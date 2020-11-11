 Skip to content
 
No matter how silly the idea of having a queen might be to us, as Americans we must be envious and jealous of the extra day off they get for her platinum jubilee
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Queens day weekend in Amsterdam is still a better time to wear some Orange.

/Ignore the fact they have a King right now
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Silly?

70 million+ voted to have their king and his family running things, and still want him to even though even more people voted to remove him.

I think a good chunk of America's more ready for a monarchy than you think.

/I say give us back to England and Queen Liz. She fought in WW2. She knows what to do with Nazis

foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't forget the arbitrary Bank Holidays when one of her grandkids get married.  Whole country takes the day off.  That's why I voted for Irish Catholic Joe Biden.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm an American, but I'm of British ancestry, I think.  So can I take the day off?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Something tells me that the novelty of getting 4 days in a row at home with the kids is truly wearing thin by now.
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: /I say give us back to England and Queen Liz. She fought in WW2. She knows what to do with Nazis

gaspode
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can you, if you are American, in all honesty say your system is working for the people better than the UK parliamentary/constitutional monarchy system is. Right now? Honest?

The 'we are better because we don't have aristos' thing is ringing a bit hollow is all.

/not a monarchist.
//send them all to live on a farm and sell their stuff to help real people.
///not a real farm, I mean like when your dog is dead and you lie to children about it
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looked up the stuff about Her Majesty's war service.

You could definitely do worse for a head of state.
 
