(CNN)   And we've hit a new daily high score
19
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2020 at 6:31 AM



19 Comments
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After November 3rd, COVID is going to disappear, right?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just wait until tomorrow.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
In the sense that we're going to keep hitting new daily highs.  For a long, long time.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The smell of freedom apparently consists of ash and loss.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Never fear, the (p)resident is hard at work tweeting conspiracy theories about election fraud.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: [Fark user image image 56x17]
In the sense that we're going to keep hitting new daily highs.  For a long, long time.


Just like monthly record high temps.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eKonk: After November 3rd, COVID is going to disappear, right?


Like a miracle.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Wave Of Anal Fury: [Fark user image image 56x17]
In the sense that we're going to keep hitting new daily highs.  For a long, long time.

Just like monthly record high temps.


Unfortunately true.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eKonk: After November 3rd, COVID is going to disappear, right?


Now theyll claim after inauguration
 
Cheron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Help me, Joe Biden. You're our only hope. President-Elect Biden. Years ago you served our nation in the Obama administration. Now we beg you to help us in his struggle against COVID. I regret that I am unable to present our nation's request to you in person, but I been forced into a hand recount of every ballot, and I'm afraid my mission to bring you to Washington has failed. I have placed information vital to the survival of democracy into the memory systems of this R2 unit. My father will know how to retrieve it. You must see this droid safely delivered to him on Alderaan. This is our most desperate hour. Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When we hit 10 days we get a free froyo!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When the conservatives claimed it would disappear on Nov 3rd, what they meant was their denial would disappear and blame President Joe for not halting the spread.

Kinda like how we had the worst economy ever right until Jan 2017
 
havocmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am legitimately confused at anyone who still doesn't get it.
I'm not talking about masks or social distancing, or closing restaurants and working from home.
I'm talking about those of you who still think we can mitigate this.
That ship has sailed.
It is 1000% clear that Americans have decided that these case numbers and deaths are just the price to pay for some sense of normalcy and they'd rather take their chances this way then lock down or close up.
It's been obvious since mid-April.
Of course not everyone agrees with this, but enough people in important positions do that make other points of view irrelevant.
I'm confused that you're still confused.
As I've been saying since April - do your best to protect yourself and your loved ones and buckle the fark up because this is happening whether you like it or not.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cheron: Help me, Joe Biden. You're our only hope. President-Elect Biden. Years ago you served our nation in the Obama administration. Now we beg you to help us in his struggle against COVID. I regret that I am unable to present our nation's request to you in person, but I been forced into a hand recount of every ballot, and I'm afraid my mission to bring you to Washington has failed. I have placed information vital to the survival of democracy into the memory systems of this R2 unit. My father will know how to retrieve it. You must see this droid safely delivered to him on Alderaan. This is our most desperate hour. Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope.


It's Joe-Bi-Wan
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, stories of trump* not attending intelligence briefings since the day he (allegedly) got COVID (Oct. 2), and how he's either held superspreader/stranded in the freezing cold and dark rallies or golfed, but hasn't done a lick of presidentin' are making headlines.

Bunker Boy* is AWOL.
 
havocmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

havocmike: I am legitimately confused at anyone who still doesn't get it.
I'm not talking about masks or social distancing, or closing restaurants and working from home.
I'm talking about those of you who still think we can mitigate this.
That ship has sailed.
It is 1000% clear that Americans have decided that these case numbers and deaths are just the price to pay for some sense of normalcy and they'd rather take their chances this way then lock down or close up.
It's been obvious since mid-April.
Of course not everyone agrees with this, but enough people in important positions do that make other points of view irrelevant.
I'm confused that you're still confused.
As I've been saying since April - do your best to protect yourself and your loved ones and buckle the fark up because this is happening whether you like it or not.


by the way - If it was up to me, I'd lock shiat down for six solid weeks with severe penalties for noncompliance. But I know that's just completely unrealistic, and anything less is futile.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

groppet: When we hit 10 days we get a free froyo!


The froyo is cursed.  But you get your choice of toppings!
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When it hit a new record late last week I queried whether it was because of election day, and a wise Farker said no it's too early for that, that was Halloween-related transmissions, they also predicted the situation would worsen this week exactly because of election day transmissions.

So this is those. Hopefully few Democrat supporters affected, anti-mask Trumpers have brought it on themselves.
 
