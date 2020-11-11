 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Stephen Miller, your car is ready   (jalopnik.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Nov 2020 at 2:30 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ARBEIT MACHT SPEED
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll bet it just Goebbels fuel.  Good for doing Donitz.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It runs great, but it always wants to drive through Poland.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When you go over the speed limit, Der Fuhrer Heils you!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His transportation should only be a one way CIA flight to the Hague while he's in back, trussed up like a roast chicken with a tranquilizer shoved up his filthy arse.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When it encounters a Jeep on the road, the VW always tries to surrender.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: His transportation should only be a one way CIA flight to the Hague while he's in back, trussed up like a roast chicken with a tranquilizer shoved up his filthy arse.


A very good start.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If anyone is wondering what the reference is, it's to the 1994 Chevrolet Impala SS and an ad campaign that GM ran:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And there was a subsequent joke that an automobile rag made for a fairly artfully done Pacer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lord Helmet, your car is ready.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chicks dig guys in Reichstangs.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anyone check the ashtray?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Anyone check the ashtray?


I knew a guy whose ash tray was a war crime.  True story.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: ARBEIT MACHT SPEED


... Should have been:

ARBEIT MACHT FIVE!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: When you go over the speed limit, Der Fuhrer Heils you!


Wait till this baby hits 88!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You do realize that Stephen Miller is a Jew, right?
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Anyone check the ashtray?


Wow, I hadn't thought about that "2 in the front 2 in the back and 96 in the ashtray" joke for years.

Mostly just here to give Subby their +1.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: You do realize that Stephen Miller is a Jew, right?


So is Ben Shapiro.

Your point?
 
lawboy87
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Moniker o' Shame: You do realize that Stephen Miller is a Jew, right?


So was Max Naumann.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.