty of others have already copied it.  Who copied who.....


Thingiverse has plenty of dumpster fire stls available for download.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gather round kids it's time to hang the precious ampules of vaccine?
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nope. Rubbish.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Surprised it's not a bulb that looks like a coronavirus.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where's the Clorox bottle with a syringe stuck in the top? The collection isn't complete without that.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like the Jeff Epstein one that says "like Jeff, this ornament didn't hang itself"
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They are very proud of their ornaments even if it does capture the spirit of the season/year.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is what they ripped off:

https://www.thetoychronicle.com/produ​c​t/lil-dumpster-fire-by-100soft/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cleffer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Some F*c*ing lady at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave already bought them all Fu*king ready.


Technically they don't live there yet.
 
