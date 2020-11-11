 Skip to content
 
(LA Times)   "We can now relegate him to the dustbin of history and take a collective breath"   (latimes.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Aw Hell YEAH! Collective breath maybe but redouble your efforts, we're now dealing with a new generation of fleas that jumped of the mangy mutt that is the Nazi philosophy.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He lived long enough to watch his demon-god lose an election. Good.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That headline applies to an awful lot of people.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cool, he's still got a few dozen MILLION compatriots we need to contend with.  But hey, one down...
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

That said: good farking riddance to trash.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The best kind of Nazi is a dead Nazi.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder who will get his ultimate set of tools.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

God is such a tease...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You might want to read the article again, or for a first time. TFA says he ran for office as a Democrat and was turned off by the white supremacist movement being taken over right wing conservatives.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why do all these "master race" idiots look like raw potatoes?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Oops.  Looks like some angry D's didn't bother to read TFA.  Maybe he's in D heaven now with Robert Byrd.
 
crinz83
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
whew.. i read that and thought david oreck passed.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I have never killed any one, but I have read some obituary notices with great satisfaction."

- Clarence Darrow
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
